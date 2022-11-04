Read full article on original website
CNET
What Happens if You Keep Your iPhone in Low Power Mode All the Time?
Every iPhone user is familiar with the drill -- our battery drops to 20% and we get a familiar pop-up alert noting, "Low Battery. 20% battery remaining." If you choose to ignore it, you'll get another alert when the battery drops to 10%. But if you enable Low Power Mode, you can extend the remaining battery life a bit until you're able to charge your iPhone again.
CNET
All Your Wi-Fi Passwords Live Somewhere on Your Computer. Here's How to Find Them
You probably never think of your home Wi-Fi password again after setting up all your devices. That is, until a friend or family member comes over and asks if they can connect to your network. Hmmm, what was the password again? Is it that super long number on the back of your router?
technewstoday.com
How to Print From Your iPhone
Printing documents was once a very long process if the data was stored on mobile devices. For iPhones, you had to transfer the files to a computer via iTunes before printing. With the advent of new features; however, Apple has made the printing experience from iPhones much easier. This has enabled iPhone users to no longer depend on computers to print their documents.
Apple Watch owners just got an exciting free upgrade
WatchOS 9 brings a new feature that should make the Apple Watch much more appealing
Android Authority
Amazon just announced the cheapest annual Prime Video plan ever in this country
SD streaming and offline downloads on mobile only. Amazon has announced its cheapest Prime Video annual plan in India. It’s called the Prime Video Mobile Edition plan and costs just Rs 599 (~$7.2). When streaming services across the board are raising prices, Amazon just announced its cheapest annual Prime...
Android Authority
We asked, you told us: You are still using tons of micro-USB devices
Smartphones with micro-USB ports are still being used, but accessories is a space where the port still rules the roost. Micro-USB ports are very much still a part of our lives, even though USB-C has been around for several years now. To think most devices would have switched to the latter would be wrong, or so proves a poll we recently conducted on Android Authority. We got some interesting results as to which devices people use with micro-USB ports on them. There are some device categories that are clearly behind in adopting USB-C ports. Read on for the results.
Android Authority
Is Apple AirDrop not working? We've got 9 fixes to try
AirDrop is a wonderful function for seamlessly passing files from one Apple device to another. It uses Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to locate nearby devices, and then, based on the recipient’s AirDrop settings, you can instantly send a file to their phone, tablet, or MacBook. We’ve already covered how to use AirDrop, but what if AirDrop is not working? What then? Here are 9 tips to get it back up and running again.
ZDNet
Black Friday phone deals: The best early sales on iPhone and Android phones
I wouldn't blame you if you've held off on upgrading your smartphone all these months. For one, it's always helpful to get a scope of what every manufacturer has to offer with their latest handsets. And secondly, discounts and sales are more significant than ever with the current state of the economy.
Android Authority
How Incogni rescues your personal data online
Stop your personal data from being sold to the highest bidder with Incogni. A subscription is on sale for early Black Friday. Data is money. By now, we all know that if a service is free online, that means your data is the product. How can you expect to have...
Android Authority
Google reveals Black Friday deals, including Pixel 6a for $300
Google is preparing for Black Friday by revealing its deals for the shopping event. Google has revealed some of its Black Friday deals in its online store. The deals include a number of devices, including its recently released Pixel 7 phones. Just because Black Friday is still weeks away, that...
laptopmag.com
How to block spam calls on iPhone — 3 ways to thwart unwanted callers
"How to block spam calls on iPhone" is a query that is skyrocketing on Google Search — and rightly so! People have had it up to here with irksome telemarketers and unwanted callers, so iPhone users want to know how to stop the madness. Fortunately, there are several ways...
CNET
How Fast Is Your Internet Connection? Here’s an Easy Way to Find Out
Are you having a tough time loading your favorite website? Is your latest round of Warzone lagging? Maybe Disney Plus keeps buffering while you're trying to binge Andor? The next time your home internet connection is struggling, take a few minutes to troubleshoot it. A good place to start is by checking your internet connection's speed.
iPad Pro (2022) gets surprise price cut ahead of Black Friday sales
The all-new iPad Pro 2022 comes with an M2 chip, lots of features, and now, a low price, too
Apple Insider
Best early Black Friday deals on Apple for the week of November 7
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Deals on Apple hardware are heating up asBlack Friday approaches, with fresh price cuts hitting 2022 Apple TV 4K and AirPods devices, as well as current MacBook Pros and iPads. With discounts of up...
Android Authority
Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (Nov. 9)
Here is a weekly selection of Android wallpapers created by our readers and members of the Android Authority team!. Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.
Digital Trends
Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing
The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
Android Authority
Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro renders leak: What do you think?
One of them resembles the latest iPhone, while the other sports a curved display. Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro renders have leaked online. The images show a sizeable camera bump and a curved screen for the Pro model. The vanilla variant seems inspired by the iPhone 14. Update: November 7,...
Android Authority
Disney Plus gift cards: Everything you need to know
If you are running late on your Christmas shopping this year, why not give someone the gift of Disney Plus? So long as the receiver isn’t already subscribed to the streaming service, they can use the digital code to sign up for Disney Plus whenever convenient. Here’s everything you need to know about where to get Disney Plus gift cards and how they work.
aiexpress.io
How to Know if Someone is Stealing Your Internet Service
Over the previous a number of years, it has grow to be more and more clear that the web is a necessary useful resource that everyone ought to be capable of entry. In some ways, having web at house is simply as vital as getting access to different fundamental utilities, akin to water and electrical energy.
Android Authority
How to sync your iPhone and iPad
No magic spells are involved. Only iCloud. If you have both an iPhone and an iPad, keeping them synced with one another makes sense. If you buy music or an app on one of them, you would also want it on the other. It is extremely easy to sync an iPhone and iPad, thanks to iCloud, as well as a little overlooked feature called App Downloads. We’ll take a look at both.
