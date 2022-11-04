ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greencastle girls' soccer can't overcome Lower Dauphin's pressure in district title defeat

By Dylan Jacobs, Chambersburg Public Opinion
 4 days ago

Early on in the district championship game Thursday, it was clear that scoring opportunities for Greencastle-Antrim would be few and far between.

That turned out to be true, as Lower Dauphin stifled the Blue Devils en route to a 2-0 win to claim the District 3 Class 3A title.

Lower Dauphin, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, proved to be too much for No. 4 Greencastle to overcome. Here's how it happened.

Family affair: The recipe for Greencastle-Antrim's soccer success? Talent, mixed with tough love

Key plays

There weren't many scoring chances for either side, but Lower Dauphin was able to cash in on its opportunities.

It seemed like maybe Greencastle could escape with the game level at 0-0 at halftime, but with five minutes remaining, Lower Dauphin's Economopoulos sisters, Katelyn and Ashley, teamed up to give the team the lead.

Ashley made a back-heel pass, and Katelyn made a defender miss and beat goalkeeper Alexis Nelson to give the Falcons a 1-0 lead.

Greencastle amped up the pressure to start the second half, but couldn't bury one, and then Lower Dauphin found the back of the net in maybe flukey fashion.

After some nice moves to get into the scoring area, a shot was saved by Nelson, and it was unclear if a nearby Falcon tapped it home or if it deflected off the keeper and in, but regardless it was 2-0, and Lower Dauphin never looked back.

Top Trojan: From Spain to Chambersburg: Cespedes shows his potential on the pitch

They said it

"The better team won," head coach Chris Noblit said. "They beat us clearly."

It was a clear assessment from the Blue Devil head coach, that they just couldn't get enough going to steal a win in this one.

"We couldn't even get it through the midfield to get it to our forwards," Noblit said. "They owned the midfield."

What's next

Greencastle's season is not over yet, as it now heads to the PIAA tournament. Action in that tournament will begin next week, with the Blue Devils heading on the road to take on District 11 Champion Pottsville.

