San Antonio, TX

imsocool
4d ago

before you say anything I was over 250 eating a dozen donuts every Friday night myself but due to back pain I lost weight. now I'm trying to eat better to prevent a heart attack or stroke.

imsocool
4d ago

naw, I'm gonna use this as a PSA c'mon ppl we gotta do better. Eat better, exercise more and cut out the fast food. I've lost most of my family to diabetes and heart disease the remaining 2 have had strokes . All because of what we have been putting in our bodies. Eat to Live, don't live to Eat. Start thinking about food as your fuel, and only put clean top quality fuel in your body. I hope this lovely lady is found safely. Blessings to you all!

KSAT 12

Family still searching for missing 25-year-old man in south Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY – The search continues for a 25-year-old man in south Bexar County who was last seen on Oct. 30. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Travis Wiseman was last seen in the 20000 block of Somerset Road. His brother, Zachary Wiseman and his sister, Chelsea Martinez said they’re doing everything they can to find him.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD investigating after man shot in leg on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating after a man was shot on the West Side. Police said the shooting happened at 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Dahlgreen Avenue, near Castroville Road. The man was shot in the leg and taken to University...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Man shot and killed as he arrives at San Antonio church

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is dead after a shooting outside of a church on San Antonio’s East side. At around 10:30 A.M. Sunday, a Dodge Durango pulled up the the church at 1300 WW White Road. Two adults and some children were in the vehicle...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot while sitting on porch at East Side home

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot Sunday night while sitting on the front porch of his East Side home, according to San Antonio police. Police responded to the scene at 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Iowa Street, near South Pine Street. A neighbor told officers that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man fatally shot while arriving at East Side church identified

SAN ANTONIO – Updated Monday at 3:17 p.m.:. The victim has been identified as Lyndon Seymore, 24. Police are still searching for suspects in the shooting they said was a targeted attack. Original Story:. A shooting outside of an East Side church Sunday morning left one man dead and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

19-year-old man found not guilty in murder trial

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man on trial for a 2020 murder was found not guilty on Monday. Mario Duarte was charged with the murder of 16-year-old Sabstein Diaz. According to the prosecution, Diaz was at a North Side apartment complex to sell drugs to Duarte and his cousin, Julian Vera.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man shot during drive-by shooting on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot while at his house during a drive-by shooting on East Side late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at a home off Iowa Street near South Pine Street. Police said the man was hanging out on his porch when a small...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

