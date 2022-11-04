ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bruins cut Mitchell Miller amid ‘new information’ and public outcry

Two days after signing him, the Bruins had a change of heart and cut ties with controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller. The Bruins released a statement Sunday night announcing the move. Miller is a 20-year-old standout defenseman from Ohio, who was originally drafted by the Coyotes. Arizona renounced his rights following fan outrage in 2020 after details emerged about a pattern of racist and bullying behavior. Miller was convicted in the Ohio juvenile justice system for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a developmentally disabled classmate as an eighth-grader.
BOSTON, MA
Peter McNab, former Bruins forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70

DENVER (AP) — Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced h is death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay.
DENVER, CO
Gary Bettman says Mitchell Miller not eligible to play for Bruins, NHL yet

Signing with the Bruins doesn’t mean Mitchell Miller has a clear path to the NHL. Commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday that the Bruins didn’t consult the league before signing the controversial defenseman on Friday. Miller’s draft rights were renounced by the Arizona Coyotes following fan outrage in 2020 after details emerged about a pattern of racist and bullying behavior that the Sylvania, Ohio native engaged in as a teenager.
BOSTON, MA
Islanders vs. Flames: How to watch NHL games Monday

The Calgary Flames aim to end a four-game skid against the New York Islanders Monday night. The game will be at 7 p.m. EST and will be broadcast exclusively on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. Plans on ESPN+ start at just $9.99/month or you can save $20 if you sign up for the annual subscription.
ELMONT, NY
Red Sox free agents: Predicting where Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, others will sign

J.D. Martinez, Michael Wacha, Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Strahm and Rich Hill became free agents at 9 a.m. Sunday. A vital Red Sox offseason has started. Xander Bogaerts and Tommy Pham are expected to join them in free agency soon. Bogaerts has until Tuesday to opt out of the remaining three years, $60 million left on his contract. He’s expected to do it. Pham has a $12 million mutual option that must be exercised or declined by Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
Celtics vs. Grizzlies: Free live stream, TV, how to watch

The Celtics will be looking to win their third straight game overall as they face off with an up and coming Grizzlies squad in Memphis on Monday night. Boston is coming off making history from beyond the arc in their win over the Knicks on Saturday night, setting the new franchise record with 28 makes from 3-point range in the win at Madison Square Garden. The team will have Al Horford back in the lineup tonight after he missed Saturday’s matchup due to back stiffness but Boston’s frontcourt will still be shorthanded as Luke Kornet remains away from the team for personal reasons. Two-way center Mfiondu Kabengele joined the team for tonight’s game in Kornet’s absence.
MEMPHIS, TN
