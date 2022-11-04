Historic run comes to bittersweet end in 1-0 overtime loss in WPIAL title game for Beaver

The Beaver Bobcats walked onto the pitch at Highmark Stadium for the second time in boys’ soccer history on Thursday night. While the Bobcats couldn’t come up with a result – Beaver fell in overtime, 1-0, to Deer Lakes – there were small smiles when being awarded the second-place medals and holding their runner-up trophy.

As senior captain Jameson Bonnar said, this isn’t a team that’s used to winning in the past. This year, they notched a few upsets in the playoffs – including a penalty-kick thriller over Quaker Valley – to make the return to Highmark Stadium for the 2A WPIAL Championship Game Thursday night.

Bonnar said he was at a “loss for words” when describing the playoff of his whole team, especially his defenders.

“[Beaver] is just a new team in this division, and I’m beyond impressed we made it this far,” Bonnar said. “A little more experienced could have helped. We’ve never even seen the playoffs before in high school sports. This is a brand-new experience. We’re all so happy to be here, but we wish we would have come out with a victory today.”

Beaver hung on for 90 minutes, keeping Deer Lakes off the board. In fact, the Beaver defense held Deer Lakes to only four shots on goal with 10 shots in general. Beaver goalkeeper Robert Cestra made four saves in regulation.

However, freshman midfielder Jacob Orseno, on his first shot in the entire game, scored the game-winning goal for the Lancers. After some congestion outside the box, Orseno broke behind the defense and slid the ball toward the low corner of the net.

Peyton Kushon tallied the assist.

Deer Lakes head coach Aaron Smith said that he remained patient with his team on the attack. Deer Lakes won by a score of 1-0 in all of their playoff games, including their first Round of 16 game against Hopewell.

“We’ve had that all playoffs, we’ve had 1-0 games all through playoffs, every single one, including this one,” Smith said. “It gets a little scary at times. We have faith and they bust their butts. I wasn’t incredibly surprised to [see the golden goal].”

Smith gave credit to what he called a tough Beaver team.

“I have to give Beaver a lot of credit,” Smith said. “They’re a tough team, and I’m not sure I want to see them in states again. I was very surprised with how Beaver played. It was being patient as best we could, and I know this stage is nerve-wracking. We stayed the course and talked at halftime and overtime saying it was one goal.”

Beaver head coach Scott Hazuda said that he’s disappointed with the result, but proud of his team for making the return to the WPIAL Championship.

“I am proud of them. It’s going to take a minute for this to wear off before I can sit back and reflect,” Hazuda said. “But we have the state tournament starting next week. At the end of the season, I’ll be really proud of the accomplishments we made. It’s just tough right now because the game was really even, we had some chances, some corner kicks nearly went in, but we couldn’t get it across the line… It’s a nice accomplishment, but it’s a little bittersweet right now.”

Hazuda said after the semifinal victory over Quaker Valley that the goal was to play with identity coming into the championship.

“The game plan was to play to our identity, which is to play aggressive and fast,” Hazuda explained. “I think the nerves got the best of us in the first half of the game. All of our guys, this is the first time in a game like this. I think that took us out of our game plan a bit. The idea was to pass, possess and compete on every ball. The guys did that. I’m proud of them, but we came up on the wrong side of the result.”

Deer Lakes’ best opportunity of the first half came with just seconds left. Ruger Beer took a shot that was saved by the fingertips of Bobcats goalkeeper Robert Cestra. Peyton Kushon picked up the rebound and, on an almost-empty net, sent it wide.

Cestra finished the half with three saves on Beer and twice on Ryan Haynes. Meanwhile, Beaver had some looks on goal, courtesy of Caden Biela and Jameson Bonnar, but both were saved by Nick Braun.

Cestra said that Beaver was aware of Deer Lakes’ strong attack, but wanted to press on their own, too.

“We knew they condensed a lot on their defensive strategy, so we wanted to keep it outside and work it up from the outside and work it in,” Cestra said. “We did in a little toward the end of the second half. We were adding some corners. We were so close, but we couldn’t finish.”

Braun’s best block, though, came on a kick-save against Evan Baker. Kyle Carlsen also had a look in the Bobcats’ attacking half, but skied his chance over the crossbar. In the second half, opportunities were scarce from Beaver, while Deer Lakes pushed against Cestra and the defense.

Baker had to come out of the game in the second half after an injury sent him to the bench. Bonnar said that Alex Tomalski entered in his place, having just been cleared two weeks ago from a torn ACL suffered in a preseason scrimmage.

“One of our other seniors with a torn ACL came in a couple times, despite him not being fully confident,” Bonnar said about Tomalski. “Everyone on our team wanted to win this game, even if we were scared or nervous. We were putting everything on the line to win this game.”

Beaver has a week to prepare for the PIAA Tournament in Mechanicsburg, which begins on Nov. 8 and runs through Nov. 19. Cestra is confident that Beaver can make a positive impact in the state tournament.

“We’re not finished,” Cestra said. “We have the state tournament, and I think we can make some noise in there.”