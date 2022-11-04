Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Brazil World Cup squad snubs: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Arsenal's Gabriel among star players left out
Brazil is considered to be the top favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of the most star-studded and loaded squads of any nation on the planet. The squad, which was announced by manager Tite on November 7, features top names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and many other global superstars that are household names among even the most casual football fans.
Sporting News
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 fixtures: Complete schedule, dates and times for all 2022/23 knockout matches
This is where the UEFA Champions League gets good. The knockout rounds of the 2022/23 competition featuring the cream of the crop kick off with the Round of 16 beginning in February. The Round of 16 draw on Monday, November 7 did not disappoint. It pit each of the group...
Sporting News
How old is Dani Alves? Why Brazil called up ex-Barcelona legend to World Cup 2022 despite age
Brazil are considered favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with a loaded squad full of superstars and top global talent. That's what made the inclusion of 39-year-old Dani Alves all the more surprising. Head coach Tite revealed his roster for the tournament in Qatar on November 7, and...
Sporting News
Brazil World Cup squad player reactions: Neymar, Antony, Richarlison and others share emotional videos after being named to roster
The dreams of 26 Brazilian players came true on November 7 when Tite revealed his final squad for the 2022 World Cup. While a number of the players named have featured at previous tournaments, another appearance remains just as special. For those making their World Cup debut, meanwhile, the emotions...
Sporting News
Three England stars and 4 All Blacks confirmed in full Barbarians squad
The Barbarians have named a star-studded panel of players for their upcoming match with an All Blacks XV at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday 13 November. The squad is a who’s who of former internationals and it includes three former England players – Joe Marchant, Joe Marler and Zach Mercer.
Comments / 0