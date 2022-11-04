ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Allen updates Indiana QB situation following Penn State loss

Indiana has been struggling in the pocket this season and the quarterback conversation has become more of a heated debate. During Monday afternoon’s presser, Indiana’s coach Tom Allen discussed more of the quarterbacks’ issue for the Hoosiers. In a series of unfortunate events in Saturday’s tough defeat...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Morehead State at Indiana game day essentials

College basketball is back. Indiana opens its 123rd season of competition in men’s basketball with a matchup against Morehead State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday evening. Game Day Essentials:. Morehead State (0-0) at No. 13 Indiana (0-0) Tip Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern. Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana football: The wheels have come off in Bloomington

There is a foreboding feeling hovering over Bloomington right now. As Indiana tries to dig its program out of the doldrums in the Big Ten East, the hole instead keeps getting deeper. Saturday, a little bit of everything led to the disastrous 45-14 home loss to Penn State, a setback...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Basketball Game Notes – Game 1: vs. Morehead State

• Indiana University opens its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with a matchup against Morehead State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Nov. 7. • The Eagles finished 23-11 and third in the Ohio Valley Conference a season ago under seventh-year...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana has pitiful attendance ahead of Week 10 Penn State matchup

Indiana is playing host to No. 16 Penn State in Week 10, and Hoosier fans did not show up in droves. Rich Scarcella of Reading Eagle showcased a picture of Memorial Stadium 30 minutes before kickoff. Memorial Stadium has a capacity of over 52,000, and from the picture, it looks to be about a third of the way full.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
hoopseen.com

Rakease Passmore Breaks Down Indiana Visit

Subscribe to one of HoopSeen's Regional Passes and get access to all premium articles and player rankings in your area!. SAVE 30% on membership between now and the end of the year. Use code hoopseen30 at checkout!. Justin Byerly has spent the past 15 years covering North Carolina prep and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Expansion of Whiteland Raceway Park underway

Whiteland Raceway Park in Johnson County has broken ground on a multimillion-dollar expansion of its facility and track. Plans include the addition of nearly a half-mile of track, seven new turns and 28 additional garages. WRP, which opened in 1958, is one of the oldest operating go-kart tracks in the...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
atomic-ranch.com

A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem

Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

7 area marching bands compete in state championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Seven local marching bands performed Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in a competition for the state championship. The ISSMA Marching Band State Finals brought to Indianapolis high schoolers from Carroll, Homestead, North Side, Concordia, Angola, Woodlan and Adams Central, along with more than 30 other schools.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cohaitungchi.com

19 Romantic Getaways in Indiana for a Blissful Couples Weekend

Best Romantic Getaways in Indiana: Discover 19 Highly Recommended Places for Romantic Getaways in Southern Indiana, Indianapolis and throughout the state. Take time away from your fast-paced life and from office stresses. Relax and reconnect with the person you love most. You need that. That’s why we’ve gathered a list of the best romantic getaways in Indiana. It’s time for a relaxing, romantic weekend and these destinations can provide the perfect retreat.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Major blast of cold air next weekend for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A mild week is ahead as high temperatures hang out in the 60s and 70s! More sunshine coming our way, before a major cool down. We have a mild week of weather overall. It’s been a fairly quiet fall season, and this week is no exception. Sunshine for the first part of the day, followed by partly cloudy skies Monday night.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
korncountry.com

Columbus Softball Hall of Fame welcomes 15 new members

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Indiana Slowpitch Softball Hall Of Fame (CISSHOF) held its fourth induction ceremony and banquet on Saturday night at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Over 200 softball enthusiasts attended. Fifteen former players, coaches, umpires, and teams were honored and accepted into the local Hall of...
COLUMBUS, IN
103GBF

Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It

If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy