wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch gets real about the MCU’s lack of depth as Brie Larson is let off the hook for once

This Saturday has turned out to be a convention of controversial criticisms in the Marvel sphere, as one of the MCU’s biggest stars has spoken out about the franchise’s perceived lack of emotional depth while the fandom is yet again blasting Captain Marvel, but is this time defending its leading lady. Elsewhere, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler talks about the big themes behind his incoming Black Panther sequel as a Spider-Man identity thief raises hopes and crushes dreams all in one go.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ director explains how Chadwick Boseman was honored on set

When Chadwick Boseman passed away in August 2020, it didn’t just devastate fans of the Marvel Comics Universe. It was especially difficult for those who were all set to work with the actor again on the sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. And though the studio had to find a way around T’Challa’s absence, the crew of the film choose to honor Boseman’s legacy while shooting the film.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland lined up for a swift Spider-Man return as Marvel fans get blamed for a DC movie’s ban

It’s been another big week for the world of Marvel, even if we can expect all of the focus to shift towards Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the hotly-anticipated sequel gears up to tear the box office a new one this coming Friday. Today finds Tom Holland being linked with a surprisingly swift return as Spider-Man, while MCU fans are catching some heat for allegedly pushing for a DC blockbuster to get banned from an entire nation. Straightforward, the world of superheroes most certainly is not.
wegotthiscovered.com

Jeremy Strong almost played scrawny Steve Rogers in ‘Captain America’

Chris Evans quickly turned into a Marvel Cinematic Universe icon with his time spent as the first Captain America, Steve Rogers. It all started back in his first Marvel appearance, Captain America: The First Avenger, in which his character undergoes a drastic physique change, going from scrawny pushover to chiseled adonis in the space of minutes thanks to the super soldier serum.
wegotthiscovered.com

Nicolas Cage continues his horror streak with creepy-sounding ‘Longlegs’

Nicolas Cage, the master of giving his all in otherwise-schlocky movies, is now set to star in a psychological thriller with a very eight-legged title. The star of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Mandy, Con Air, and any movie which requires an intense lead will now call Longlegs a part of his filmography. The psychological thriller will see Cage star, with very little known about the picture other than its crew boasting some familiar talents.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Star Wars’ stans still hate a sequel trilogy arc but can’t find fault with how it was performed

Star Wars fans will likely be debating the merits of The Last Jedi until the death of the universe. Rian Johnson’s middle entry in Disney’s sequel trilogy is undoubtedly the best movie of the three, though we’re now five years on from its 2017 premiere, and its revelations about what happened to Luke Skywalker after Return of the Jedi are still a hot-button topic.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix has a Liam Hemsworth-sized problem on its hands as ‘The Witcher’ petition closes in on 150,000 signatures

Recastings happen in Hollywood all the time, but very rarely do they involve the star of one of the most popular shows on the biggest streaming service in the business dropping out to be replaced by an actor the fans have made abundantly clear they do not support. As a result, Netflix has a massive problem on its hands when it comes to The Witcher.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Adam’ editor becomes the latest DCU alum to lament ‘Batman v Superman’

It obviously wasn’t his intention, but Zack Snyder has inadvertently forged a reputation for directing some of the most hotly-contested and endlessly-debated comic book adaptations of the modern era. Watchmen, Man of Steel, and HBO Max’s Justice League have plenty of supporters and detractors, but none have stoked the fires quite like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Deadpool 3’ details suggest it could be a surprise sequel to one of the best X-Men movies

As of now, the only official details we know about Deadpool 3‘s plotline are that it will finally see Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson share the screen with Wolverine. Hugh Jackman is making his surprise return as Logan in the Merc with the Mouth’s MCU debut, but it’s possible that Jackman’s involvement alone gives away the fact that the threequel will actually serve as an unexpected follow-up to one of Fox’s finest X-Men movies.

