Boston, MA

Bruins collect 10th win of season after pulling away from Rangers

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Trent Fredric scored the tiebreaking goal 6:04 into the third period as the visiting Boston Bruins continued their early season surge with 5-2 victory over the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 10-1-0 and won their seventh straight. It is Boston’s first seven-game winning streak since winning eight straight since early in the 2019-20 season and the first time it opened with 10 wins in 11 games.

Fredric netted the game-winner after getting into a second-period fight with New York’s Barclay Goodrow.

He scored his second goal of the season after getting a backhanded pass from Nick Foligno after New York goalie Igor Shesterkin could not control the rebound of Connor Clifton’s shot. After getting the pass from Foligno, Fredric released a wrist shot from the right circle and that caromed off Goodrow’s skate and in.

David Pastrnak scored for the fifth time in six games early in the first period. Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk also tallied in the third when Boston outshot New York 17-4 and Hampus Lindholm added an empty-net tally.

Jimmy Vesey and Adam Fox scored for the Rangers, who saw their modest three-game winning streak end.

Boston goalie Linus Ullmark made 18 saves and remained unbeaten (8-0-0).

Shesterkin finished with 32 saves and took his first regulation loss this season (7-1-2).

Before Fredric scored, the Bruins took a 2-1 lead 2:56 into the third when Coyle scored for the fourth straight game by converting a tap-in after getting by New York defenseman Jacob Trouba and converting the cross-ice pass from Lindholm.

Fox tied it less than a minute after Coyle scored by getting a shot from above the left circle over Ullmark’s glove. After Fredric’s game-winner, DeBrusk lifted a slap shot from the left circle over Shesterkin’s left pad with 9:41 remaining.

Pastrnak continued his hot start almost by accident after Taylor Hall blocked a shot by New York defenseman Zac Jones. After getting possession, Pastrnak streaked down the right side, eluded a check by Vesey and his backhanded pass from the bottom of the right circle intended for Hall deflected into the net.

New York tied it with 9:39 remaining when Zibanejad spotted Vesey streaking to the net by defenseman Anton Stralman. Zibanejad then made a cross-ice pass to Vesey, who converted the tap-in for his first goal with the Rangers in over three years.

–Field Level Media

