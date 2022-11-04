Would you let a dog crash on your couch?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Don’t have the time to foster for long periods of time? You can now foster for as little as three days!

The Hawaiian Humane Society has introduced a new program called Couch Crashers.

This new program was created to promote short-term fostering for adult dogs and to alleviate space at the Moiliili campus.

Letting a dog crash on your couch for a while can offer the dog a sense of rest and relaxation in a home, giving them a break from the busy shelter environment.

According to HHS, the public can foster dogs older than six months for at least 72 hours and as long as two weeks.

HHS listed a few benefits of the Couch Crashers program:

● With the shelter population at a record high, moving dogs off of our campus and into

temporary homes helps our team provide optimal care for the additional animals who arrive

each day.

● Studies on dog behavior and health have shown that short-term foster programs like Couch

Crashers are especially beneficial for dogs, helping to reduce the stress and increased

cortisol levels common in a shelter environment. While Hawaiian Humane’s dedicated

animal care specialists and volunteers provide shelter dogs with care and attention, moving

these dogs into a loving home environment, even temporarily, profoundly impacts their

well-being.

● The program also enables potential adopters to learn more about dogs they may be

interested in before making a lifelong commitment.

If you would like to participate in the program, you can visit HHS Wednesday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and check in at the Couch Crashers consultation table.

After you are matched with a dog, HHS will provide you with supplies and care needed for the dog during its stay.

HHS asks that fosters complete a virtual report card for their foster dog. This report will help HHS match the dog with a forever home that will best meet its needs.