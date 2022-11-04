Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Health District alerting public of increase in RSV, other respiratory viruses
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza continue to rise in Nevada and throughout the United States, the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is reminding area residents to take steps against the spread of those illnesses. Respiratory viruses typically spread during the winter,...
news3lv.com
Sweet cat Ra available for adoption at Nevada SPCA
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ra is a sweet 12-year-old cat who is looking for a new forever home. Lori Heeren, executive director of the Nevada SPCA, joined us to share the details on how you can adopt.
news3lv.com
Jewish Nevada hosts Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tivoli Village hosted its annual Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival on Sunday. The event showcased craft vendors, different kosher restaurants in the community, Jewish summer camp options for kids, and kid-friendly activities. Jewish Nevada, a group that takes care of and connects over 70,000 Jewish...
news3lv.com
Decision 2022: Where to cast your ballot in Las Vegas on Election Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day in Nevada and around the U.S. Races in this year's election include contests for all statewide offices, including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state. Each of Nevada's U.S. House of Representative seats will be on the...
news3lv.com
Locals flock to Primm for chance at $2B Powerball jackpot
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The record jackpot for Powerball now sits just shy of a whopping $2 billion, and many Nevadans are driving down the I-15 to Primm to try their luck. The odds of winning this jackpot are 1 in 292 million. People from Nevada and California woke...
news3lv.com
Skip the DMV line during the holidays by going online
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's no secret that the holidays are here, which means long lines anywhere you go, including the DMV. The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles reminds residents who don't need in-person services to conduct their business online. The Nevada DMV said the combination of unnecessary office...
news3lv.com
What you need to know before Election Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The 2022 mid-term election is rapidly approaching. After months of debates, rallies, and campaign ads, in two days, we'll find out what the people of the silver state want. There are a couple of critical races and items on this year's ballot, starting with the...
news3lv.com
Nye County says it won't hand-count ballots until polls close
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Officials in a rural Nevada county say they will not proceed with hand counting early mail-in votes before polls close on Election Day. Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske ordered Nye County in late October to halt its hand-counting of ballots until after polls close on Nov. 8. Her order came after the Nevada Supreme Court issued an opinion siding with the American Civil Liberties Union’s objections to the reading of individual votes out loud.
news3lv.com
Man dead after officer involved shooting near Rampart, Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in the northwest valley Friday night. Police responded to a call of a person with a gun at the 8400 block of Shady Shores Circle near N. Rampart Blvd. and Lake Mead. Officers arrived at the suspect's...
