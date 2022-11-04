H.S. TOURNAMENT ROUNDUP: Norwell volleyball fends off comeback in opening-round win

The 13th-ranked Norwell Clippers were one of six South Shore high school girls volleyball teams to make their first stride in the state tournament on Thursday.

Norwell defeated No. 20 South Lancaster in five sets, 25-23, 25-21, 13-25, 17-25, 15-8, to advance to the Division 4 Sweet 16. The Clippers await the winner of Friday's first-round match between No. 4 Nipmuc and No. 29 Notre Dame Academy (Worcester).

Sarah Pegurri (10 blocks, 10 kills), Izzy Woodman (7 aces, 10 kills), Madi Davis (6 digs, 21-for-21 serving, team-high 20 assists) and EJ Guarachi (32 digs, 6 assists and 4 kills) shined in the opening-round win.

In other high school tournament action on Thursday:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Shrewsbury 3, Hingham 0: The sweep marks the season's end for the No. 21 Harborwomen (14-7) in Div. 1. Shrewsbury is the No. 12 seed.

North Quincy 3, West Springfield 2: The No. 9 Raiders rallied back from a 2-1 deficit to win, 25-12, 18-25, 24-26, 25-15, 15-6, and advance to the Div. 2 Round of 16. NQ (20-1) will play No. 8 Longmeadow (details TBA).

Milton 3, Burlington 2: The No. 17 Wildcats (14-5) stormed back from an 8-2 deficit in the final set to oust No. 16 Burlington, 14-25, 25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 15-12, to claim a spot in the Div. 2 Round of 16, where they will face either top-seeded Westboro or No. 32 Westfield. Molly Shea led Milton with 27 kills, Ava Regan added 15, and Grace Ryan (13 service points) and Bridget McCoy (10 service points) also starred. Senior setters/captains Courtney Lee and Stephanie Needham each had 21 assists.

Westwood 3, Plymouth North 1: The seventh-seeded Wolverines (16-4) ended the tournament road for No. 26 Plymouth North, 17-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-23, in Div. 2. The Blue Eagles finished 11-8 on the season.

Cardinal Spellman 3, Belchertown 0: The No. 7 Cardinals (18-3) polished off a sweep of No. 26 Belchertown to advance to the Div. 3 Round of 16, where they will play No. 10 East Longmeadow (13-6).

Rockland 3, Shawsheen 1: The No. 15 Bulldogs (16-3) are bound for the Div. 4 Sweet 16 after taking down the 18th seed.

Hamilton-Wenham 3, Abington 0: The No. 22 Green Wave (13-8) falls to the No. 11 seed in three sets , 25-22, 25-16, 25-20, in Div. 4.

South Shore Tech 3, Millbury 2: The No. 17 Vikings (19-4) won a five-set clash against the No. 16 seed to arrange a meeting with either No. 1 Frontier Regional or No. 32 Wareham in the Div. 5 Sweet 16 (date/time TBD). Gemma Geisler served 20 of 22 and had 12 kills. Also starring: Hannah Nota (7 kills), Zoey Bradshaw (5 kills), Abby Pattison (4 kills, 6 blocks), Mia Bradshaw (served 14 of 14 with 31 assists), Julia Da Silva (served 10 of 10) and Alli Traynor (served 13 of 15).

FIELD HOCKEY

Scituate 2, Agawam 1: The No. 17 Sailors (10-5-4) scored in the final minute to advance to the Div. 2 Sweet 16. Scituate awaits the winner of Sunday's first-round matchup between No. 1 Masconomet (15-0-3) and No. 32 Tewksbury (10-9).

Canton 1, Norwood 0: Audrey Koen scored the lone goal as the 10th-seeded Bulldogs edged No. 23 Norwood in the Div. 2 first round. Canton (14-3-2) awaits the winner of Sunday's first-round game between No. 7 Falmouth and No. 26 Westborough.

Norwell 3, Hudson 1: Lainey Burns scored twice, and Maddie McDonald added a goal for No. 33 Norwell (10-6-3) in a Div. 3 preliminary round win over No. 32 Hudson. The Clippers will play at top-seeded Watertown (17-0) in the Round of 32 on Saturday (10 a.m. at Victory Field).

Middleboro 2, Montachusett 1: In Div. 3, the 29th-seeded Sachems edged No. 36 Montachusett in the preliminary round. Middleboro (9-8-4) will play a Round-of-32 game at No. 4 Dover-Sherborn (13-1-4) on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Wilmington 2, East Bridgewater 1: In Div. 3, the 35th-seeded Vikings (6-7-4) suffered a shootout loss to the No. 30 seed in the preliminary round.

Cohasset 7, Hampshire 0: The No. 3 Skippers protected their home turf against the No. 30 seed in the Div. 4 first round. Cohasset advances to the Sweet 16 against either No. 14 Sutton or No. 19 Saint John Paul II. Those teams play on Saturday.

Ipswich 3, West Bridgewater 1: The season comes to a close for the 23rd-seeded Wildcats (11-5-3), as they fell to the No. 10 seed in Div. 4.

