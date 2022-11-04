Read full article on original website
J.D. Dillard No Longer Set to Helm a ‘Star Wars’ Film
In February 2020, it was revealed that Sleight director J.D. Dillard was set to direct a Star Wars movie from screenwriter Matt Owens. At the time, it wasn’t known whether or not the project would be for the big screen or for Disney+. Details regarding the plot and characters involved were also unknown at the time. Unfortunately, it seems those eager to see a Star Wars film from Dillard will continue to wait, though, as the mysterious project is no longer moving forward.
Ryan Coogler Has Had No Conversations about Directing ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’
As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is about to make its worldwide release, the hype and positive word of mouth about the film has fans wondering if Ryan Coogler might find himself moving into the director’s chair of what is sure to be one of Marvel Studios biggest projects. Coogler has found himself on just about everyone’s list as a potential director for Avengers: Secret Wars, which is set to end the Multiverse Saga when it hits theaters in 2026. However great of a fit Coogler might be for the project, it sounds like it might just end up in the hands of someone else.
BREAKING: Disney Hoping to Develop an ‘Indiana Jones’ Series for Disney+
Indiana Jones is set to make a big comeback with the upcoming fifth film starring Harrison Ford in the iconic role once again. Yet, it seems that Disney is not interested in leaving it with just that single project. According to a new report by Variety, it seems they are also hoping to develop a Disney+ series based on the iconic archaeologist’s globe-trotting adventures. They don’t have a writer or showrunner in place. So, it’s not a definite project at the moment but definitely something they are looking into.
Ryan Reynolds Reveals Production Timeline for ‘Deadpool 3’
After taking some time to get the pieces in place for it, Deadpool 3 now seems to be making steady progress. Hugh Jackman agreed to return to the role of Wolverine, which he believed he’d left behind with 2017’s Logan, and the film was finally put on the Marvel Studios slate with a release date of November 8, 2024. Obviously, that means production on the film must be getting underway at some point in 2023 and in a recent interview, star Ryan Reynolds gave a little clarity to when that should be.
James Cameron Open to End ‘Avatar’ With Third Entry if ‘The Way of Water’ Bombs
It’s hard to deny that James Cameron has been quite ambitious when it was first revealed that he was not only returning to the Avatar series but also had four more sequels in some form of development. After a long wait since the first film made box office history ever since it was released in 2009, The Way of Water is finally set to release next month in December. Cameron has already filmed the third entry and it seems that they may not move forward if the upcoming Avatar sequel bombs.
New Rumor Supports Joe Locke’s Casting as Wiccan in ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
Marvel Studios WandaVision spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, is preparing for the early 2023 start of principal photography and the cast is seemingly growing by the day. One of the major additions to the Kathryn Hahn-led streamer was Heartstopper actor Joe Locke, who was cast as an unnamed gay, lead character for the 9-episode series. Locke’s casting came shortly after a report indicated that Agatha: Coven of Chaos looked to be set to introduce Billy Kaplan to the MCU, but a prevailing alternate theory as the actor playing Agatha’s son, Nicholas Scratch. Now, a new rumor seems to add fuel to the Wiccan fire.
Ana de Arma’s ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ Adds Keanu Reeves
The John Wick franchise is continuing to grow, as not only are we getting a TV spinoff that explores the early days of the iconic hotel chain but also a female-led spinoff only known as Ballerina as of now. It’s unclear if this new cinematic franchise will receive an original naming to tie it all together, but it does seem like the franchise’s iconic star, Keanu Reeves, is set to join the production of the upcoming spinoff.
Netflix to Adapt ‘Gears of War’ for Feature Film and Animated Series
Another marquee video game franchise has officially found its streaming home. It has been revealed that Netflix has acquired the media rights to produce projects based around the Gears of War video game series. This comes after what has been described as a competitive negotiation process over the past number of months. The franchise had gradually become one of the most successful for the Xbox consoles. The announcement comes on the 16th anniversary of the franchise launch.
REVIEW: ‘Zootopia+’ Feels Unnecessary
Zootopia, the movie, proved to be a massive success for Disney when it was released back in 2016. The animated film, which centered on a rookie bunny cop and a cynical con artist fox, earned an impressive $1.024 billion at the worldwide box office during its theatrical run. Yet, despite its massive success, Disney has not officially given the greenlight to a Zootopia sequel. Instead, the studio opted to develop a series for Disney+ centered on some of the film’s most notable characters. The series delves deeper into events from the film, giving movie fans more time to enjoy these key moments, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s great.
New Details Emerge about the Origin and Death of the Vulture in Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man 4’
Sam Raimi‘s unmade Spider-Man 4 has long been a giant question mark to fans, but some exciting new details are finally becoming public. It’s been known for a long time that Hollywood legend John Malkovich would have portrayed Adrian Toomes, a.k.a. The Vulture, in the film, had it come to fruition, but his character’s actual role in the plot has always been shrouded in mystery. Luckily for those who want more information, an upcoming book centered on Spider-Man, Sean O’Connell‘s With Great Power, has shed a little bit of light on the matter.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Producer Discusses Talokan and the Threat of Namor
Namor the Sub-Mariner is one of the few remaining marquee Marvel characters to never appear on the silver screen but now Tenoch Huerta is prepared to introduce the character in a major way as the antagonist of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Wakanda Forever afforded Ryan Coogler the ability to build another civilization into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While speaking with ScreenRant about the upcoming project, producer Nate Moore discussed this concept and how connections between Wakanda and Talokan (the Mayan-influenced version of Atlantis) play a major role in the sequel.
The Handmaid's Tale Boss Breaks Down That Final Finale Shot, [Spoiler] and [Spoiler]'s New Shared Misfortune
Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Season 5 finale. All aboard! The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Season 5 finale ended with a darkly comic twist: Though June has spent the bulk of the Hulu series’ run trying to distance herself from her former captor Serena, the two women coincidentally bumped into each other as they were escaping Toronto — young children in tow — on the same refugee train in Episode 10’s final scene. (Read a full recap.) “I think the fact that the two women kind of ended up together in a way that all of us have on JetBlue is...
‘Black Panther 3’ No Sure Thing for Director Ryan Coogler
Early word on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would seem to indicate that director Ryan Coogler followed up 2018’s Black Panther, which stands as Marvel Studios greatest critical success, with another well-received blockbuster. To follow up the beloved first film with another hit after losing star Chadwick Boseman to cancer would be no small feat. According to Coogler, who had to start from scratch after the death of his friend, the process has been difficult.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Eyeing Massive $365M Opening
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to open huge at the box office this weekend. The sequel to 2018’s massively successful Black Panther is eyeing a $365 million worldwide opening. That includes a projected domestic between $175M-$185M and $180 million internationally. Those numbers would put Wakanda Forever on track for an opening between $355M to $365M.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Pulls in $45M in Advance Ticket Sales
All eyes are on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s release later this week, as it’s the final entry of Marvel Studios’ ambitious Phase 4 and rounds out the year for the studio. The studio has faced a bit of a sophomore slump but still remains a constant when it comes to its box office success. Many have wondered if Wakanda Forever would buckle under the weight of the previous entries and the loss of its main star Chadwick Boseman, but it’s currently performing very well.
‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Taking Over New York City in 2023
The announcement of Daredevil: Born Again as an 18-episode streaming series brought a lot of questions with it. Would the series stream for 18 consecutive weeks? Would the episodes be broken into groups or pods? How long will it take to film something like that? Thanks to a report from The Illuminerdi, it looks like we have an answer to one of those questions.
Kumail Nanjiani Cast Some Doubt on the Status of ‘Eternals 2’
Marvel Studios Eternals served as a departure from the “Marvel formula” that has often been at the center of criticism of MCU films. Ironically enough, the departure from that formula became the center of criticism of Eternals, leaving fans wondering when, and maybe even if, a sequel might happen. Earlier this year, however, Patton Oswalt, who voiced Pip the Troll in a sequence that could set the stage for a potential sequel, claimed that a sequel was in the works. Shortly after that statement, it seemed clear that Oswalt was just repeating something he’d read online and not prematurely sharing any official info.
Early Returns on Rotten Tomatoes Have ‘Wakanda Forever’ Flying High
Ryan Coogler’s emotion-packed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters this weekend but critics, including our own Hunter Radesi, have had ample time to screen the film ahead of its wide release. With the expiration of the embargo, dozens of reviews are making their way online and onto Rotten Tomatoes and the early returns are very promising for the film.
REVIEW: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is a Heartbreaking, Near-Perfect Sequel
Grief is not to be trifled with. It’s a difficult, strange beast. Necessary and uncomfortable all at once. It’s hard to encounter and put into words, which is why it’s so impressive when Ryan Coogler and the incredible cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever manage to embody the emotion with such grace and understanding. It’s important to face the challenges of life with honesty and progression, something Wakanda Forever accepts wholeheartedly. If superhero films are to be the voice of a generation, then they should also be willing to speak in languages sometimes foreign to the genre. They should reach to tell stories that impact their viewers and move them forward. Pain, humanity, and healing flow through every crease of this project as it unfolds, and the entertainment landscape is ultimately better for it.
Ian McShane Joins ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’
Lionsgate’s John Wick spinoff, Ballerina, has added Ian McShane to its cast. The news was revealed by The Hollywood Reporter with the outlet reporting McShane will reprise his role as Winston, the manager of the Continental. He will star opposite leading lady Ana de Armas. The film follows a young woman with killer skills who uses said skills to get revenge when her family is killed by hitmen and is set within the John Wick cinematic universe.
