Milaca moves one game away from state

By Michael Pappas
Union-Times
Union-Times
 4 days ago

Readying to take on a hot Annandale team, winners of four straight into the Section 5AAA Semifinals, the Milaca football team would be in for a test on Oct. 29 at Claffy Field.

Giving the Wolves all they could handle, it wasn’t enough to knock off top-seeded Milaca as the team prevailed with a 36-34 overtime victory over the Cardinals to move within a game of a state berth.

Holding on for the victory, Wolves coach Craig Talberg credited the team for answering the call when adversity struck.

“Our guys handled adversity well. There were times when we got down and they scored and we were able to score right back with them,” he said.

The Wolves demonstrated that early as after an opening 13-play, 60-yard drive by Annandale quickly put Milaca into a 7-0 hole.

But like Talberg alluded to, the Wolves came running back. Clay Anderson capped a scoring drive by the Wolves, followed by a successful 2-point conversion to give the home team an 8-7 lead with 3:14 left in the first quarter. The score held to the second quarter.

Annandale opened the scoring in the second with a touchdown and 2-point conversion to surge back ahead at 15-7. However, like the first quarter, Milaca answered, this time with a Dylan Greninger 3-yard touchdown run on the quarterback keep followed by a pass by Greninger to Kyle Martin to make it 16-15.

The Cardinals, who relied heavily on their passing attack all day, used 11-plays, eight through the air, to sneak in a score before half to regain the lead into the break at 21-16.

Back after the half, a turnover sparked Milaca. After receiving the opening possession of the second half, the Wolves were forced to punt before recovering a fumble by Annandale. Milaca quickly turned the turnover into points.

Two plays after the fumble, senior running back Jack Schoenborn’s first score of the afternoon, a 4-yard scamper moved Milaca back in front by a single point. Schoenborn and his rushing TD was just getting his second half started.

The Cardinals punted on their next drive as Milaca looked to build on its lead. Schoenborn made sure the Wolves didn’t miss the chance, breaking off a 50-yard run for the 28-21 lead with just over two minutes left in the third quarter.

Playing stout defense on Annandale’s couple next possession, the Wolves had the opportunity to make it a two possession game but failed to close the door on the Cardinals

“We had two times where we had the ball inside the 20 and couldn’t score. It was frustrating we couldn’t get it,” said Talberg.

The inability to add to the lead proved costly as Annandale knotted the game at 28-28 with 2:05 to go in the fourth.

A poorly timed interception on Milaca’s next time with the ball did not come back and bite the Wolves as the two teams needed overtime to decide the contest.

After losing the lead late, the Wolves were excited to put the struggles behind them as the team gained the first possession of overtime and capitalized with Schoenborn’s third score after halftime.

“We were happy we got the ball first. Our emotions were on the downward swing and when we were able to get out there and score right away, I think that put a lot of stress on them,” said Talberg.

Following the successful 2-point conversion, Milaca led 36-28.

Annandale’s passing attack answered with their fourth TD through the air versus the Wolves but the 2-point conversion pass fell astray, handing the Wolves the victory.

Schoenborn’s big night loomed large for the Milaca offense.

“He was a gamer and he went after it,” said Talberg, as the senior finished with 128 yards and the trio of touchdowns.

Getting Greninger going again on the ground was key to the Wolves’ victory as well, with the senior totaling 67 yards rushing, his most since 62 last season in a loss to Princeton. Greninger also completed eight of 13 passes for 99 yards while Peyton Hunt hauled in three catches for 43 yards to lead the receivers.

Bryce Mehrwerth led defensively with seven tackles in the loss. The Milaca defense withstood an active passing attack, as the Cardinals passed the ball 45 times on the day.

With the victory, the Wolves moved to 8-1 and advanced to the Section 5AAA Championship.

Standing in the way of Milaca’s first state berth since 2010, the Wolves will face a familiar face in the Foley Falcons.

The seventh seeded Falcons moved into the section final thanks to upset victories over Spectrum and Mora, seeded second and third, respectively.

“They are playing good football right now. They are running the ball well and it’s going to be a challenge to see if we can stop the run,” said Talberg. Milaca holds a 50-14 win over the Falcons back on Sept. 16. Foley is 3-7 on the season, winners of three straight.

While stopping the run will be huge for Milaca, stopping Foley’s top receiver in Bryce Gapinski, who finished with two scores in the win over Mora.

“They have one of the better receivers in our district right now in Gapinski. He’s definitely going to be a kid we have to stop,” said Talberg.

Milaca and Foley will head to St. Cloud Tech on Nov. 4, with kick off slated for 7 p.m. with a Minnesota State High School League’s Class AAA State berth on the line.

