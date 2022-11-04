ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maquon, IL

Fire in Maquon causes estimated $3 million in damages

By Samuel Lisec, Galesburg Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fAWSi_0iy7UqX100

GALESBURG — A large fire engulfed a vacant former car dealership in Maquon on Thursday, causing approximately $3 million in damages to the 12,000 square foot building and vehicles inside. There were no injuries.

Patrick Hohenbery, Chief of the Maquon Fire Department, said his department received the call for the fire at 11:54 a.m. and at least 14 other fire departments helped respond to the blaze. The fire melted siding on BR’s Place, a bar across the street, but otherwise caused no damage to other buildings.

“We got really lucky because the wind was blowing that way. If it was blowing the other way we would've had a big house on fire,” Hohenbery said.

Hohenbery said the building, located at 400 Main St., was a former Ford Dealership that had since been bought and renamed the Deluxe Auto Body Shop but he estimated the building had gone unused for the past 10 years.

The fire started in the southwest corner of the building but Hohenbery said it is unknown at this time what started the fire. The building had power but no gas. The $3 million in damages was an estimate Hohenbery said an Illinois State Fire Marshal provided.

Hohenbery said he counted at least 12 cars in the building’s basement and there were numerous other motorcycles that may all belong to the building’s owner.

As the structure is unsafe, Hohenbery said the building is being torn down Thursday night. At least 14 other fire departments responded to the fire including the Galesburg, Knoxville, Fairview, Farmington, Abingdon, Copperas Creek and Victoria fire departments.

"A part of the roof collapsed a long time ago and they never fixed it,” Hohenbery said. “It was a fire trap this whole time and my nightmare happened.”

Comments / 0

Related
977wmoi.com

Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Knox County

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Roly V. Molenga, a 22-year-old female from Galesburg, IL – Deceased. Unit 2 – Kyle J. Reffett, a 39-year-old male from Avon, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. PASSENGERS:...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Fire in Maquon engulfs Strode Garage, Rt. 97 shutdown

There was a structure fire crews battled in Maquon Thursday afternoon at what’s known as the Strode Garage. Illinois Route 97 remains closed and likely will be for a time according to officials. Crews began responding around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Departments from Galesburg, Elmwood, Fairview, London Mills, Farmington, Oneida,...
MAQUON, IL
25newsnow.com

Woodford County deputy out of the hospital after squad car hit head-on

WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - 2 people were booked on various charges after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop and driving head-on into a Woodford County squad car. Woodford County Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword says the driver of the vehicle, Desirea Herrera, of Lake Villa, was booked into the county jail on preliminary charges of aggravated battery with great bodily harm to a police officer, aggravated DUI, aggravated fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving without a license, reckless driving, resisting a police officer and speeding 30-39 miles per hour over the limit.
ourquadcities.com

1 killed in two-car crash Thursday

A woman was killed Thursday in a Knox County crash involving two vehicles, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.y. The crash happened at 7:10 p.m. Thursday on U. S. Route 34 westbound near Seminary Street in Galesburg, the release says. Roly V. Molenga, 22, of Galesburg, was...
GALESBURG, IL
starvedrock.media

Princeton man safe after tree falls on car while driving Saturday

A Princeton man escapes injury as a tree falls on his car while driving in Oglesby Saturday. Fire Chief Ron Popurella said the man was headed down Ed Hand Highway at Tip street when a tree fell on the engine hood of his Jeep Cherokee. The driver's door was jammed, so, the 50-year old got out on the opposite side before firemen arrived. The unidentified man was not hurt. His car was towed. Firemen cut up the tree and removed it.
PRINCETON, IL
WQAD

1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Knox County Thursday evening

KNOX COUNTY, Illinois — A Galesburg woman is dead after her vehicle left the roadway of U.S. Route and struck another vehicle head-on near Seminary Street in Knox County, according to Illinois State Police. Roly V. Molenga, 22, and her passenger Donnell Mathews, 25, also of Galesburg, were traveling...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
agupdate.com

With dryness in August, yields surprise many across Illinois

NORMAL, Ill. — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in central Illinois, thought. he might be...
ILLINOIS STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Galesburg PD investigating 2 shootings

Galesburg police are looking for leads in a pair of shootings early this morning. Officers were first called to the 400 block of E. Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 6 and found one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second incident […]
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

WIND ADVISORY: High profile vehicles may see danger or difficulty

PEORIA, Ill. — National Weather Service forecasters predicted heavy wind gusts up to 50 mph for the Peoria-Pekin metro area through the majority of the daylight hours on Saturday. NWS began issuing alerts about high winds as early as Wednesday this past week. The latest NWS listed Peoria, Galesburg,...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Four juveniles arrested after stolen vehicle found by license plate readers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four juveniles have been arrested after Peoria Police located a stolen vehicle on Friday with the assistance of license plate readers. According to a press release from Peoria Police, members of their Special Investigations Division use License Plate Readers to locate a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of S. Lydia just after 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. They followed the vehicle until it parked near Logan Park, and watched four male juveniles exit the car.
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

One hospitalized after downtown crash Thursday night

One person was transported to a hospital Thursday night after a crash left a pickup truck on its top in the heart of downtown Davenport. The crash happened at 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd and Brady streets. Police told our Local 4 News crew the injured person suffered non-life threatening injuries.
DAVENPORT, IA
1470 WMBD

“George” makes the big screen

PEORIA, Ill. – The story of the man behind one of the most iconic businesses in downtown Peoria is getting the big screen treatment. That business is George’s Shoeshine, and owner George Manias — both the subject of the film “George,” by Matt Richmond. Richmond...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Itoo Society highlights Lebanese culture in 95th annual supper

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Itoo Society in Peoria held its 9th annual supper Saturday and Sunday. The group held a carryout dinner Sunday highlighting the Lebanese culture. Thousands came out and dined at the Itoo Hall on Farmington Road. The traditional Lebanese menu featured cabbage rolls, baked kibbeh, chicken and rice, and baklava.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Missing Peoria man found safe

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A missing Peoria man has been located, Peoria Police announced in a press release Friday. Police asked for the public’s help locating 46-year-old James McNulty on Wednesday. He had last been seen Oct. 31. Friday’s release states that McNulty is doing well.
PEORIA, IL
1027superhits.com

UPDATED: PPD investigates Nov. 2 fight between middle school girls

PEORIA, Ill. — Police are confirming certain details related to a video taped fight between Peoria middle school girls outside a recent basketball game. It happened late Wednesday — PPD says just before 6 p.m., officers received a call. According to 25 News, video recordings released from one...
PEORIA, IL
The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Galesburg, IL from Galesburg Register Mail.

 http://galesburg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy