imsocool
4d ago
before you say anything I was over 250 eating a dozen donuts every Friday night myself but due to back pain I lost weight. now I'm trying to eat better to prevent a heart attack or stroke.
imsocool
4d ago
naw, I'm gonna use this as a PSA c'mon ppl we gotta do better. Eat better, exercise more and cut out the fast food. I've lost most of my family to diabetes and heart disease the remaining 2 have had strokes . All because of what we have been putting in our bodies. Eat to Live, don't live to Eat. Start thinking about food as your fuel, and only put clean top quality fuel in your body. I hope this lovely lady is found safely. Blessings to you all!
