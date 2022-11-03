Read full article on original website
Rachel Brosnahan Bids Farewell to 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' as Series Wraps
There will not be an encore past season 5 for Midge Maisel, that much fans already knew. But reality's finally -- and sadly -- setting in as Rachel Brosnahan bid farewell to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for good on Friday. The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram and revealed the series...
Lindsay Lohan's 'Jingle Bell Rock' Cover Will Give You 'Mean Girls' Nostalgia: Listen!
Lindsay Lohan's Mean Girls love continues... this time with song! The actress released a cover of Jingle Bell Rock on Friday in advance of her new holiday movie, Falling for Christmas. Understandably, fans can't listen to the festive rendition without thinking of Lohan's iconic Jingle Bell Rock performance in Mean...
Listen to the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Soundtrack Featuring Rihanna, Tems and More
Black Panther fans are a week away from diving into the highly anticipated sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and now they'll have something to tide them over the next few days -- the film's original soundtrack. On Friday, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By soundtrack,...
Duran Duran Reveals Princess Diana's Favorite Song of Theirs (Exclusive)
Duran Duran is recalling their special connection to Princess Diana. In a new interview, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon and Roger Taylor tell ET's Kevin Frazier which of their songs the late royal loved most before her death in 1997. "When we met Harry and William, they said,...
