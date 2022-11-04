Read full article on original website
NHL
Caps Host Oilers
Washington's four-game homestand continues on Monday when the Edmonton Oilers make their lone visit to the District this season. Monday has been a busy day for the Caps in the early going of 2022-23, this is the fourth straight Monday night in which Washington has been in action this season, and they're 2-0-1 in the previous three. But as they take the ice on Monday against Edmonton, the Caps are seeking to shake off a four-game losing streak (0-2-2), a stretch of games characterized by loss - players lost to injury, leads lost, and games lost.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. DEVILS
FLAMES (5-4-0) vs. DEVILS (8-3-0) 8 p.m. MT | TV: HNIC, Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (10) Goals - Kadri (5) Devils:. Points - Jesper Bratt (17) Goals - Bratt, Nico...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'GET EVERYONE INVOLVED'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get ready to face the Isles tonight. "We know the areas we have to clean up as a team ... I think we gotta roll four lines, roll three pairs and get everyone involved in the game." ZADOROV ON BUILDING OFF SATURDAY:
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Kings 5, Panthers 4
In a game that got perpetually more and more chaotic as it rolled along, the Florida Panthers came up just short in a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. "Back and forth," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "We were trailing for a while...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'WE GOTTA WIN TONIGHT'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Devils. "Obviously they are a good team and they are rolling right now so we have to do a good job of slowing them up, breaking out as five men, going through the neutral zone altogether and not get separated and kind of leave guys by themselves on the ice. I think it's gonna take a group effort to kind of slow their speed down."
NHL
Yotes Notes: Comeback Coyotes, Rockin' Roadrunners & Guenther Stays Up
Arizona continues road trip with east coast swing, set to face Sabres, Islanders, Devils, & Rangers. The Arizona Coyotes started their roadtrip in style. The team battled back against the Washington Capitals on Saturday, rallying from a two-goal third period deficit to come away with a 3-2 win. The Coyotes have won two of their last three games, and are 2-2-1 in their last five.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Florida Panthers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Florida Panthers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Panthers: 6 - 4 - 1 (13 pts) Kings: 6 - 6 - 1 (13 pts) The LA Kings have had 24 multi-point performances from their players this season, ranking fifth-most in the league.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Win Streak Snapped in 3-0 Shutout Loss to Wings
Islanders shut out for first time this season, as five-game winning streak comes to an end. There was just something off for the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon, as they saw their five-game winning streak come to a halt via a 3-0 shutout loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
U.S.-Canada Rivalry Coming to The Dollar Loan Center
With the Las Vegas Valley establishing itself as the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World, it's only fitting that what might be the greatest rivalry in sports makes its way to the area. On Thursday, December 15, the national women's hockey teams representing the United States and Canada will...
NHL
Catching up with… Jakub Dobes
MONTREAL -- Goaltender Jakub Dobes is enjoying another outstanding campaign at Ohio State University. The sophomore boasts a 7-2-1 record, along with a 2.25 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. Dobes, 21, was a fifth-round selection (136th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. Here are a few highlights from...
NHL
Tkachuck suspended two games for actions in Panthers game
NEW YORK - - Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk has been suspended for two games, without pay, for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick during NHL Game No. 189 in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 5, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred...
NHL
Anderson suspended two games for actions in Canadiens game
NEW YORK -- Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson has been suspended for two games, without pay, for boarding Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo during NHL Game No. 184 in Montreal on Saturday, Nov. 5, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 10:06...
NHL
Henrique helps Ducks rally, defeat Sharks in shootout
SAN JOSE -- Adam Henrique tied the game late in the third period and scored the deciding goal in the shootout for the Anaheim Ducks in a 5-4 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday. "I don't think it was a pretty win, by any means,...
NHL
2022-23 NHL Power Players class ready to grow game among young fans
Diverse group of 27 advisors will work with League to brainstorm marketing campaigns. NHL Power Players are back to help give the League an upper hand. NHL Power Players is an initiative that selects young hockey fans to help advise the League on hockey-related topics important to their generation and to grow the game among young fans and people.
NHL
RECAP: Panthers 'battled straight through' in loss to Kings
This was one that went from 0-100 real quick. In a game in which both teams had more than their fair share of chances, the Florida Panthers simply ran out of time in a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. "Back and forth," Panthers...
NHL
5 Things: Flyers @ Senators
Concluding a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-3-2) are in Canada's capital city on Saturday evening to take on D.J. Smith's (4-6-0). Game time at the Canadian Tire Centre is 7:00 p.m. EDT. GAME NOTES. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
Reinhart scores twice in third, Panthers hold off Ducks
ANAHEIM -- Sam Reinhart scored his first two goals of the season for the Florida Panthers in the third period of a 5-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday. Brandon Montour had a goal and three assists, Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist, and Spencer Knight made 32 saves for the Panthers (7-5-1), who were coming off a 5-4 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude weekend back-to-back on Sunday at Rangers
NEW YORK -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude a weekend-back-to-back on Sunday evening, battling the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop between the Red Wings (6-3-2; 14 points) and Rangers (6-4-2;14 points) is set for 5 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit).
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Capitals
The Oilers look to get back to their winning ways as they start a four-game road trip at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday night. The Edmonton Oilers begin a four game Eastern Conference road trip starting on Monday night against the Washington Capitals. You can watch the game...
NHL
Benn gets hat trick in Stars victory against Oilers
EDMONTON -- Jamie Benn scored a hat trick for the Dallas Stars in a 6-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday. Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists, Joe Pavelski had a goal and an assist, and Scott Wedgewood made 28 saves for the Stars (8-3-1), who won their third straight.
