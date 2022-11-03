Read full article on original website
Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch gets real about the MCU’s lack of depth as Brie Larson is let off the hook for once
This Saturday has turned out to be a convention of controversial criticisms in the Marvel sphere, as one of the MCU’s biggest stars has spoken out about the franchise’s perceived lack of emotional depth while the fandom is yet again blasting Captain Marvel, but is this time defending its leading lady. Elsewhere, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler talks about the big themes behind his incoming Black Panther sequel as a Spider-Man identity thief raises hopes and crushes dreams all in one go.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ director explains how Chadwick Boseman was honored on set
When Chadwick Boseman passed away in August 2020, it didn’t just devastate fans of the Marvel Comics Universe. It was especially difficult for those who were all set to work with the actor again on the sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. And though the studio had to find a way around T’Challa’s absence, the crew of the film choose to honor Boseman’s legacy while shooting the film.
Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland lined up for a swift Spider-Man return as Marvel fans get blamed for a DC movie’s ban
It’s been another big week for the world of Marvel, even if we can expect all of the focus to shift towards Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the hotly-anticipated sequel gears up to tear the box office a new one this coming Friday. Today finds Tom Holland being linked with a surprisingly swift return as Spider-Man, while MCU fans are catching some heat for allegedly pushing for a DC blockbuster to get banned from an entire nation. Straightforward, the world of superheroes most certainly is not.
‘Eternals’ star addresses sequel rumors, would love to team up with Ms. Marvel in any case
One of the greatest unanswered questions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that continues to haunt fans is whether or not the titular immortal aliens that made their debut in Eternals will end up getting a sequel. While the intergalactic epic nabbed $400 million at the box office, a solid return...
Sylvester Stallone confirms a ‘Rambo’ prequel, though his version sounds more intriguing
It feels strange to point out the things that Sylvester Stallone is known for; at this point in history, the 76-year-old film legend’s globe-circling fame seems entirely self-sufficient. Indeed, Stallone is known for being Stallone. Of course, the actor is chiefly synonymous with Rocky Balboa, the superstar boxer of...
A pair of A-grade Peter Parkers rumored to show up in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
As the sequel to not just one of the best animated movies of the last decade, but arguably one of cinema’s finest comic book adaptations ever, there’s a whole heap of pressure and expectation on next year’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It doesn’t help that the anticipation...
Netflix’s bloody, sexy take on the fantasy genre opens to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Netflix’s latest original series has cast a spell on critics, debuting at a mightily impressive perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes — something certainly unusual for the streamer’s original content. The beautifully titled The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself looks set to match its ridiculous title with...
Jeremy Strong almost played scrawny Steve Rogers in ‘Captain America’
Chris Evans quickly turned into a Marvel Cinematic Universe icon with his time spent as the first Captain America, Steve Rogers. It all started back in his first Marvel appearance, Captain America: The First Avenger, in which his character undergoes a drastic physique change, going from scrawny pushover to chiseled adonis in the space of minutes thanks to the super soldier serum.
Nicolas Cage continues his horror streak with creepy-sounding ‘Longlegs’
Nicolas Cage, the master of giving his all in otherwise-schlocky movies, is now set to star in a psychological thriller with a very eight-legged title. The star of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Mandy, Con Air, and any movie which requires an intense lead will now call Longlegs a part of his filmography. The psychological thriller will see Cage star, with very little known about the picture other than its crew boasting some familiar talents.
Ryan Reynolds admits he can’t take all the credit for Hugh Jackman’s ‘Deadpool 3’ return
Ryan Reynolds has opened up on the blockbuster return of Hugh Jackman to the role of the Wolverine for Deadpool 3, graciously admitting that bringing Jackman back wasn’t a solo effort. Jackman had seemingly retired from all superhero movie duties until Oct. 2022’s shock announcement he’d be returning as...
Sylvester Stallone calls himself and Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘the last two tyrannosaurus,’ but they’re not fossils yet
Rivals-turned-friends Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger may both be in their late 70s, but the action movie icons aren’t ready to start leading the quiet life just yet. In fact, in a hugely coincidental turn of events, both of them are gearing up to lead their first-ever TV shows,...
‘Star Wars’ stans still hate a sequel trilogy arc but can’t find fault with how it was performed
Star Wars fans will likely be debating the merits of The Last Jedi until the death of the universe. Rian Johnson’s middle entry in Disney’s sequel trilogy is undoubtedly the best movie of the three, though we’re now five years on from its 2017 premiere, and its revelations about what happened to Luke Skywalker after Return of the Jedi are still a hot-button topic.
Netflix has a Liam Hemsworth-sized problem on its hands as ‘The Witcher’ petition closes in on 150,000 signatures
Recastings happen in Hollywood all the time, but very rarely do they involve the star of one of the most popular shows on the biggest streaming service in the business dropping out to be replaced by an actor the fans have made abundantly clear they do not support. As a result, Netflix has a massive problem on its hands when it comes to The Witcher.
A sizeable box office hit that gets more offensive by the year embraces its true self on streaming
Darren Aronofsky has been forced to publicly address the reasons why he decided that putting Brendan Fraser in a fat suit to direct him to a potential Academy Award in The Whale was a justifiable decision, so it’s not exactly a shock that 2001 comedy Shallow Hal continues to cause offense more than 20 years on from its initial release.
Don’t get your hopes up, we could still be years away from the X-Men in the MCU
There’s been a question on the minds of Marvel fans for what seems to be the longest time, ever since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox way back in the dark ages of 2019 – when will the X-Men be joining the ranks of all of our other beloved Marvel heroes on the big screen?
‘Black Adam’ editor becomes the latest DCU alum to lament ‘Batman v Superman’
It obviously wasn’t his intention, but Zack Snyder has inadvertently forged a reputation for directing some of the most hotly-contested and endlessly-debated comic book adaptations of the modern era. Watchmen, Man of Steel, and HBO Max’s Justice League have plenty of supporters and detractors, but none have stoked the fires quite like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
A weirdly disturbing body horror calamity slims down to squeeze onto the streaming charts
Even though he deservedly reigns as one of the most iconic voices in the history horror, success isn’t guaranteed every time Stephen King puts pen to paper, or when his work inevitably gets adapted for live-action. One major case in point in 1996’s Thinner, which is hellaciously strange, but not very good.
A Netflix original critics didn’t hate for once detonates to hit #1 in 88 countries
It was only yesterday that we remarked the surprising reign of Dutch mystery thriller The Takeover as Netflix’s most popular movie was destined to be a short one, and normal business has indeed resumed after Enola Holmes 2 rose to reclaim its inevitable spot at the summit. However, while...
A crime thriller that was sued, countersued, and delayed by 4 years unravels a web of streaming corruption
Crime thriller City of Lies may have only released in March of last year, but to give you an indication of just how long the movie had been sitting on the shelf, it initially premiered way back in December of 2018. Not only that, but when shooting first began on...
‘Deadpool 3’ details suggest it could be a surprise sequel to one of the best X-Men movies
As of now, the only official details we know about Deadpool 3‘s plotline are that it will finally see Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson share the screen with Wolverine. Hugh Jackman is making his surprise return as Logan in the Merc with the Mouth’s MCU debut, but it’s possible that Jackman’s involvement alone gives away the fact that the threequel will actually serve as an unexpected follow-up to one of Fox’s finest X-Men movies.
