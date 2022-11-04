If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).

INDIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO