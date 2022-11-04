Read full article on original website
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals’ upcoming game at Steelers flexed out of Sunday Night Football
Coming off their bye week, the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Pittsburgh Steelers for the second time this season, but at a different time than originally scheduled. The game has been moved out of NBC’s Sunday Night Football 8:20 slot to a 4:25 kickoff on CBS, switching with the Chiefs-Chargers game.
Cincy Jungle
Baltimore taking control in AFC North
Don’t expect the Baltimore Ravens to make life easy for the Cincinnati Bengals. If the Bengals hope to repeat as AFC North Division champions in 2022, they will definitely have their work cut out for them. Baltimore stayed a game ahead of Cincinnati in the division standings after a...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (11/9): Former Bengal connected to $2 billion lottery ticket
Davis (6-2, 326) is a first-year player who spent the first seven games on the team's practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster for Week 8 at Cleveland (standard elevation) and signed to the active roster for Week 9 vs. Carolina. He was waived Monday and cleared waivers today.
