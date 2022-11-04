Read full article on original website
5 Netflix shows you need to watch right now
Our streaming editor picked five Netflix shows — including drama, reality and comedy titles — that need to be seen.
Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching terrifying new series
There’s not a lot that really scares hardcore horror movie and true-crime lovers, but when something does, you can bet that everyone is going to know about it. And that’s precisely the case with the third season of Unsolved Mysteries, which has left some Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching it. Check out the thrilling trailer here:
Netflix Has Rolled Out New Feature That Customers Have Wanted For Ages
Netflix has announced a new feature that people have been waiting a long time for.
TechRadar
Netflix cancels a promising big-name show before it's even finished
Netflix, once infamous for its tendency to green-light almost anything, has canned a sizable comedy property before it had the chance to see the light of day. Titled Bad Crimes, the show is described by Variety (opens in new tab) as a "dark comedy procedural following Kara (Nicole Byer) and Jennie (Lauren Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible."
The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
Netflix viewers are loving 'unsettling' new crime thriller based on true story
Netflix viewers have been blown away by an 'unsettling' new crime thriller movie that's based on a true story. The Stranger - not to be confused with the British thriller series of the same name - dropped on the streamer earlier this month. Inspired by events that unfolded in Australia...
The Roku Channel is adding 27 free movies in November – here’s the full list
Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in November.
SFGate
A Paramount+ Annual Subscription Is 50% Off Right Now — And Comes With a Free Fire TV Stick
The deals continue rolling in this week. Paramount+ is now offering an annual subscription for half off, bringing down the price for its 12-month essential ad-supported plan from $49.99/year to only $24.99/year. The premium, ad-free plan is now $49.99 (normally $99.99). More from Variety. Timothy Dalton Cast in 'Yellowstone' Prequel...
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series
Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
Elon Musk believes his ex-girlfriend Grimes is so perfect she must be a figment of his imagination - and she thinks so too, new BBC documentary reveals
In the latest slice of bizarre from the private life of Elon Musk, the tech titan believes that ex-girlfriend Grimes is so perfect that she must be a simulation he created in his mind, according to a new BBC documentary. The same documentary, called The Elon Musk Show, then goes...
5 new titles hit Netflix today, including an epic fantasy movie with Charlize Theron
Another day, another batch of new Netflix releases to make our watch lists a little longer. Netflix on Wednesday debuted yet another slate of new titles that are available to check out now on the streaming service, part of a busy month that’s already given us everything from new K-dramas like Glitch and the final season of Derry Girls to buzzy new movies like the Stephen King adaptation Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. And we’ll get into all the details below.
There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free
Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
dexerto.com
Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio regrets Karate Kid decision regarding Elisabeth Shue
Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio has expressed regret over the decision to drop Elisabeth Shue’s character for The Karate Kid Part II. Having shot to fame in The Karate Kid in 1984, Ralph Macchio’s career went quiet in the 1990s, with the star no longer landing major movie roles after his supporting turn in My Cousin Vinny.
‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust
In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
netflixjunkie.com
Henry Cavill Dons His ‘James Bond’ Look While Posing With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso At ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Premiere
Within no time, Enola Holmes 2 will be gracing the viewers with the greatest detective endeavors of all time. And as the release date of the Netflix Original detective fiction is inching nearer, the Holmes siblings are hyping it up now more than ever. While Millie Bobby Brown is wholeheartedly preparing herself to witness the first independent case of her lifetime, Henry Cavill is having a good time promoting the period thriller with his beautiful Girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso.
Bill Murray Paid “Just North Of $100,000” To Buy The Silence Of A Young Female Staffer He Kissed And Straddled On The Set Of ‘Being Mortal’: Report
Details are emerging about Bill Murray’s alleged “inappropriate behavior” that suspended production of Aziz Ansari’s Being Mortal back in April. It was reported that the Searchlight film was shut down due to a complaint against Murray, who was set to star in the film alongside Ansari, who was also writing and directing, Seth Rogen, and Keke Palmer. A new report from Puck dives into the details of Murray’s disturbing behavior, supported by multiple sources. It is alleged that Murray, 72, engaged in close contact with a “much younger woman,” and at one point, started “kissing her body and straddling her.” The female...
ComicBook
Original Chicago Med Star Announces Exit From Series After 8 Seasons
The world of NBC's One Chicago franchise is losing a key member this fall. Chicago Med, the third series in the popular TV franchise, has been airing on NBC since 2015 and is currently in its eighth season. Unfortunately, this installment will see one of its original cast members make their exit. Brian Tee, who has played Ethan Choi for 131 episodes of Chicago Med, is leaving the series very soon.
Netflix Is Changing Its Password Policy And Subscribers Are Losing It
If you share a Netflix account outside of one household, take note— beginning in early 2023, the streaming service will start charging fees for password sharing, as it recently announced this month. Netflix is starting a system— as CNET reports— that will add fees for “extra member” subaccounts (when more people outside of one household use the membership). Here’s everything we know:
Outsider.com
