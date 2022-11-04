ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Police arrest 3rd suspect in fatal Cedar Avenue shootings

By Joe Napsha
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
A third man was arrested Thursday night in connection with the Oct. 15 shootings that left three people dead on Pittsburgh’s North Side, city police said Thursday.

Samuel Pegues, 30, of Pittsburgh, was arrested at 9:40 p.m. by the Pittsburgh police fugitive apprehension unit and the U.S. Marshals Service, city police said.

Pegues was charged with one count of homicide, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and gun violations.

Two men already had been charged Wednesday in connection with the three murders — Charron Troutman, 19, and Jaylone D. Hines, 21, both of Pittsburgh.

Hines was charged in connection with the murder of Jacquelyn Mehalic, 33, and Betty J. Averytt, 59, who were standing at a bus shelter when an argument they weren’t part of escalated into gunfire at a nearby convenience story. Hines is being held without bail in the Allegheny County Jail.

Troutman, 19, was charged with homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, two weapons violations and two counts of conspiracy to commit homicide in the death of the third shooting victim, John Hornezes Jr., 20. Police said Hornezes was involved in the argument and gun battle. Troutman, in jail since Monday on separate charges, was denied bail.

Hornezes was pronounced dead at a hospital after being found wounded near a West Park playground. Police said they found a gun in the grass next to his arm.

Hines is not accused in connection with Hornezes’ death, but rather is charged with conspiring with Hornezes during the shooting.

Hines was shot in the calf during the gunfire, police said in the criminal complaint.

Police said the deaths of Mehalic and Averytt happened during a “concerted assault stemming from gang activity.” Police later walked that statement back somewhat, saying that the dispute was between loosely associated groups rather than gangs.

A fourth victim wounded in the shooting has not been identified.

