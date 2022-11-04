ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Child Awaiting Parents hosts 50th Anniversary Gala at Hyatt Regency

Rochester, N.Y. — Local non-profit foster care and adoption organization, Child Awaiting Parents hosted its 50th Anniversary Gala at the Hyatt Regency on Saturday. Child Awaiting Parents celebrated 50 years in the Rochester region, providing foster care children the opportunity to meet welcoming families through explorative interactions in an effort of finding a loving, forever home.
ROCHESTER, NY
wellsvillesun.com

NY Landquest: House with Cabin on 2 acres in Swain NY, see the slideshow

This property would be a great investment opportunity for a Bed and Breakfast. Located near Swain Ski Resort. The home is currently a single family home and includes a large open concept kitchen/family room with beautiful hardwood floors, a large bedroom with a spacious closet, a full bathroom, and a mud room with washer and dryer hook ups. There is a full basement that is the 2 car garage, and a blacktop driveway with ample parking. The 1 bedroom cabin has had many upgrades.
SWAIN, NY
westsidenewsny.com

American Red Cross appoints new leader for Greater Rochester Chapter

The American Red Cross of Western New York has named Kenneth Lee as Executive Director of the Greater Rochester Chapter, which serves Allegany, Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates Counties. Lee has a lengthy history in not-for-profit community service, having served in leadership positions in the YMCA for 17 years. He began his new role on October 31.
YATES COUNTY, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Thankful for community support

The Hilton-Parma Fire District Chiefs and Commissioners would like to take this opportunity to say thanks to all the residents that supported us as we pursued keeping an ALS Ambulance in the community. We are amazed at the backing that we received, and the thoughtful and caring residents that came to speak on our behalf at the Public Information Meetings.
HILTON, NY
13 WHAM

Walgreens closes in 19th Ward

Rochester, N.Y. — Despite a wave of opposition, Walgreens on Thurston Road in the city's 19th Ward closed its doors for good Monday afternoon. Customers, neighbors and city leaders argued the closure will hurt customers and create a pharmacy desert in a majority Black neighborhood. The company cited a...
ROCHESTER, NY
websterontheweb.com

News from the Webster Museum

Veterans Day is fast approaching, and the Webster Museum has planned a great program to honor those who have fought for our country. On Saturday November 19 at 2 p.m., Chuck Baylis, Executive Director of the Military History Society of Rochester, will present “A New War, a New Story,” his stories from the Vietnam War, gleaned from his experience as a Special Forces medic during that war and his subsequent research.
WEBSTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Spencerport veteran retires to a chapter of serving others

Bud Moran of Spencerport served in the Army as a 19-year-old in 1966. He spent most of his service time deployed in Germany during the Vietnam War. Moran served in the 3rd Infantry Division, C-company 1st of the 64th Armor Battalion, which provided support to the 1st of the 15th Infantry Regiment. Moran drove a 52-ton tank. “You either drive over it or through it,” he chuckled.
SPENCERPORT, NY
westsidenewsny.com

CNB CEO Frank Hamlin among top financial leaders

For the second year in a row, Frank H. Hamlin III, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. (CNB), is listed among the top 30 financial leaders in an annual ranking by the Rochester Business Journal. “It’s not just about the numbers,” reflected Hamlin. “As...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Veterans honored at Stars and Stripes Celebration

Rochester, N.Y. — The community honored the men and women of out armed forces at the 17th annual Stars and Stripes Celebration on Friday. It's the biggest fundraising event of the year for Rochester's Veteran's Outreach Center. The big focus of the night was the $7 million renovation of...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: A fun way to garden

Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on a new, fun way to get into gardening!. A new seed library is coming to the Irondequoit public library. It's expected to open within the next month or so and will allow residents to obtain seeds to grow household plants, flowers, fruits and vegetables.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
monroecounty.gov

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Announces Proposed American Rescue Plan Act (Arpa) Funding for Innovative Neighborhood Collaborative Project

A multi-year $7.1 M investment in the City of Rochester that builds capacity at trusted neighborhood centers and empowers residents to meet community needs. View Full Press Release (PDF) Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined Congressman Joe Morelle, City of Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, and representatives from numerous community-based organizations...
MONROE, NY
News 8 WROC

Democrat & Chronicle newspaper employees strike in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Employees at the Rochester newspaper The Democrat and Chronicle were on strike Friday, to push their holding company Gannett to provide better wages and benefits. They also protested layoffs and furloughs, which they say have led to extreme difficulty when trying to do their job. Education reporter Justin Murphy, who is […]
ROCHESTER, NY

