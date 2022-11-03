Read full article on original website
Mississippi Motorcyclist Killed in Louisiana Crash After Colliding with Culvert
Mississippi Motorcyclist Killed in Louisiana Crash After Colliding with Culvert. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 4, 2022, that on November 3, 2022, at about 9:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle crash on Roundtree Road at Moose Lodge Road in Concordia, Louisiana. Kenneth Daniel-Michael Brown, 32, of Natchez, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
Louisiana Man Sentenced for Defrauding Employer Out of More Than $549k and Filing False Taxes
Kentwood Man Sentenced to Three Years in Prison for Defrauding Employer and Filing False Taxes. Louisiana Man Sentenced for Defrauding Employer Out of More Than $549k and Filing False Taxes. Louisiana – On November 4, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Michael J. Goll, age 47, of Kentwood,...
Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed During Police Chase on LA 10
Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed During Police Chase on LA 10. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 4, 2022, that on November 3, 2022, shortly after 10:30 p.m., an officer from the Ville Platte Police Department attempted to perform a traffic stop. The motorist reportedly refused to stop, resulting in a chase that resulted in a deadly crash that killed the driver, 41-year-old Gary Macneil Sims of Ville Platte, Louisiana.
Chalmette traffic stop lands Harvey man in prison on several drug and weapon charges
Deputies say Williams struck a St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office unit while refusing to stop.
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 6 Years After Being Found in Possession of a Firearm
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 6 Years After Being Found in Possession of a Firearm. Louisiana – On November 3, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Treymon Daykeem Reed, 29, of Alexandria, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge David C. Joseph to 72 months (6 years) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegal possession of firearms.
Head-On Crash on I-10 in Louisiana Claims Life of Texas Driver After Truck Jumped the Median
Head-On Crash on I-10 in Louisiana Claims Life of Texas Driver After Truck Jumped the Median. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 5, 2022, that on November 4, 2022, soon after 6:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit (LA Hwy 101) in Jefferson Davis Parish. Gay Dale Ferguson, 61, of Orange, Texas, was killed in the crash.
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with June 6 Shooting Death and Drug Charges
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with June 6 Shooting Death and Drug Charges. On November 3, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Khalil Henderson, 19 for the alleged shooting death of Terran Fobb, 17 that occurred on June 6, 2022, in the 3000 block of Oswego St. Upon Henderson’s arrest, law enforcement reportedly confiscated a large amount of illegal narcotics. (372 grams of Meth, 2 ½ pounds of marijuana, 12 grams of psilocybin, a handgun, and an undisclosed amount of money)
Student Arrested in Connection with Threatening Note Discovered at High School in Louisiana
Student Arrested in Connection with Threatening Note Discovered at High School in Louisiana. Jennings, Louisiana – On November 3, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed that on October 10, 2022, Jeff Davis Sheriff School resource deputies were told that a threatening note had been discovered. Around 9:30 a.m., faculty at Jennings High School discovered the note and reported it to deputies.
Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect Who Performed Obscene Acts in Public
Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect Who Performed Obscene Acts in Public. Louisiana – Shreveport Police Department revealed on November 1, 2022, that officers were contacted on June 20, 2022, in regard to a report of an obscenity that happened on June 18, 2022. Employees at a business in the 2800 block of Jewella Avenue stated that a suspect was seen on camera performing obscene actions inside the establishment in full view of the public. This suspect has yet to be apprehended.
Suspect Identified in Deadly October 30 Officer-Involved Shooting in Louisiana
Suspect Identified in Deadly October 30 Officer-Involved Shooting in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State State Police Police reported on November 1, 2022, that on October 30, 2022, investigators assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were asked to investigate a shooting involving the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. The...
Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? Curious Louisiana explores the history
Brooklyn Grey Kelley had reason enough to be curious about these questions: Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? And will that ever change?. The 9-year-old, fourth grader at Zachary Elementary School was herself named for a place — Brooklyn, a borough in New York — as is her mom, Sydnie Kelley, named for a city in Australia, and siblings Everest and Dallas. So place names mean something in her family.
LSP graduates 23 new troopers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This morning, Louisiana State Police conducted the historical graduation of Cadet Class 101, the first LSP Cadet Class to be exclusively comprised of prior law enforcement officers from around the state. The Louisiana State Police Training Academy hosted the graduation ceremony where 23 individuals completed their dedicated journey to become Louisiana State Troopers.
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on I-20 After Running Off Roadway and Striking an Overpass
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on I-20 After Running Off Road and Striking an Overpass. Shreveport, Louisiana – On Thursday, November 3, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 9:00 a.m., Troop F of Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 at LA Highway 577. Frederick Russell, 48, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
Louisiana prison's lockdown conditions violate inmates' rights, are 'mental torture,' judge says
A federal judge has ruled that a Louisiana prison violated the constitutional rights of inmates held in extended lockdown by "exposing them to mental torture" and depriving them of adequate mental health care. Western District of Louisiana Judge Elizabeth Foote wrote in a 165-page opinion that the conditions and practices...
‘DYING INSIDE’: CHAOS AND CRUELTY IN LOUISIANA JUVENILE DETENTION
An article in the New York Times published Oct. 30, 2022, goes in-depth into the operations of Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish. Read it by clicking the link above. Natchitoches Parish youth are routinely sent to Ware since they are the closest juvenile detention center in the state.
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Morning Crash on LA 28
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Morning Crash on LA 28. Louisiana – On November 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 28 West at White Oak Lane at approximately 6:00 a.m. Nicolas Nichols, 41, of Boyce, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Commissioner who oversees discipline at State Police resigns amid investigation into alleged corruption
BATON ROUGE - A member of the Louisiana State Police Commission, which oversees discipline at the agency and whose members are appointed by the governor, has resigned months after she fell under the microscope of a corruption investigation. Sabrina Richardson submitted her resignation letter Wednesday, Governor John Bel Edwards' office...
Huge catalytic converter bust leads to 21 arrests; spans nine states, including MN
ST PAUL, Minn. — Homeland Security Investigations announced a major catalytic converter bust this week, with law enforcement activity spanning at least nine states — including Minnesota — and resulting in the arrest of 21 people. None of the 21 defendants lived in Minnesota. However, according to...
Louisiana State Police Commissioner Exits Amid Corruption Claims
BATON ROUGE (KPEL News) - Former New Orleans Police Capt. Sabrina Richardson, who is currently facing a corruption investigation in New Orleans, has resigned from the Louisiana State Police Commission, which oversees discipline measures for state police. Richardson offered her resignation to Governor John Bel Edwards on Thursday, according to...
Louisiana Drug Dealer Sentenced to More than 21 Years on Drug and Firearms Charges
Louisiana Drug Dealer Sentenced to More than 21 Years on Drug and Firearms Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on November 2, 2022, that Brock Melancon, age 35 from Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana was sentenced on October 27, 2022, to 262 months (21 years, 10 months) in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine as well as for federal firearms violations.
