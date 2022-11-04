Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers Blow By Omaha
Lincoln - Isabelle Bourne led five Huskers in double figures with 21 points as Nebraska rolled to the largest season-opening victory margin in school history with a 100-36 women's basketball win over Omaha on Monday. Playing in front of the second-largest season-opening crowd in Husker women's basketball history with 6,233...
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers fight hard in loss to Gophers
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Anthony Grant rumbled for 115 yards on 21 carries, but the Nebraska football team could not maintain a 10-0 halftime lead in a 20-13 loss to visiting Minnesota on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska's back-up quarterbacks Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers, along with a hard-hitting Husker defense,...
News Channel Nebraska
'We're here to do a job': Husker police escort job holds honor, importance
LINCOLN - It’s become somewhat of a staple and a tradition in college football... Law enforcement escorting the coach and team to the venue and out of the tunnel. While some universities utilize state troopers, the Huskers use their very own UNLPD to do such honors. Sgt. Nolan Condradt is in charge of the UNLPD travel escort team.
News Channel Nebraska
Peru State football defeats Graceland 34-19 in final road trip
PERU, Neb.—The Peru State Football team defeated Graceland 34-19 in Lamoni, Iowa on Saturday afternoon. The Bobcats improve to 5-5 overall and 3-1 in Heart North Conference play, while the Yellowjackets fall to 3-7 overall and 1-3 in conference play. Peru State started out slow as they went three-and-out...
News Channel Nebraska
Weeping Water and Elmwood-Murdock endure tough ends to promising seasons
WEEPING WATER, Neb. - Friday night marked then end of the 2022 football season for powerhouse Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water, the surprise team of Class D-1, in the quarterfinals of the state football playoffs. The Knights took their high-powered offense on the road, but they ran into a buzzsaw at...
News Channel Nebraska
Creighton Volleyball’s Kiana Schmitt Named BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Week
OMAHA, Neb. -- Creighton Volleyball senior Kiana Schmitt has been named BIG EAST Defensive Player of the week for the second time this fall. Schmitt led Creighton in blocks per set (1.50) and hitting percentage (.484) while averaging 3.00 kills per set as Creighton swept a pair of matches last week.
News Channel Nebraska
Lois A. Kreifels, 92 of Nebraska City
Lois A. Kreifels, age 92 of Nebraska City passed away on Thursday evening; Nov. 3, 2022 at Immanuel Medical Center in Omaha, NE. Lois Ann (Heng) Kreifels was born on Feb. 15, 1930 at rural Nebraska City, NE; the daughter of Robert J. Heng, Sr. and Margaret Ann (Volkmer) Heng. She attended country school and later the Nebr. City High School where she graduated with the Class of 1948. She was united in marriage to Clement A. Kreifels on June 2, 1948 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church near Paul, NE.
News Channel Nebraska
Jerry W. Wurtele, Sr.
Jerry William Wurtele, Sr., 81 – Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Friend to many passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on November 5th, 2022. Jerry was born July 27, 1941, to Elmer and Marjorie (Pinkham) Wurtele in Marysville, KS. He graduated from Plattsmouth NE High School in 1959. Jerry immediately entered the United States Coast Guard and served until 1963. He was extremely proud of his Military Service. He married Gail Shearer in 1962. To this marriage three children were born, daughter Sheryl Wurtele, sons Jerry Wurtele, Jr., and Jeff Wurtele. Jerry, Gail, and Sheryl moved from Schenectady, NY to operate The Tower Tavern in Axtell, NE for his father, Elmer. His love for business operations and socializing led him to expand the business and in 1972 he added a dining room, and it was renamed The Orange Coach which offered a well-appointed seafood and steak menu. In 1978 the family moved to Nebraska City, NE. and Jerry became the sole proprietor of Jerry W. Wurtele Distributors. This business became his pride and joy as he was proudly known as the “Bud” man throughout his sales area. Jerry became in integral part of the community. He was very philanthropic with his time and resources of which he was proud and dedicated to. His dear wife, Gail passed away in 1986. He was blessed to find love with Susan (Susie) Melichar and the two were married in 1990. There will never be another quite like Jerry Senior, he was one of a kind and quite a character. He was a gifted storyteller and never at a loss for sharing a joke. He cherished spending time with his family and dear friends. Survivors include his daughter, Sheryl Wurtele, Denver, CO; sons, Jerry Wurtele Jr and his wife Susan, Beaver Lake, NE, and Jeff Wurtele, Nebraska City, NE. Stepson David Meyers, Athens, TX and stepdaughter Amy Frahm and her husband Rusty, Ashland, NE. Grandchildren Marlea Wurtele, Morgan Wurtele, Trey Frahm, Claire Meyers, Alexa Edmisten, Mason Wurtele, Cecelia Frahm, and great granddaughter, Elliana Pinkham, many other relatives and friends.
News Channel Nebraska
Weekend Omaha homicide victim identified
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have identified the woman that was shot and killed early Sunday morning. The Omaha Police Department identified the homicide victim as 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg of Omaha. It was reported that police are investigating a homicide that happened at 49th Ave. and Miami St. that happened around...
News Channel Nebraska
Two-alarm fire hits garage in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- Multiple structures have been damaged after an overnight fire. It happened along 14th St. just west of Levi Carter Park. A garage had caught fire overnight Sunday. Fire officials said flames from the detached garage actually spread at one point to another garage and to the back of the residence, but they were able to contain the flames fairly quickly from there.
News Channel Nebraska
One in hospital after Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man is in the hospital after a reported shooting. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of 47th Ave. and Cuming St. around 12:40 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. According to authorities, they did not find a victim when they...
News Channel Nebraska
Fugitive with parole violation found in Lincoln apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 29-year-old fugitive man was found in an apartment and refused to come out for two hours. The Metro Fugitive Task Force said they found out 29-year-old Trevaughn Brown in an apartment at 4301 N. 24th St. around 7: 45 a.m. on Monday. Officials said Brown was...
News Channel Nebraska
South Sioux City Public Schools narrows superintendent search, to four
BEATRICE – The Superintendent of Beatrice Public Schools is one of four finalists for the position of Superintendent at South Sioux City Public Schools. The South Sioux City Public School Board issued a release that names the four finalists to replace retiring Superintendent, Todd Strom. He’ll retire next June 30th, after six years with the school district.
News Channel Nebraska
Man injured after shots fired in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- Officials are investigating a shooting that hurt one person in the metro area Sunday night. The Omaha Police Department said that are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in the 3300 block of N 41st St. around 7:50 p.m. Sunday. OPD said they responded to...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man in critical condition from vehicle-pedestrian accident
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A car accident involving a pedestrian put a man in critical condition in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of S Antelope Valley and O St. around 10 p.m. on Sunday for a vehicle-pedestrian accident. Officers said witnesses told them the...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln fire displaces two, no injuries reported
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to an attic fire early Monday morning. Officials said LFR were dispatched to a home in the SW Jordan St. area at 6:00 a.m. Monday morning due to a smoke smell that turned out to be an attic fire. LFR said they...
News Channel Nebraska
Man in custody after reportedly cutting his roommate in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man was taken into custody after his roommate reported being cut by him in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 9566 Park Drive around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday for a reported cutting. Officers said the victim told them that his roommate had...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD investigates shots reportedly fired
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department was called in after shots were reportedly fired. Officers said they were sent to the 1500 block of Knox St. on Nov. 5 at 1:45 a.m. after a call reported four gunshots being heard in the area. LPD said a group of people...
News Channel Nebraska
Veterans Memorial Building hosts first annual gala
NEBRASKA CITY - In the aftermath of the First World War, Nebraska City residents built a community center as a perpetual memorial to all war veterans, but 80 years later the building had been shuttered and city officials refused expenditures even to fix a leaky roof. The Veterans Memorial Building...
News Channel Nebraska
Bennet developer cited by EPA
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Nebraska developer is in hot water with the Environmental Protection Agency for alleged violations of the Clean Water Act. The EPA says that it has ordered Evergreen Development and its owner, Mark Schmidt, to restore a stream and wetlands and pay a six-figure fine. The federal...
