Read full article on original website
Related
kptv.com
17 arrested, ghost gun seized during Multnomah County crime reduction mission
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17 people and seized a ghost gun last Tuesday at the Gateway Transit Center in Northeast Portland. The arrests were the result of a public safety crime reduction mission in the area that has many 911 calls. The mission...
kptv.com
Officers fire at suspect in Southeast Portland near elementary school, suspect in custody
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police took a man into custody after officers fired shots in Southeast Portland Monday morning. Just before 9 a.m. officers and emergency personnel responded to a call about a man setting cars on fire on Southeast 83rd Avenue near Harrison Park elementary school. According to police, officers arrived and made contact with the suspect when they got into an altercation. The suspect reportedly had a hunting rifle. Officers fired shots, hitting the suspect who then fled.
Officials: Police shoot armed man who set vehicle aflame in SE Portland
A man who allegedly set a vehicle on fire was hospitalized after a shooting broke out with police in Southeast Portland on Monday morning, according to authorities.
kptv.com
Police: Man found shot inside crashed vehicle in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a shooting that critically injured one person Sunday evening. Just after 8 p.m., officers responded to what was initially reported as a crash in the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. According to police, officers found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a man inside with a gunshot wound.
KXL
Man Stabbed At MAX Platform
(Gresham, OR) — A man is injured after being stabbed at a MAX platform in Gresham. Authorities say it happened just after ten p.m. on Saturday. There was reportedly an argument before the man was stabbed by a stranger. He’s expected to arrive, and authorities say they don’t have anyone in custody.
kezi.com
Arrest made in double murder unsolved for half century
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff says a nearly 50-year-old double murder case has been solved, finally bringing some closure to the families of the victims. This week, deputies arrested an Aloha man in connection with the cold case murders. Like his alleged victims, the suspect was a teenager at the time of the murders.
kptv.com
Man injured in stabbing on Gresham MAX platform
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a stabbing on a MAX platform in Gresham late Saturday night. The Gresham Police Department said just after 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Rockwood MAX station at East Burnside Street and Southeast 188th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was stabbed. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
centraloregondaily.com
Man arrested in 1974 Portland killing of 2 high school students
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has been arrested nearly five decades after two high school students were found shot to death outside a recreation center in suburban Portland, Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Washington County detectives this week arrested 65-year-old Steven Criss of Aloha in the 1974 deaths of...
Oregon Police Arrest Convicted Murderer and Army Veteran for 1974 Cold Case Slaughter of High School Students – After Charging the Wrong Man
Peter Zito Jr. was 18 years old when he died; his friend Donald Bartron was just 16 years old – both Aloha High School students at the time. And both were shot to death near a car at a recreation center in the Portland area in 1974. Now, nearly 50 years later, after several missteps, law enforcement claim they’ve finally caught the killer.
Portland business owner's truck stolen
PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors and community members have been helping spread awareness on social media about a stolen truck from Red Sauce Pizza in the Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood. "This truck has a lot of sentimental value to me. It's a stick shift but you drive on the right hand side...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 26 Fatal, Clackamas Co., Nov. 7
On November 3rd, 2022, at approximately 6:34 AM, OSP responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on US-26 near SE Paha Loop. Preliminary investigation revealed a Nissan Xterra, operated by Brendan Bollock (25) from Welches, was travelling westbound on US-26 when the pedestrian, Eric Echtinaw (63) from Sandy, ran in front of the vehicle and was struck. The pedestrian, Echtinaw, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The vehicle operator, Bullock, remained at the scene and was cooperative throughout the investigation. The OSP collision reconstruction unit responded to investigate. OSP was assisted by ODOT, Sandy Fire, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, and the Clackamas County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Oregon man arrested in 1974 cold case murders of 2 teens
An Oregon man was arrested this week after being linked to the 1974 cold case homicides of two teenagers, authorities said. Steven Paul Criss, 65, of Aloha, was a teenager himself when he allegedly used a .22 caliber gun to fatally shoot teens Donald Bartron and Peter Zito Jr. in the parking lot of a recreation center on Oct. 3, 1974, according to a statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 47 Fatal, Washington Co., Nov. 7
On November 3, 2022, at approximately 11:04 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 47 near milepost 87. Preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle, operated by Leo Vanderzanden (70) of Forest Grove, was driving northbound on Hwy 47 when the vehicle drifted onto the right shoulder of the roadway in a bend in the highway. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, hitting the ditch and becoming airborne striking several trees. The vehicle came to rest on the shoulder of the northbound lanes. Vanderzanden was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical staff. The highway was closed for over 3 hours. OSP was assisted on scene by the Oregon Department of Transportation, Forest Grove Police Department, Washington County DA’s Office, Washington County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Forest Grove Fire and Rescue.
6 businesses damaged in SE Portland, burglars at-large
Six businesses in Southeast Portland were damaged, including some from burglaries, in the early morning hours of Saturday, Portland police said.
KATU.com
Pedestrian killed in early morning crash along SR 500
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian early Monday along SR 500 in Vancouver. WSP says a vehicle was approaching Andresen Road, coming from the east, a person walked into the lane of traffic from the center median and was hit by the vehicle.
kptv.com
Vancouver police seek help finding missing, endangered teen
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old boy. Tiger W. Shu was last seen leaving his home located in the 2700 block of Northeast 144th Court on Thursday at about 5 a.m. Police said Shu is considered endangered.
Woman faces 12 charges in connection with child torture case
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced on Friday, Nov. 4 that Larissa Duccan, the second defendant in a child torture case, has been detained and is being transported to Multnomah County for arraignment.
Videos show crash that killed Portland anti-fascist activist, prosecutors say; judge denies bail for suspect
A judge denied bail for a man accused of killing Sean Kealiher three years ago as prosecutors showed videos in court Friday that appear to capture an SUV plowing into the prominent anti-fascist activist and played a recording of the driver’s apparent confession. Christopher E. Knipe, now 47, is...
kptv.com
‘Miraculous’ hit-and-run survivor faces long recovery road, steep medical bills
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Troutdale man was driving home from work when he was hit by a car that his family believes was travelling more than 100 miles per hour. Josh Hackney left T.C. O’Leary’s where he works as a bartender, as normal that night. He was...
Alleged torture case of 5-year-old girl results in arrest of her legal guardian
The 46-year-old guardian of a young girl who was found severely malnourished and bruised appeared in court Friday on an indictment charging her with five counts of assault and seven counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment. Larissa Danielle Ducan’s arrest this week followed last month’s arrest of the girl’s father, Javon...
Comments / 2