saturdaytradition.com
Tom Allen updates Indiana QB situation following Penn State loss
Indiana has been struggling in the pocket this season and the quarterback conversation has become more of a heated debate. During Monday afternoon’s presser, Indiana’s coach Tom Allen discussed more of the quarterbacks’ issue for the Hoosiers. In a series of unfortunate events in Saturday’s tough defeat...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Morehead State at Indiana game day essentials
College basketball is back. Indiana opens its 123rd season of competition in men’s basketball with a matchup against Morehead State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday evening. Game Day Essentials:. Morehead State (0-0) at No. 13 Indiana (0-0) Tip Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern. Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Allen updates status of Indiana's QB room following Connor Bazelak's absence in Week 10
Tom Allen has a tough quarterback situation for Indiana following the 45-16 home loss to No. 15 Penn State in Week 10. Jack Tuttle was hurt during the game and needed to be replaced by sophomore Dexter Williams II and freshman Brendan Sorsby. Allen reported after the game that starter...
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana football: The wheels have come off in Bloomington
There is a foreboding feeling hovering over Bloomington right now. As Indiana tries to dig its program out of the doldrums in the Big Ten East, the hole instead keeps getting deeper. Saturday, a little bit of everything led to the disastrous 45-14 home loss to Penn State, a setback...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Basketball Game Notes – Game 1: vs. Morehead State
• Indiana University opens its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with a matchup against Morehead State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Nov. 7. • The Eagles finished 23-11 and third in the Ohio Valley Conference a season ago under seventh-year...
saturdaytradition.com
CBB analyst includes 2 B1G programs on list of top 10 fanbases across college basketball
College basketball season starts Monday and some programs around the B1G are preparing for a run at the National Title in early April. Ahead of the first week of college basketball, Andy Katz released his rankings for the 10 best and most passionate fanbases in America, including 2 B1G programs on the list – Indiana and Illinois.
Indiana Women's Basketball Blows Past Kentucky Wesleyan 86-43
Indiana women's basketball is back! In an exhibition game at the Hall, the Hoosiers tested several different lineups and defeated Kentucky Wesleyan 86-43 on Friday night.
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana has pitiful attendance ahead of Week 10 Penn State matchup
Indiana is playing host to No. 16 Penn State in Week 10, and Hoosier fans did not show up in droves. Rich Scarcella of Reading Eagle showcased a picture of Memorial Stadium 30 minutes before kickoff. Memorial Stadium has a capacity of over 52,000, and from the picture, it looks to be about a third of the way full.
hoopseen.com
Rakease Passmore Breaks Down Indiana Visit
Subscribe to one of HoopSeen's Regional Passes and get access to all premium articles and player rankings in your area!. SAVE 30% on membership between now and the end of the year. Use code hoopseen30 at checkout!. Justin Byerly has spent the past 15 years covering North Carolina prep and...
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Indiana
The Hoosier State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the Food Network has done.
Inside Indiana Business
Expansion of Whiteland Raceway Park underway
Whiteland Raceway Park in Johnson County has broken ground on a multimillion-dollar expansion of its facility and track. Plans include the addition of nearly a half-mile of track, seven new turns and 28 additional garages. WRP, which opened in 1958, is one of the oldest operating go-kart tracks in the...
atomic-ranch.com
A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem
Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
WANE-TV
7 area marching bands compete in state championship
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Seven local marching bands performed Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in a competition for the state championship. The ISSMA Marching Band State Finals brought to Indianapolis high schoolers from Carroll, Homestead, North Side, Concordia, Angola, Woodlan and Adams Central, along with more than 30 other schools.
cohaitungchi.com
19 Romantic Getaways in Indiana for a Blissful Couples Weekend
Best Romantic Getaways in Indiana: Discover 19 Highly Recommended Places for Romantic Getaways in Southern Indiana, Indianapolis and throughout the state. Take time away from your fast-paced life and from office stresses. Relax and reconnect with the person you love most. You need that. That’s why we’ve gathered a list of the best romantic getaways in Indiana. It’s time for a relaxing, romantic weekend and these destinations can provide the perfect retreat.
cbs4indy.com
Major blast of cold air next weekend for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A mild week is ahead as high temperatures hang out in the 60s and 70s! More sunshine coming our way, before a major cool down. We have a mild week of weather overall. It’s been a fairly quiet fall season, and this week is no exception. Sunshine for the first part of the day, followed by partly cloudy skies Monday night.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
korncountry.com
Columbus Softball Hall of Fame welcomes 15 new members
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Indiana Slowpitch Softball Hall Of Fame (CISSHOF) held its fourth induction ceremony and banquet on Saturday night at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Over 200 softball enthusiasts attended. Fifteen former players, coaches, umpires, and teams were honored and accepted into the local Hall of...
Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It
If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
Current Publishing
DOUBLE ‘JEOPARDY!’: Fishers resident competes on iconic game show for second time this year
For as long as Sarah Snider can remember, she has tuned in at 7:30 p.m., whenever possible, and watched “Jeopardy!” from the comfort of her living room. Late last month, Snider – in the company of family and friends – watched a special episode of her favorite TV game show.
Dollar General Closes Stores In Indiana
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
