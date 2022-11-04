ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Madrid County, MO

KFVS12

Crash downs power lines, causes U.S. 51 closure near Bardwell, Ky.

Highway 61 reopened after gas leak in New Madrid County. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT. |. U.S. Highway 61, north of Marston, was shut down for...
BARDWELL, KY
KFVS12

U.S. 51 south of Bardwell reopened after crash, downed power lines

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 51 at the south edge of Bardwell, Kentucky is has been reopened. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the road was closed early Monday morning, November 7 because a crash took out a utility pole and brought down power lines. This was in...
BARDWELL, KY
KFVS12

Some streets to reopen in Mayfield Monday


MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple firefighters responded to a fire in Cape Girardeau Sunday morning at the Landing Point RV Park. When crews arrived at the scene they saw a camper on fire with lots of smoke. Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Demolition work in Mayfield, Ky. completed; Some streets to reopen

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Demolition work on the Graves County Courthouse and the American Legion Building has completed, according to a contractor for the City of Mayfield. This means some streets in the downtown area could reopen during the day on November 7. With this in mind, motorists should look...
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Charges for Hickman County woman after two-county pursuit

A traffic stop and vehicle pursuit resulted in the arrest of a Hickman County woman in Bardwell early Monday morning. Ballard County deputies stopped 39-year-old Michelle McCutchen in Wickliffe, but she reportedly refused to give an ID or exit the vehicle. Deputies reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol in the vehicle.
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY
Kait 8

1 killed, another injured in crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and another man suffered injuries early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 12 a.m. Nov. 4 on Mississippi County Road 286 near Blytheville. Christopher Anderson, 40, of Cooter was westbound when his 2013 Ford F-150...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
westkentuckystar.com

3.2 quake felt near Current River in Missouri

An earthquake measured at 3.2 on the Richter scale shook the Current River area in Missouri on Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was centered about six miles north of Van Buren, or 42 miles west of Poplar Bluff, occurred around 1:45 p.m.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Hundreds attend food truck rally in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of hungry individuals brought their appetite to a food truck rally held in Cape Girardeau Saturday, November 5. A variety of food trucks from Southeast Missouri served folks at Arena Park where they had food choices of hot dogs, Mexican, seafood, BBQ and more.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Early morning camper fire in Cape Girardeau


CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Man accused of stealing pickup from Bardwell City Fire Department

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of stealing a pickup from the Bardwell City Fire Department. Corey Garrow, 30, of Mayfield, is facing charges of theft by unlawful taking (auto), third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools. According to a release from the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office,...
BARDWELL, KY
KFVS12

2 overnight Sikeston shootings under investigation


SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Former teacher allegedly caught on camera abusing students in Hayti

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman has been arrested in a case of child abuse, according to a statement from the Hayti Police Department. Staff at the Early Learning Center (DAEOC) reported seeing a teacher, 23-year-old Gladys Johnson of Caruthersville, abusing students on video. The center terminated Johnson after discovering...
HAYTI, MO

