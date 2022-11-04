Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Live Updates: Facebook, Twitter Prepare for 2022 Midterms; Elections Could Expose GOP Rift on Ukraine
This is CNBC's live blog covering Monday's campaigns ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Voters are casting early ballots in the midterm elections that will determine control of the House and Senate, as candidates try to muster last-minute support. Democrats are trying to cling to their majorities in Congress...
TUCKER CARLSON: Democrats know they're about to get crushed
Fox News host Tucker Carlson weighs in on how Democrats and Republicans may perform in the 2022 midterm elections on Monday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
NBC San Diego
Some of NY Gov. Kathy Hochul's Top Donors Privately Sound Alarm Over GOP Candidate Lee Zeldin Surge
Hochul's GOP challenger, who's been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has closed in on her double-digit lead in recent weeks. At the start of October, Hochul was ahead of Zeldin by an average of 14 points, according to data from FiveThirtyEight, which aggregates data from several polls. A Quinnipiac...
NBC San Diego
Elon Musk Bans Impersonation Without Parody Label on Twitter Raising Questions About Free Speech Commitment
After several celebrity and other high-profile Twitter users changed their accounts' appearance to mimic the social network's new owner Elon Musk, he called for a swift crackdown. Now, Elon Musk says, Twitter will permanently suspend accounts without warning if they engage in impersonation without a clear, parody label. Previously, Musk...
NBC San Diego
5 Key Personal Finance Issues This Midterm Election Season — and What They Mean for Your Wallet
As Americans head to the polls, several key personal finance issues are weighing on voters' minds and wallets. Experts say key issues include Social Security, Medicare, federal tax cuts, minimum wage, unions and a possible 'millionaire tax.'. As Americans head to the polls, several key personal finance issues are weighing...
NBC San Diego
Shares of Trump-Linked SPAC Soar 66% as Former President Hints at 2024 Run
Shares of DWAC gained 66% Monday, pushing the company's market value over $1 billion for the first time since August. "In a very, very, very short period of time, you're going to be very happy," the former president told supporters in a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday. Trump Media's merger with...
NBC San Diego
21 State AGs, Led by Rob Bonta, Call for FDA to Approve Over-the-Counter Birth Control
California Attorney General Rob Bonta, along with 20 other AGs in a multi-state coalition, submitted a letter on Friday to the Food and Drug Administration, urging the agency to approve over-the-counter birth control pills. If the FDA approves the pill for purchase and use without a doctor's prescription, the AGs...
'I'm Scared to Death': Arizona Voters Brace for Tense Midterm Election
A day before the midterm elections, some Arizona Democrats say they fear political violence and instability in the days ahead.
NBC San Diego
House Speaker Pelosi Says Attack on Husband Will Affect Decision on Remaining in Leadership
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a new interview said the recent brutal home invasion attack on her husband will affect her decision on whether to remain in the Democratic leadership in Congress. But Pelosi did not say in that CNN interview whether she would leave or stay in the leadership.
DeSantis responds to predictions Miami-Dade could turn red for first gov since Jeb Bush
Miami-Dade County may be ripe for Republicans as Gov. Ron DeSantis' popularity in the Democratic-majority county is rising ahead of a key gubernatorial election.
More than 42 million Americans already have voted in the midterms
WASHINGTON — More than 42 million Americans by mid-afternoon on Monday had gotten a jump start on Tuesday’s midterm elections, casting their votes through mail-in ballots or by heading to in-person early voting centers. The United States Election Project’s data showed a significant number of voters continue to prefer voting ahead of Election Day, possibly […] The post More than 42 million Americans already have voted in the midterms appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Comments / 0