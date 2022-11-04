ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Ty Gibbs makes shocking NASCAR race announcement

A day after winning the Xfinity Series title, driver Ty Gibbs announced Sunday that he would be unable to compete in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series finale due to a family emergency. 23XI Racing announced the news in a statement ahead of the day’s events at Phoenix Raceway. “Due...
The Spun

Kyle Busch Is Heartbroken For The Gibbs Family On Sunday

Kyle Busch will be driving at today's NASCAR Cup Series Championship with a heavy heart. Busch, who drives the No. 18 car for Joe Gibbs Racing, is mourning the passing of the team's co-owner, Coy Gibbs. Gibbs, the son of legendary NFL head coach and NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs, died in his sleep Saturday night at the age of 49, just hours after his son Ty won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix.
The Spun

NASCAR Legend Makes Opinion On Danica Patrick Clear

Danica Patrick has been a bit of a polarizing figure in the racing world for years now. The former IndyCar and NASCAR star broke barriers over the course of her career, now working as an analyst for the sport on television. But how do the sport's legends really feel about...
Larry Brown Sports

Chase Elliott has telling response to Ross Chastain question

Chase Elliott had a telling response to a question he received Sunday after his disappointing 28th-place finish at Phoenix Raceaway in the final race of the season. The Championship 4 contender was spun out by Ross Chastain on lap 200 of the race. Elliott had to pit to repair the No. 9 Chevrolet, setting him a lap behind his competition.
The Spun

Joe Gibbs Racing Releases Statement On Tragic Death

Tragic news hit the Gibbs family on Sunday afternoon. Coy Gibbs, who's the co-owner of Joe Gibbs Racing and the son of Joe Gibbs, passed away in his sleep on Sunday night, per a statement. "It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went...
The Spun

Dale Jr. Reveals What He Told Noah Gragson Following His Loss

Noah Gragson came in second at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on Sunday, losing a hard-fought race to Ty Gibbs. While Gragson may be bummed about losing to Gibbs, who does not appear to be a fan favorite, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is encouraged by what he saw from the young driver this season.
The Spun

NASCAR Crew Member Hospitalized On Sunday Night

A NASCAR team crew member was hospitalized on Sunday night during the Cup Series finish. A tire carrier for the No. 17 Ford was hospitalized following a scary collision with a car. RFK Racing announced the unfortunate news. "The tire carrier for the No. 17 Ford was struck by a...
The Spun

NASCAR Fans React To What Driver Said About Ty Gibbs

Noah Gragson may have respect for how Ty Gibbs won Saturday's race at NASCAR Championship weekend, but it doesn't mean he's a fan. After finishing second at Phoenix Raceway, Gragson spoke to the media about Gibbs and his controversial driving style. I've had a conversation with Ty ... and let...
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Joey Logano winning Cup Series championship

Joey Logano is back on top of the NASCAR racing world. Logano dominated the final race of the season to become a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion over Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott. While the race was largely dominated by Logano, all four drivers were up toward the...
Sportscasting

Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’

Ryan Blaney didn't try to hide his frustration after finishing second at Phoenix when he bluntly called out a reporter for asking a "dumb question." The post Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world shocked by death of team owner

The NASCAR world was shocked by news Sunday that Coy Gibbs has died. According to a Joe Gibbs Racing tweet, the team’s co-owner died in his sleep overnight. He was 49. In addition to his role as the team’s co-owner with his father, Joe Gibbs, Coy also served as COO and vice chairman.
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Praying For Gibbs Family Today

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is joining the NASCAR world in praying for the Gibbs family on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, 23XI Racing announced that Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs will not race in the Cup Series event, due to a family emergency. "Due to a family emergency, Ty Gibbs will not...
The Spun

NASCAR World Praying For The Gibbs Family On Sunday

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Gibbs will not race on Sunday, due to a family emergency. It's unclear what exactly is going on with Gibbs and his family. "Ty Gibbs not racing today because of a family emergency. TBD who will race the car," Bob Pockrass reported on Sunday afternoon.
