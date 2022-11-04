Grief is not to be trifled with. It’s a difficult, strange beast. Necessary and uncomfortable all at once. It’s hard to encounter and put into words, which is why it’s so impressive when Ryan Coogler and the incredible cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever manage to embody the emotion with such grace and understanding. It’s important to face the challenges of life with honesty and progression, something Wakanda Forever accepts wholeheartedly. If superhero films are to be the voice of a generation, then they should also be willing to speak in languages sometimes foreign to the genre. They should reach to tell stories that impact their viewers and move them forward. Pain, humanity, and healing flow through every crease of this project as it unfolds, and the entertainment landscape is ultimately better for it.

1 DAY AGO