WBKO
20th District State Representative race: incumbent Democrat Patti Minter
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re just days away from this year’s general election and WBKO is taking a closer look at some of the top races this year by sitting down with the candidates to get their take on some of the community’s most important issues, tonight with 20th District State Representative Democrat Patti minter.
WBKO
Charles Booker visits Bowling Green to speak with supporters
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Election season is in full swing,. Charles Booker (D), candidate for U.S. Senate, visited Bowling Green on November 4th, at the Funky Bean Italian Restaurant and Coffee Bar. He spoke with supporters on the upcoming election, his policies, and what he would do if elected on Tuesday.
WBKO
People continue to vote early on the last day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -With only one day left to participate in early voting, Kentuckians are actively hitting the poles. Election Day is Tuesday, and community members are scrambling to get their early votes in before the big day. In Warren County, there are five early voting locations. Many say...
WBKO
College students benefit from Kentucky Lottery proceeds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nov. 5 Kentucky Lottery Powerball broke records reaching $1.9 billion by Sunday. The Powerball game is played in 45 states, and the odds are winning are like one in 292 million. A $2 Powerball lottery ticket is one step closer to becoming a billionaire, but...
WBKO
Downtown Bowling Green hosts Veterans Day parade
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the great Barbara Streisand once said, “Don’t bring around a cloud to rain on my parade.”. Well, there was quite a bit of rain at the 2022 Veterans Day Parade, but that did not stop the Bowling Green community from coming out and showing their support to the local veterans.
WBKO
Football Friday Night, 11-4-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day tackle the first round of the playoffs head-on as it’s win or go home for each team from here on out in the 2022 season of high school football. Final. Ohio County 0. Bowling Green 49. Final. Grayson County...
WBKO
Charles Booker makes stop in Bowling Green before Election Day
Early voting continues to be taken advantage of in Warren County. Salute to our veterans & Soldiers Event taking place next weekend. The event will be held at the National Corvette Museum next Saturday, Nov. 12th, at 8:30 P.M. Tickets for Veterans, active duty, and families are $15. Atalla Plastic...
WBKO
Bristow Elementary students showcase diversity at International Fair
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Students at Bristow Elementary School had the opportunity to learn about their fellow classmates at an International Fair, Monday morning. Several multi-lingual students in the 4th, 5th, and 6th grades created and put together displays to talk about their cultural backgrounds and where they came from.
WBKO
Mountain Comprehensive Care hosts “Grief Retreat”
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Paintings, books and all kinds of activities were included in the “Grief Retreat,” an event for Eastern Kentuckians faced with hard times after recent tragedies. “They need spaces where they can just come and be with each other, and realize they’re not alone, and...
WBKO
Cast your vote for a warm Tuesday!
FFN Week 12: Hopkins County Central vs Warren East. The latest news and weather.
WBKO
General Mills awards BGISD official with custom Wheaties box
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Teachers make the world go round. Some teach history, math, or science, but one Bowling Green School official is teaching the importance of nutrition. She’s now being recognized for it by General Mills. For the past four years, Dalla Emerson has been the Bowling...
WBKO
Bowling Green Trolley takes a victory lap with inaugural tour
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Four and a half years of planning and coordination have made the Bowling Green Trolley idea a reality. The Bowling Green Trolley took its first passengers on a tour of downtown Bowling Green and the Western Kentucky University campus this morning. “This is the beginning...
WBKO
Glasgow Police hosting Holiday Heroes Toy and Food Drive
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department will be hosting a Holiday Heroes Toy and Food Drive starting Nov. 7 and going through Dec. 6. The department will be collecting holiday donations for residents of Barren County, and will fill as many requests as possible based on the donations received.
WBKO
Some Middle Tennessee schools close to contain flu
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A surge of flu cases has caused some Midstate schools to shut down classes. Coffee County Schools are closed Monday, November 7, and Perry County Schools are closed both November 7 and 8 with several students out sick. According to the CDC, Southeastern and South-Central states...
WBKO
Briggs earns C-USA Offensive Player of the Week after monumental performance
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After WKU took sweeps on the road against Florida Atlantic and FIU, the Lady Toppers are now 13-0 in the conference and have a perfect record on the road. Outside hitter Paige Briggs was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Week. Committing only...
WBKO
Volunteers assemble 1,000 Thanksgiving boxes for God’s Pantry Food Bank event
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - This Thanksgiving, hundreds of Kentuckians will not have to wonder if they will have a Thanksgiving meal or not. “It is amazing, and I can’t tell you how honored and blessed I am to be here and be part of this and know that we’re helping our neighbors that may not have a meal this year,” said Angela Jackson, Regional Resource Engagement Specialist for God’s Pantry Food Bank.
WBKO
Reed wins C-USA Offensive Player of the Week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU quarterback Austin Reed has been named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. It is Reed’s first player of the week honor and WKU’s fourth player of the week this season. Reed threw for a season-high 409 yards...
WBKO
Warm for the time being!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As time falls back, our temperatures remain above average for the next couple of days. Skies will be mostly sunny Sunday with a high near 73. Low near 54 with clear skies into the evening. The beginning of next week is going to bring us...
WBKO
A fast start on offense fuels WKU in 59-7 win over Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, NC. (WBKO) - It took the WKU offense three plays to score two touchdowns to open the game, and the Hilltoppers rode that momentum the remainder of the way in a 59-7 victory over Charlotte Saturday afternoon at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The victory improved WKU’s record on the year...
WBKO
Police charge man with murder in Sunday morning shooting
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man initially arrested for assault in a Sunday morning shooting now faces a murder charge after the victim died. According to the Bowling Green Police Department, officers responded to the 3000-block of Spring Hollow for a report of a shooting Sunday morning. The victim,...
