Developers look to build 10-story mixed-use building on the Grand River
There's a potential new waterfront property coming to Grand Rapids.
Project leaders want to turn about an acre of Leonard Street into a mixed-use building.
Indigo Design and Development submitted a letter of support to build a 140-unit apartment complex.
The building is expected to be about ten stories tall, overlooking the west side of the Grand River. Plans show the estimated rent would range from $1,200- $3,000 per month.
The initial building designs also show about 6,100 square feet of commercial space.
Now, the city of Grand Rapids is taking a look at the letter from Indigo Design and Development.
