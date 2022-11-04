Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mississippi St. starts slowly, routs Texas A&M Corpus Christi
The Chris Jans era at Mississippi State began on a winning note as the Bulldogs topped Texas A&M Corpus Christi
Georgia Tech breaks halftime tie to bury Clayton State, 93-63
Transfer Lance Terry scored 16 points to lead four double-digit scorers as Georgia Tech beat Division II Clayton State, 93-63,
Roach leads No. 7 Duke past Jacksonville in Scheyer’s debut
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jeremy Roach scored 16 first-half points to help seventh-ranked Duke open Jon Scheyer’s coaching tenure with a 71-44 win over Jacksonville on Monday night. Freshman Mark Mitchell had a team-high 18 points for the Blue Devils, who used a 25-4 run spanning halftime to...
Villanova wins in 1st game without Wright; Neptune in charge
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Caleb Daniels scored 24 points to make coach Kyle Neptune a winner in his Villanova debut in the program’s first game since Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright’s sudden retirement, and the No. 16 Wildcats beat La Salle 81-68 on Monday night. With Wright watching, the Wildcats played in the opener a lot like the team coming off the retired coach’s last Final Four season. The Wildcats returned three starters (a fourth, Justin Moore, was injured) from the team that lost a national semifinal game to Kansas. Expectations have been tempered following Wright’s departure. Villanova, the defending Big East Tournament champion, was picked third in a preseason poll. Villanova also earned its lowest preseason ranking in the AP Top 25 since 2008. The polls meant nothing at tipoff.
College basketball’s opening day featured outrageous blowouts, including a 108-point victory
Blowouts were in the wind as the college basketball season continues its opening stanzas Monday night. None were as eye-opening as Bryant men’s basketball team’s 147-39 victory over Thomas College, which created a margin of 108 points by the final buzzer. To join Monday’s outrageous blowout club, James...
