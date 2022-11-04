The Celtics will be looking to win their third straight game overall as they face off with an up and coming Grizzlies squad in Memphis on Monday night. Boston is coming off making history from beyond the arc in their win over the Knicks on Saturday night, setting the new franchise record with 28 makes from 3-point range in the win at Madison Square Garden. The team will have Al Horford back in the lineup tonight after he missed Saturday’s matchup due to back stiffness but Boston’s frontcourt will still be shorthanded as Luke Kornet remains away from the team for personal reasons. Two-way center Mfiondu Kabengele joined the team for tonight’s game in Kornet’s absence.

