Marcus Samuelsson's Heartwarming Tribute To Renowned Food Critic Gael Greene
Chefs and critics often have some contentious relationships, but ultimately, where there is critique, there is also a level of respect between the crafter and the one judging it. And one of the most prominent critics of fine dining and chefdom was none other than Gael Greene, who died earlier this week at 88 years old. Greene was a writer for the New York Magazine for 40 years, according to Eater, and the first to pen the word "foodie," which both professionals, and those who simply love food, use regularly.
How Food Brought Ree Drummond And Her Foster Son Together
Ree Drummond, also known as The Pioneer Woman, may be busy with her hit Food Network show, popular blog, and line of goods sold at Walmart, but she's also just a regular mom. Drummond has five kids: four biological children — Alex, Paige, Bryce, and Todd — and a foster son whom Drummond and cowboy husband Ladd welcomed into their home in 2018 (via People).
Josh Groban Would Make A 'Simple' Dish For Date Night
Oh no! It's date night and you're stumped about what to make. Get too complicated trying to wow your date with your paella recipe and you might end up with a mess. Go too simple and you risk under impressing your date. It's a fine line to walk, especially if you plan on putting the meal together after your beloved arrives or as a joint enterprise as part of the date. Luckily, Josh Groban's got you covered.
Tway Nguyễn Hinted At A Huge Recipe For Tasty's Making It Big - Exclusive
Everything's bigger in Texas — and on BuzzFeed's Tasty's "Making it Big." The YouTube series showcases your favorite foods from chicken parmesan to cheesecake, but at a massive scale. If one of the hosts wants to come over dinner and make a life-size bowl of pasta, the door is wide open. Now on Season 4, the show's new host, Tway Nguyen, is taking the culinary world to new heights. The social media star is known for highlighting Vietnamese food on TikTok with an estimated 632K followers and 11.8 million likes.
GBBO Fans Are In Shambles Over Janusz's Latest TikTok
There's more to Janusz than his epic bakes, and his growing social media popularity proves it. The contestant of "The Great British Bake Off" Season 13 previously amused the netizens of Instagram with a hilarious response to his missing eight-spring roll case. (Last we checked, GBBO hasn't been able to solve the #springrollgate mystery that had viewers scratching their heads). In that instance, he posted a tongue-in-cheek statement – or rather "bake-ment" – about the missing food and scratched out text suggesting he was the U.K. prime minister. Now, he has taken over TikTok with a video that sees him react to his "new name" after removing two letters.
Giada De Laurentiis Shows Love For The Vintage Negroni
After 100 years, the Italian cocktail Negroni is having a moment. Created in 1919 by Count Camillo Negroni in Florence, Italy (via Difford's Guide), the bitter elixir has surged in popularity in recent years, punctuated by Negroni Week in September, where thousands of bars and restaurants mix the OG and its variations to raise money for worthy causes.
Fans Told Mashed Which Underrated Thanksgiving Episode Is The Best - Exclusive Survey
Over the years, Thanksgiving has provided television viewers with some of the most memorable and outrageously funny sitcom moments. Who can forget "WKRP in Cincinnati's" decision to give away free Thanksgiving turkeys by dropping them from a helicopter? Ground reporter Les Nessman's proclamation, "The turkeys are hitting the ground like sacks of wet cement," continues to tickle funny bones all these years later.
"We All Love Someone Who's Had An Abortion" — Cecily Strong's "SNL" Character Went Viral Over The Weekend, And Every Single Person Should Watch
"You shouldn't have to pull the convoy across state lines to find a doctor who can provide healthcare for your anatomy without having to call your lawyer first."
What is Mastodon, the hot new 'Twitter alternative'? Here's everything you need to know
In the wake of Elon Musk closing the deal to buy Twitter on October 27 and soon after firing the management, users have been reconsidering the platform. Hashtags #TwitterMigration and #TwitterExodus are gaining popularity, and the most common name found in conjunction with it is Mastodon – the new home for fleeing tweeters. In fact, Mastodon is not that new. It was launched in October 2016 by German software developer Eugen Rochko, spurred on by his dissatisfaction with Twitter and his concerns over the platform’s centralised control. After its 15 minutes of fame in early 2017, Mastodon’s growth slowed to a crawl. Now,...
Michael Symon's Veal Dish Is Changing Lives On Twitter
When Mashed published the story, Michael Symon Named the Most Underrated Meat, Symon humbly posted the article's headline on Instagram with the comment, "Thanks?!!" and fellow celeb chef Alex Guarnaschelli wrote, "Oh for god's sake, can we get a recount?" Despite the perplexing headline, the article was actually about Symon naming goat as an underused meat in the United States. Hey, here at Mashed we can poke fun at ourselves.
Stanley Tucci Once Made Ina Garten A Martini At 9 A.m.
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Stanley Tucci and Ina Garten are the duo we didn't know we needed until 2021 when the pair got together for the first time to celebrate the life and contributions of the legendary chef Julia Child for "The Julia Jubilee," adding one more reason to thank Child. Tucci and Garten, both beloved for their contributions to the arts, struck social media gold when their cocktail hour videos went viral during the height of the pandemic. Garten's choice of drink came in the form of a comically large pink Cosmopolitan, while Tucci created the perfect Negroni.
A Viral TikTok Is Putting A Spotlight On How Eggs Are Made At A Hotel
Whether they're for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, eggs are bound to be on many of the menus you might encounter. It doesn't matter if you're eating a hearty bowl of ramen, strawberry french toast, or a Cobb salad – eggs can work with them and a wide range of other dishes. One place you're probably sure to find the versatile protein is at a hotel's continental breakfast.
