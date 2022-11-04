ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

kptv.com

Officers fire at suspect in Southeast Portland near elementary school, suspect in custody

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police took a man into custody after officers fired shots in Southeast Portland Monday morning. Just before 9 a.m. officers and emergency personnel responded to a call about a man setting cars on fire on Southeast 83rd Avenue near Harrison Park elementary school. According to police, officers arrived and made contact with the suspect when they got into an altercation. The suspect reportedly had a hunting rifle. Officers fired shots, hitting the suspect who then fled.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police: Man found shot inside crashed vehicle in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a shooting that critically injured one person Sunday evening. Just after 8 p.m., officers responded to what was initially reported as a crash in the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. According to police, officers found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a man inside with a gunshot wound.
VANCOUVER, WA
KXL

Man Stabbed At MAX Platform

(Gresham, OR) — A man is injured after being stabbed at a MAX platform in Gresham. Authorities say it happened just after ten p.m. on Saturday. There was reportedly an argument before the man was stabbed by a stranger. He’s expected to arrive, and authorities say they don’t have anyone in custody.
GRESHAM, OR
kezi.com

Arrest made in double murder unsolved for half century

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff says a nearly 50-year-old double murder case has been solved, finally bringing some closure to the families of the victims. This week, deputies arrested an Aloha man in connection with the cold case murders. Like his alleged victims, the suspect was a teenager at the time of the murders.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Man injured in stabbing on Gresham MAX platform

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a stabbing on a MAX platform in Gresham late Saturday night. The Gresham Police Department said just after 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Rockwood MAX station at East Burnside Street and Southeast 188th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was stabbed. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
GRESHAM, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Man arrested in 1974 Portland killing of 2 high school students

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has been arrested nearly five decades after two high school students were found shot to death outside a recreation center in suburban Portland, Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Washington County detectives this week arrested 65-year-old Steven Criss of Aloha in the 1974 deaths of...
PORTLAND, OR
Law & Crime

Oregon Police Arrest Convicted Murderer and Army Veteran for 1974 Cold Case Slaughter of High School Students – After Charging the Wrong Man

Peter Zito Jr. was 18 years old when he died; his friend Donald Bartron was just 16 years old – both Aloha High School students at the time. And both were shot to death near a car at a recreation center in the Portland area in 1974. Now, nearly 50 years later, after several missteps, law enforcement claim they’ve finally caught the killer.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland business owner's truck stolen

PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors and community members have been helping spread awareness on social media about a stolen truck from Red Sauce Pizza in the Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood. "This truck has a lot of sentimental value to me. It's a stick shift but you drive on the right hand side...
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 26 Fatal, Clackamas Co., Nov. 7

On November 3rd, 2022, at approximately 6:34 AM, OSP responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on US-26 near SE Paha Loop. Preliminary investigation revealed a Nissan Xterra, operated by Brendan Bollock (25) from Welches, was travelling westbound on US-26 when the pedestrian, Eric Echtinaw (63) from Sandy, ran in front of the vehicle and was struck. The pedestrian, Echtinaw, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The vehicle operator, Bullock, remained at the scene and was cooperative throughout the investigation. The OSP collision reconstruction unit responded to investigate. OSP was assisted by ODOT, Sandy Fire, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, and the Clackamas County Medical Examiner’s Office.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
NBC News

Oregon man arrested in 1974 cold case murders of 2 teens

An Oregon man was arrested this week after being linked to the 1974 cold case homicides of two teenagers, authorities said. Steven Paul Criss, 65, of Aloha, was a teenager himself when he allegedly used a .22 caliber gun to fatally shoot teens Donald Bartron and Peter Zito Jr. in the parking lot of a recreation center on Oct. 3, 1974, according to a statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 47 Fatal, Washington Co., Nov. 7

On November 3, 2022, at approximately 11:04 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 47 near milepost 87. Preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle, operated by Leo Vanderzanden (70) of Forest Grove, was driving northbound on Hwy 47 when the vehicle drifted onto the right shoulder of the roadway in a bend in the highway. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, hitting the ditch and becoming airborne striking several trees. The vehicle came to rest on the shoulder of the northbound lanes. Vanderzanden was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical staff. The highway was closed for over 3 hours. OSP was assisted on scene by the Oregon Department of Transportation, Forest Grove Police Department, Washington County DA’s Office, Washington County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Forest Grove Fire and Rescue.
FOREST GROVE, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian killed in early morning crash along SR 500

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian early Monday along SR 500 in Vancouver. WSP says a vehicle was approaching Andresen Road, coming from the east, a person walked into the lane of traffic from the center median and was hit by the vehicle.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Vancouver police seek help finding missing, endangered teen

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old boy. Tiger W. Shu was last seen leaving his home located in the 2700 block of Northeast 144th Court on Thursday at about 5 a.m. Police said Shu is considered endangered.
VANCOUVER, WA

