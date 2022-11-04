ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Colorado Newsline

More than 42 million Americans already have voted in the midterms

WASHINGTON — More than 42 million Americans by mid-afternoon on Monday had gotten a jump start on Tuesday’s midterm elections, casting their votes through mail-in ballots or by heading to in-person early voting centers.  The United States Election Project’s data showed a significant number of voters continue to prefer voting ahead of Election Day, possibly […] The post More than 42 million Americans already have voted in the midterms appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
GEORGIA STATE

