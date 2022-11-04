ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, MN

Late score downs Princeton in Section Semifinals

By Michael Pappas
Union-Times
 4 days ago

ound and rallying from a 21-6 deficit in the Section 6AAAA Football Semifinals, the Princeton Tigers clung to a 26-21 lead over the Orono Spartans with time winding down in the fourth quarter on Oct. 29 at John Harvey Field.

The Spartans were not intimated as Orono bounced back for the late score while a big stop on fourth down deep in their territory handed Princeton the heartbreaking, 29-26 loss to end the year for the Tigers. Princeton was seeded second while Orono held the third seed.

Though rallying for the lead, falling behind by 15 points in the second half was not a recipe for success, said Tigers coach Ryan Fay.

“Credit to our guys for battling back there but we can’t get down by that much against a good team like Orono,” he said.

Into the contest, the game gave no inclinations early that Princeton would struggle with the Tigers marching down on their opening possession for a 6-0 lead over the Spartans. Senior quarterback Cooper Drews hit Jonah Hviding, with the senior receiver handling the rest for the 38-yard score.

From there, it was all Spartans for the reminder of the first quarter. Answering back with a passing touchdown, an interception by the Orono defense and score off the turnover made it 14-6 with 2:21 to go in the opening quarter.

The rest of the first half witnessed a scoreless battle and neither team could produce points to send the opponents into the break with the Spartans still leading at 14-6.

Returning from the reprieve, the Tigers appeared to have regained composure from the first half sputter, getting a stop on defense and stringing together some first downs to march on to the Spartans’ side of the field. But, another pick by Orono, its third of the afternoon, led to seven more points for squad.

Down 21-6, the Tigers kicked it into gear. Drews bounced back from the third interception with a touchdown pass to Eli Gibbs on a slant as Gibbs raced into the end zone from 35-yards out. Senior running back Ethan Ballweber added a strong run on the PAT for two points to inch Princeton within seven.

Getting another three and out by the Tigers defense, a bad snap on the punt by the Spartans had Princeton in business as it took the ball back on Orono 15-yardline. Five plays later, after a QB sneak by Drews, the Tigers were within one at 21-20 with 11:56 to go in the fourth quarter.

Another defensive stand by Princeton handed the ball back to the humming offense. Needing a score, the Tigers answered the call with a 67-yard TD drive. Converting two fourth downs including a fourth and eight from Spartans 9-yard line when Drews found Hviding for the go-ahead score. Not getting the 2-point conversion, Princeton led 26-21 with just over five minutes left in the game.

However, Orono clapped back. Marching down for their own touchdown, the Spartans regained the lead at 29-26 with 93 seconds to go.

The short time hampered the Tigers but allowed the team to march all the way to the Orono 11-yardline for a fourth and one with 21 ticks left on the clock. Drews, looking for Alex Miller, had his pass knocked away to seal the win for Orono.

“We had a chance to answer back with a drive there but the ball just didn’t bounce our way,” said Fay.

Drews accounted for four touchdowns, three passing and one rushing in the loss, while tossing three interceptions. The Spartans won the turnover battle 3-1, scoring 14 points off of the Tigers miscues.

The loss was the second year in a row where Princeton saw its season end by the hands of the Spartans. Orono defeated the Tigers, 36-27 last season in the Section Championship.

As the team heads into the offseason, the senior’s presence will be missed next season on the gridiron, said Fay.

“Those guys will be missed. Great players and better men. They are leaving big shoes to fill,” he said as the class was a part of the first group Fay got to coach from freshman to seniors.

Princeton ended the season at 6-3 while Orono improved to 6-4 and will play on Nov. 4 for a Section Championship against the Zimmerman Thunder.

