Laplace, LA

Mississippi Motorcyclist Killed in Louisiana Crash After Colliding with Culvert

Mississippi Motorcyclist Killed in Louisiana Crash After Colliding with Culvert. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 4, 2022, that on November 3, 2022, at about 9:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle crash on Roundtree Road at Moose Lodge Road in Concordia, Louisiana. Kenneth Daniel-Michael Brown, 32, of Natchez, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
NATCHEZ, MS
Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed During Police Chase on LA 10

Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed During Police Chase on LA 10. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 4, 2022, that on November 3, 2022, shortly after 10:30 p.m., an officer from the Ville Platte Police Department attempted to perform a traffic stop. The motorist reportedly refused to stop, resulting in a chase that resulted in a deadly crash that killed the driver, 41-year-old Gary Macneil Sims of Ville Platte, Louisiana.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 6 Years After Being Found in Possession of a Firearm

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 6 Years After Being Found in Possession of a Firearm. Louisiana – On November 3, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Treymon Daykeem Reed, 29, of Alexandria, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge David C. Joseph to 72 months (6 years) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegal possession of firearms.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Head-On Crash on I-10 in Louisiana Claims Life of Texas Driver After Truck Jumped the Median

Head-On Crash on I-10 in Louisiana Claims Life of Texas Driver After Truck Jumped the Median. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 5, 2022, that on November 4, 2022, soon after 6:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit (LA Hwy 101) in Jefferson Davis Parish. Gay Dale Ferguson, 61, of Orange, Texas, was killed in the crash.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with June 6 Shooting Death and Drug Charges

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with June 6 Shooting Death and Drug Charges. On November 3, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Khalil Henderson, 19 for the alleged shooting death of Terran Fobb, 17 that occurred on June 6, 2022, in the 3000 block of Oswego St. Upon Henderson’s arrest, law enforcement reportedly confiscated a large amount of illegal narcotics. (372 grams of Meth, 2 ½ pounds of marijuana, 12 grams of psilocybin, a handgun, and an undisclosed amount of money)
BATON ROUGE, LA
Student Arrested in Connection with Threatening Note Discovered at High School in Louisiana

Student Arrested in Connection with Threatening Note Discovered at High School in Louisiana. Jennings, Louisiana – On November 3, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed that on October 10, 2022, Jeff Davis Sheriff School resource deputies were told that a threatening note had been discovered. Around 9:30 a.m., faculty at Jennings High School discovered the note and reported it to deputies.
JENNINGS, LA
Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect Who Performed Obscene Acts in Public

Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect Who Performed Obscene Acts in Public. Louisiana – Shreveport Police Department revealed on November 1, 2022, that officers were contacted on June 20, 2022, in regard to a report of an obscenity that happened on June 18, 2022. Employees at a business in the 2800 block of Jewella Avenue stated that a suspect was seen on camera performing obscene actions inside the establishment in full view of the public. This suspect has yet to be apprehended.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? Curious Louisiana explores the history

Brooklyn Grey Kelley had reason enough to be curious about these questions: Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? And will that ever change?. The 9-year-old, fourth grader at Zachary Elementary School was herself named for a place — Brooklyn, a borough in New York — as is her mom, Sydnie Kelley, named for a city in Australia, and siblings Everest and Dallas. So place names mean something in her family.
LOUISIANA STATE
LSP graduates 23 new troopers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This morning, Louisiana State Police conducted the historical graduation of Cadet Class 101, the first LSP Cadet Class to be exclusively comprised of prior law enforcement officers from around the state. The Louisiana State Police Training Academy hosted the graduation ceremony where 23 individuals completed their dedicated journey to become Louisiana State Troopers.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on I-20 After Running Off Roadway and Striking an Overpass

Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on I-20 After Running Off Road and Striking an Overpass. Shreveport, Louisiana – On Thursday, November 3, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 9:00 a.m., Troop F of Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 at LA Highway 577. Frederick Russell, 48, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Louisiana State Police Commissioner Exits Amid Corruption Claims

BATON ROUGE (KPEL News) - Former New Orleans Police Capt. Sabrina Richardson, who is currently facing a corruption investigation in New Orleans, has resigned from the Louisiana State Police Commission, which oversees discipline measures for state police. Richardson offered her resignation to Governor John Bel Edwards on Thursday, according to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Drug Dealer Sentenced to More than 21 Years on Drug and Firearms Charges

Louisiana Drug Dealer Sentenced to More than 21 Years on Drug and Firearms Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on November 2, 2022, that Brock Melancon, age 35 from Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana was sentenced on October 27, 2022, to 262 months (21 years, 10 months) in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine as well as for federal firearms violations.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
