Woman accused of assaulting kids on Cleveland school bus: Investigators
A woman was taken into custody after investigators say she boarded a Cleveland school bus and assaulted several students.
cleveland19.com
Massillon woman convicted of killing grandma, attacking mom and neighbor
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Massillon woman pleaded guilty Friday to murdering her grandma, stabbing a neighbor in the face and assaulting her mother. Stark County Court of Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione then sentenced Danielle Dichiara to life in prison. Massillon police were called out to a home...
‘Coyotes’ outside school startle passersby: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- “Coyotes” in front of Olmsted Falls Middle School?. Motorists check twice, and even more, when they see a coyote next to the retention pond staring at them. Social media has been abuzz with the sightings. “Scared me when I was out walking. I ran...
cleveland19.com
22-year-old woman killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a apartment stairwell last Friday, Nov. 4. Cleveland police said the body of Britney Renee Townsend, of Cleveland, was located just after 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of Crawford Road. Townsend was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers...
cleveland19.com
Motorcyclist dies in Akron accident
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said speed was a factor in a deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday, Nov. 5. The accident happened around noon at the intersection of Coventry Street and Lovers Lane. According to police, the driver of a Subaru was northbound on Coventry Street and after stopping...
cleveland19.com
33-year-old Cleveland man shot, killed
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old Cleveland man was shot on Sunday according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. According to police, officers responded to the 12300 block of Gay Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert for shots fired. Upon arrival, they learned that the man had been taken to the...
cleveland19.com
Police rescue emaciated stray dog in Richmond Heights
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Richmond Heights rescued an emaciated stray dog after it was found in a wooded area on Saturday. Officers found the dog, a female pit bull, near Richmond Road and the Cuyahoga County Airport on Nov. 5, according to a department Facebook post. Police...
cleveland19.com
2 men rob Cleveland store at gunpoint, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are attempting to identify two suspects of an aggravated robbery that took place Oct. 20th. According to police, around 9:09 p.m., the two men entered a store in the area of Bellaire and West 130th Street, robbing the employees at gunpoint. The suspects are...
Euclid PD cancel missing alert for elderly man
An elderly man has gone missing in Northeast Ohio, and the Euclid Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding him.
whbc.com
Two Teens to be Sentenced on Murder Convictions This Week
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two teenagers convicted in adult court in the shooting death of 51-year-old Terrell Lipkins back in January are being sentenced this week. 17-year-old Craige Avery of Akron and 18-year-old Ajani Smith of Canton were both convicted of murder last week, according to...
cleveland19.com
Drunk driver crashes through gate at Crown Water Treatment plant
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police responded to a call from Crown Filtration Sunday morning reporting a drunk woman outside of their gate. According to police, the woman had no idea where she was, stating she believed she was in Parma. While police were on the line with the Crown...
cleveland19.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Truck plows through porch of Cleveland home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors on one stretch of West Boulevard in Cleveland say their patience is at the end of the road due to speeding cars and trucks on the I-90 exit ramp having repeatedly slammed into their homes and yards. On Saturday afternoon, Sherry Heart’s home in the...
cleveland19.com
Euclid police investigate murder of 71-year-old man
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 71-year-old man was found dead in his home this past weekend and police said the death is being investigated as a homicide. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Larry Anderson. According to officials, Anderson was located in the 400 block of E....
cleveland19.com
Strongsville police charge 18-year-old in double fatal accident
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old woman is now facing criminal charges in connection with a July crash that killed a recent Strongsville High School graduate and a 20-year-old man. Strongsville police arrested Mackenzie Ford Shirilla, 18, on Nov. 4. Shirilla is also facing charges for allegedly breaking into the...
Troopers pursue multiple vehicles on I-71: I-Team
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a high-speed pursuit that involved several vehicles.
cleveland19.com
Habitat for Humanity reopens Lorain County restore
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A local organization is making the current high inflation rates less of a burden for families by opening up a new restore shop, giving families an inexpensive way to furnish their homes. Kaliya Smith recently became a homeowner thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Greater...
Delivery truck driver reports surf and turf heist: Lakewood Police Blotter
A delivery truck driver called the Lakewood Police Department at 9:40 a.m. Oct. 25 to report that he was making a seafood delivery when two men stole lobster and steak from his truck. While he was making a delivery to Pier W restaurant, the two men took two cases of...
cleveland19.com
Local fire departments suspend search for missing Lake Erie kayaker
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire departments working to locate a missing kayaker on Lake Erie have suspended their search, according to the Avon Lake Fire Department (ALFD). On Saturday, the department said they received a call regarding a man unable to re-board his kayak after falling out. The Sheffield...
Man punches woman in road-rage assault; Oberlin women fight in the street: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Assault: Brookpark Road. A Cleveland man, 37, stepped out of his car, walked to the vehicle in front of him and punched the driver, a 44-year-old Cleveland woman, at about 10:30 a.m. Oct. 20.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Walk for Peace honors gun violence victims
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saturday’s Walk for Peace honored victims of gun violence through a vigil and conversations with community members, activists and those advocating for the end of violence in Cleveland. The event, which started at 11 a.m. on Nov. 5, also provided those who struggle from gun...
