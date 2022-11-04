Read full article on original website
Bruins cut Mitchell Miller amid ‘new information’ and public outcry
Two days after signing him, the Bruins had a change of heart and cut ties with controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller. The Bruins released a statement Sunday night announcing the move. Miller is a 20-year-old standout defenseman from Ohio, who was originally drafted by the Coyotes. Arizona renounced his rights following fan outrage in 2020 after details emerged about a pattern of racist and bullying behavior. Miller was convicted in the Ohio juvenile justice system for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a developmentally disabled classmate as an eighth-grader.
Peter McNab, former Bruins forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70
DENVER (AP) — Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced h is death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay.
Boston Bruins returning home to face St. Louis Blues, Monday, how to watch
St. Louis Blues (3-6-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (10-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues look to stop their six-game slide with a win against the Boston Bruins. Viewers looking to stream the game can watch it on NHL Network or...
Gary Bettman says Mitchell Miller not eligible to play for Bruins, NHL yet
Signing with the Bruins doesn’t mean Mitchell Miller has a clear path to the NHL. Commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday that the Bruins didn’t consult the league before signing the controversial defenseman on Friday. Miller’s draft rights were renounced by the Arizona Coyotes following fan outrage in 2020 after details emerged about a pattern of racist and bullying behavior that the Sylvania, Ohio native engaged in as a teenager.
Islanders vs. Flames: How to watch NHL games Monday
The Calgary Flames aim to end a four-game skid against the New York Islanders Monday night. The game will be at 7 p.m. EST and will be broadcast exclusively on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. Plans on ESPN+ start at just $9.99/month or you can save $20 if you sign up for the annual subscription.
Red Sox free agents: Predicting where Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, others will sign
J.D. Martinez, Michael Wacha, Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Strahm and Rich Hill became free agents at 9 a.m. Sunday. A vital Red Sox offseason has started. Xander Bogaerts and Tommy Pham are expected to join them in free agency soon. Bogaerts has until Tuesday to opt out of the remaining three years, $60 million left on his contract. He’s expected to do it. Pham has a $12 million mutual option that must be exercised or declined by Tuesday.
Cam Neely apologizes for Bruins’ mistakes in signing Mitchell Miller
Barely 12 hours after announcing the team’s intention to cut ties with controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller, Bruins president Cam Neely met with the media and apologized for mistakes in judgment and in the vetting process. As a 14-year-old, Miller was found guilty of assault in the Ohio juvenile justice...
Celtics injury report: Al Horford out for Saturday’s game against Knicks
For the second straight back-to-back, the Celtics will be without Al Horford. The big man was listed as out on the injury report ahead of Saturday’s game against the Knicks with low back stiffness. That was the same ailment that kept Horford out for the second game of their...
What Celtics being awarded disabled player exception for Danilo Gallinari means for trade, free agency options
The Celtics got some expected relief for the likely season-ending ACL injury suffered by Danilo Gallinari as the league granted Boston a disabled player exception worth $3.29 million a league source confirmed to MassLive. Shams Charania of Stadium was first to report the DPE. The 34-year-old Gallinari was expected to...
Celtics’ Blake Griffin on best part of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown growing as leaders
Blake Griffin knows what it’s like to be one of the best players in the league. He finished third in MVP voting in 2014, has made five All-NBA teams along with six All-Star appearances. Injuries have slowed his career, but the resume still commands respect. That’s unique. There are...
Malcolm Brogdon said Celtics have best bench in NBA: ‘We’ve got to embrace that’
BOSTON — When the Celtics collapsed against the Bulls the first time the teams met, Malcolm Brogdon said the bench’s play was unacceptable. The C’s faltered after building a huge lead — courtesy of their starters — in their first loss of the season. Then...
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Knicks 133-118 in historic shooting outing
The Celtics shot the lights out in Madison Square Garden on Saturday night against the Knicks and made history in the process during a 133-118 road win. Boston set a new franchise record with 27 makes from beyond the arc on 52 percent shooting, helping the visitors outpace the Knicks in a fast-paced shootout.
Jayson Tatum optimistic about Robert Williams rehab progress: ‘I can’t stress how important he is’
The Celtics are on pace to have the best offense in franchise history after the first eight games of the regular season following Saturday’s win over the Knicks. That impressive showing amid a 5-3 start has come despite missing starting center Rob Williams as he recovers from offseason knee surgery.
Teen rescues drowning man outside TD Garden Friday after Celtics win
A night of celebration for an 18-year-old and his father who witnessed the Boston Celtics’ nail-biting victory over the Chicago Bulls live in the TD Garden on Friday night turned into a time for heroics as the young man rushed to help save an individual who fell into the water outside the stadium.
Celtics vs. Grizzlies: Free live stream, TV, how to watch
The Celtics will be looking to win their third straight game overall as they face off with an up and coming Grizzlies squad in Memphis on Monday night. Boston is coming off making history from beyond the arc in their win over the Knicks on Saturday night, setting the new franchise record with 28 makes from 3-point range in the win at Madison Square Garden. The team will have Al Horford back in the lineup tonight after he missed Saturday’s matchup due to back stiffness but Boston’s frontcourt will still be shorthanded as Luke Kornet remains away from the team for personal reasons. Two-way center Mfiondu Kabengele joined the team for tonight’s game in Kornet’s absence.
