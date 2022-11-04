Read full article on original website
Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher emphasize the fundamentals in trying to break skid
The Texas A&M football team is still feeling the effects of the flu, but redshirt freshman quarterback Conner Weigman is expected to start against Auburn on Saturday. Weigman missed last week’s 41-24 loss to Florida after throwing for 335 yards and four touchdowns in his first start against Ole Miss. Weigman was one of six players who missed the Florida game and others were less than 100%.
A&M men to play Louisiana-Monroe tonight
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will open the season against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at 7 p.m. Monday at Reed Arena. A&M had a 90-47 exhibition victory over Texas A&M-Kingsville on Friday. Freshman forward Solomon Washington had 15 points and sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV added 11 points. Louisiana-Monroe...
Texas A&M men's basketball team looks improved in exhibition win over Texas A&M-Kingsville
Few have the kind of perspective on the Texas A&M men’s basketball program like Texas A&M-Kingsville head coach Johnny Estelle. For three of the four years that Buzz Williams has been the Aggies’ head coach, his A&M squad has opened its season with an exhibition game against his longtime friend.
Texas A&M needs to find a few positives
The Texas A&M football team had high expectations for the season, but at this point it’ll settle for a few positives to take into the offseason which won’t be easy. A&M’s nightmarish season got worse in Saturday’s 41-24 loss to Florida. The Aggies played a competitive first half for a 24-20 lead, but could muster only 105 yards of offense in the second half in losing its fifth straight. That leaves the Aggies (3-6) in danger of not being bowl-eligible for the first time since 2008 when first-year head coach Mike Sherman went 4-8. Sherman got a pass for not going to a bowl, because the roster he inherited from Dennis Franchione wasn’t talented enough. What Sherman didn’t get a pass for was losing the season opener to the Sun Belt’s Arkansas State.
Weekly Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher
Texas A&M Football coach Jimbo Fisher meets the media at the Auburn preview press conference from Kyle Field. (November 7, 2022)
NCAA Regional Preview: Wendel McRaven
Texas A&M assistant track and field coach Wendel McRaven previews this Friday's NCAA Cross Country South Central Regional in College Station. (November 7, 2022)
Weekly Press Conference: Devon Achane
Texas A&M Football running back Devon Achane meets the media at the Auburn preview press conference from Kyle Field. (November 7, 2022)
Texas A&M volleyball team to play two matches at Auburn this weekend
The Texas A&M volleyball team will play two matches at Auburn at 6 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama. Auburn (18-5, 7-5) is tied for fourth in the Southeastern Conference standings, while A&M (12-11, 4-8) is 11th in the 13-team league. The Aggies lost to Alabama 22-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20 on Wednesday at Reed Arena, while Auburn last played Sunday, falling to Kentucky 25-13, 25-20, 25-15 in Lexington, Kentucky.
Aggie volleyball team drops first of two matches against Tigers
AUBURN, Ala. — The Texas A&M volleyball team lost to Auburn 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21 on Saturday in Southeastern Conference play at Neville Arena. The teams will play again at 4 p.m. Sunday. A&M (12-12, 4-9) dropped two close sets before breaking through in the third set. The Aggies...
Cessna: Texas A&M comes up short of much-needed victory with tough second half
The Texas A&M football team played with a spirit Saturday that would have made E. King Gill proud, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Aggies from losing their fifth straight game. A&M had a remarkable effort considering it was missing at least 31 players because of illness and...
Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's 41-24 loss to Florida
Texas A&M’s defense had no answer for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who accounted for four touchdowns om the Gators’ 41-24 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday at Kyle Field. Here are three quick takes from the game:. 1. Getting away from the run. Aggie running back Devon Achane...
No. 22 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team cruises past TCU
The 22nd-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team had little trouble putting away TCU 168-118 on Friday at the Rec Center Natatorium. A&M’s winners included Mollie Wright (1,000-yard freestyle, 10 minutes, 8.28 seconds; 200 butterfly, 2:02.54), Bobbi Kennett (50 freestyle, 23.39; 100 freestyle, 51.43), Alyssa Clairmont (3-meter springboard, 395.33; 1-meter springboard, 320.10), Joelle Reddin (100 breaststroke, 1:04.26), Sarah Szklaruk Traipe (100 backstroke, 55.09), Aviv Barzelay (200 backstroke, 1:58.77), Giulia Goerigk (200 individual medley, 2:03.41), Emme Nelson (200 breaststroke, 2:16.86), Chloe Stepanek (500 freestyle, 4:54.83) and Olivia Theall (100 butterfly, 53.50).
Flu outbreak further depletes already shorthanded Texas A&M football team
Texas A&M walk-on defensive back Sam Matthews got into Saturday’s game against Florida during the third quarter, but it wasn’t because the Aggies were beating up on the Gators, which is typically when walk-ons get to play. Rather, A&M was out of options at the position and needed Matthews to fill an empty spot.
Chris Park back at Texas A&M as deputy AD for external relations, business development
Chris Park thought he was getting a spam call. The number had a Bryan-College Station area code, which Park recognized, but he didn’t have it saved on his cell phone. When Park answered, he proceeded to have an hour-long conversation with a man about a job opportunity. On the...
Cessna's Grades: A tale of two halves adds up to 5th straight loss
OFFENSE: C- • What went right: Texas A&M showed great balance in the first half, rushing for 123 yards and throwing for 184. Tight end Max Wright had five receptions for 59 yards. He came in with only three catches for 52 yards for the season. • What went...
Texas A&M football falls to Florida 41-24
Texas A&M will need to win the final three games of the regular season to become bowl-eligible after suffering a 41-24 loss to Florida Saturday in Kyle Field. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards with two scores. The Aggie defense gave up 291 yards on the ground as part of a 492-total Gator offensive effort.
Texas A&M's ground game stalls out in flu-ravaged loss to Florida
When Texas A&M running back Devon Achane scored one of his three first-half touchdowns against Florida on Saturday, several of his offensive linemen surrounded the 5-foot-9, 185-pounder and attempted to lift him in celebration. Achane slapped away any attempts and made his way off the field, conserving what energy he had left in the tank.
Vote now in the Week 11 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday. Owens had a night to remember in Rockdale’s 46-38 win against McGregor. The wide receiver stuffed the stat sheet with eight receptions for 178 yards and four touchdowns.
Bryan girls basketball team defeats Rudder to open season
The Bryan girls basketball team beat Rudder 59-37 to open the season Friday at Viking Gym. The Lady Vikings will host Brenham, while host Huntsville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
College Station girls earn bronze medal at Class 5A state cross country meet
ROUND ROCK — College Station senior Megan Roberts and junior Katherine Brunson had all-state performances to lead the Lady Cougar cross country team to a third-place finish in the Class 5A state meet Saturday at Old Settlers Park. Roberts finished seventh in 18 minutes, 30.2 seconds over the 5K...
