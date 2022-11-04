Read full article on original website
Elections: Nuts and bolts
Clayton County Elections and Registration officials say Tuesday’s election, at least as far as the process itself, was smooth sailing. Voting is your right and your responsibility as a United States citizen. You can have strong opinions about politics, even be politically active, but not know about the basic nuts and bolts of how your vote is counted. Because few voters ever see what goes on behind the scenes during vote tabulation, The Clayton Crescent makes every effort to educate our readers about the process.
Warnock-Walker runoff; Kemp wins
A seesaw night across Georgia races has ended with wins for most Republicans, including Gov. Brian Kemp, who beat challenger Stacey Abrams in their rematch and a December 6 runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Gabriel Sterling of the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office said on...
Election 2022: All hands on deck
UPDATE NOV. 8, 7 a.m.: POLLS ARE NOW OPEN! VOTE TODAY BEFORE 7 p.m.!. Tuesday, November 8 is Election Day. If you are a registered voter in the state of Georgia, your last chance to make your voice heard is now. How many people have voted already?. As of October...
See what candidates said at APC debates
Trying to make a last-minute decision about a candidate? Check out the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk 2022 Debate series, the nation’s largest debate series. According to Atlanta Press Club President Ken Foskett, “Elected officials in an American democracy are expected to field questions from the media. The Atlanta Press Club believes voters learn about a candidate’s readiness for office by his or her willingness to face questions from reporters in a debate.”
Candidate profiles
The Clayton Crescent, in conjunction with our colleagues at The Current and Atlanta Civic Circle, has helped develop a candidate profile web application for nonprofit newsrooms. Due to staffing circumstances beyond our control, The Clayton Crescent has not been able to post our profiles in a timely fashion. We therefore...
Payne motions hearing on Nov. 8
Hannah Payne, the woman charged with malice murder in the shooting death of Kenneth Herring, is scheduled for a 2 p.m. motions hearing on Tuesday, November 8 before Clayton County Superior Court Judge Shana Rooks Malone in Room 402 of the Harold R. Banke Justice Center. The Clayton Crescent left...
