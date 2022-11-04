Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
13 WHAM
Child Awaiting Parents hosts 50th Anniversary Gala at Hyatt Regency
Rochester, N.Y. — Local non-profit foster care and adoption organization, Child Awaiting Parents hosted its 50th Anniversary Gala at the Hyatt Regency on Saturday. Child Awaiting Parents celebrated 50 years in the Rochester region, providing foster care children the opportunity to meet welcoming families through explorative interactions in an effort of finding a loving, forever home.
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: House with Cabin on 2 acres in Swain NY, see the slideshow
This property would be a great investment opportunity for a Bed and Breakfast. Located near Swain Ski Resort. The home is currently a single family home and includes a large open concept kitchen/family room with beautiful hardwood floors, a large bedroom with a spacious closet, a full bathroom, and a mud room with washer and dryer hook ups. There is a full basement that is the 2 car garage, and a blacktop driveway with ample parking. The 1 bedroom cabin has had many upgrades.
westsidenewsny.com
American Red Cross appoints new leader for Greater Rochester Chapter
The American Red Cross of Western New York has named Kenneth Lee as Executive Director of the Greater Rochester Chapter, which serves Allegany, Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates Counties. Lee has a lengthy history in not-for-profit community service, having served in leadership positions in the YMCA for 17 years. He began his new role on October 31.
westsidenewsny.com
Thankful for community support
The Hilton-Parma Fire District Chiefs and Commissioners would like to take this opportunity to say thanks to all the residents that supported us as we pursued keeping an ALS Ambulance in the community. We are amazed at the backing that we received, and the thoughtful and caring residents that came to speak on our behalf at the Public Information Meetings.
13 WHAM
Walgreens closes in 19th Ward
Rochester, N.Y. — Despite a wave of opposition, Walgreens on Thurston Road in the city's 19th Ward closed its doors for good Monday afternoon. Customers, neighbors and city leaders argued the closure will hurt customers and create a pharmacy desert in a majority Black neighborhood. The company cited a...
websterontheweb.com
News from the Webster Museum
Veterans Day is fast approaching, and the Webster Museum has planned a great program to honor those who have fought for our country. On Saturday November 19 at 2 p.m., Chuck Baylis, Executive Director of the Military History Society of Rochester, will present “A New War, a New Story,” his stories from the Vietnam War, gleaned from his experience as a Special Forces medic during that war and his subsequent research.
WHEC TV-10
Fire at Former Riverside Hotel ignites questions on “what’s next”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A fire at the former Riverside Hotel has sparked questions about “what’s next” for the property. The hotel, on East Main Street has been vacant for about four years. News10NBC’s Stephanie Duprey has been doing some digging and spoke to the city, along...
westsidenewsny.com
Spencerport veteran retires to a chapter of serving others
Bud Moran of Spencerport served in the Army as a 19-year-old in 1966. He spent most of his service time deployed in Germany during the Vietnam War. Moran served in the 3rd Infantry Division, C-company 1st of the 64th Armor Battalion, which provided support to the 1st of the 15th Infantry Regiment. Moran drove a 52-ton tank. “You either drive over it or through it,” he chuckled.
westsidenewsny.com
CNB CEO Frank Hamlin among top financial leaders
For the second year in a row, Frank H. Hamlin III, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. (CNB), is listed among the top 30 financial leaders in an annual ranking by the Rochester Business Journal. “It’s not just about the numbers,” reflected Hamlin. “As...
ROC City Composting takes leftover pumpkins at community drop-off
Karen St. Aubin, the Director of Operations Roc City Compost, said that the program has been well-received.
13 WHAM
Veterans honored at Stars and Stripes Celebration
Rochester, N.Y. — The community honored the men and women of out armed forces at the 17th annual Stars and Stripes Celebration on Friday. It's the biggest fundraising event of the year for Rochester's Veteran's Outreach Center. The big focus of the night was the $7 million renovation of...
13 WHAM
RIT shines light on voting rights and equality through 'Big Shot' project
Rochester, N.Y. — Honoring the woman who made Rochester her home, and pioneered the women's right movement. Sunday, the community gathered at the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House for the annual RIT Big Shot project. This year's event is shining a light on voting rights and equality in...
Final day of early voting concludes in Monroe County
The early voting period spans nine days in New York, and started on Saturday, October 29, and ended on Sunday, November 6.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: A fun way to garden
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on a new, fun way to get into gardening!. A new seed library is coming to the Irondequoit public library. It's expected to open within the next month or so and will allow residents to obtain seeds to grow household plants, flowers, fruits and vegetables.
monroecounty.gov
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Announces Proposed American Rescue Plan Act (Arpa) Funding for Innovative Neighborhood Collaborative Project
A multi-year $7.1 M investment in the City of Rochester that builds capacity at trusted neighborhood centers and empowers residents to meet community needs. View Full Press Release (PDF) Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined Congressman Joe Morelle, City of Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, and representatives from numerous community-based organizations...
rochesterfirst.com
Local project group ‘ReTree’ plants 40 trees to combat invasive species in Webster
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Have you ever heard of a group called ReTree Webster? They’re a part of a non-profit organization called Friends of Webster Trails serving as the volunteer arm of the Webster Parks and Recreation Department, their goal is to preserve and restore the trees in Webster.
Democrat & Chronicle newspaper employees strike in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Employees at the Rochester newspaper The Democrat and Chronicle were on strike Friday, to push their holding company Gannett to provide better wages and benefits. They also protested layoffs and furloughs, which they say have led to extreme difficulty when trying to do their job. Education reporter Justin Murphy, who is […]
MCSO: Woman taken to hospital after house fire in Town of Sweden
Deputies confirmed that at least one woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
WHEC TV-10
NYS 25th District Congressional Candidates deliver final messages to early voters
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We are into the last stretch of early voting and candidates for the 25th district congressional race were out today getting people to the polls. Incumbent Democratic Rep. Joe Morelle, and Republican challenger La’Ron Singletary both held events Saturday urging people to cast an early vote.
13 WHAM
15 districts respond to second-alarm fire at house in Livingston County
Avon, N.Y. — The Livonia Fire Department says 15 fire departments responded to a second-alarm fire in the town of Avon on Sunday morning. The fire took place at a home on Nations Road around 10 a.m. Units at the scene said the house will likely be a total...
