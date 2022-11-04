ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Cincy Jungle

Bengals’ upcoming game at Steelers flexed out of Sunday Night Football

Coming off their bye week, the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Pittsburgh Steelers for the second time this season, but at a different time than originally scheduled. The game has been moved out of NBC’s Sunday Night Football 8:20 slot to a 4:25 kickoff on CBS, switching with the Chiefs-Chargers game.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Baltimore taking control in AFC North

Don’t expect the Baltimore Ravens to make life easy for the Cincinnati Bengals. If the Bengals hope to repeat as AFC North Division champions in 2022, they will definitely have their work cut out for them. Baltimore stayed a game ahead of Cincinnati in the division standings after a...
BALTIMORE, MD

