UPDATE: Park City Fire still being treated

Sedgwick County Fire District 1 (SCFD1) is continuing to treat and monitor hot spots at the Evergreen Pallet Recycling facility in Park City. To date, there has been no fire or damage beyond where the fire started.

Since the previous update, SCFD1 continues to be the only fire crew on the scene. Thursday and into the overnight hours, SCFD1 is aggressively working on the largest pile of burning debris to try to saturate the outer layers and prevent ember spread from wind gusts during the forecasted storm.SCFD1 is in contact with the local National Weather Service office and will adjust its strategy if conditions change.

Evergreen Company has assisted with moving debris away from burning piles. SCFD1 has been in continual contact with Park City officials and water department personnel.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.