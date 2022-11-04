Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Ty Gibbs makes shocking NASCAR race announcement
A day after winning the Xfinity Series title, driver Ty Gibbs announced Sunday that he would be unable to compete in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series finale due to a family emergency. 23XI Racing announced the news in a statement ahead of the day’s events at Phoenix Raceway. “Due...
Kyle Busch Is Heartbroken For The Gibbs Family On Sunday
Kyle Busch will be driving at today's NASCAR Cup Series Championship with a heavy heart. Busch, who drives the No. 18 car for Joe Gibbs Racing, is mourning the passing of the team's co-owner, Coy Gibbs. Gibbs, the son of legendary NFL head coach and NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs, died in his sleep Saturday night at the age of 49, just hours after his son Ty won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix.
NASCAR Legend Makes Opinion On Danica Patrick Clear
Danica Patrick has been a bit of a polarizing figure in the racing world for years now. The former IndyCar and NASCAR star broke barriers over the course of her career, now working as an analyst for the sport on television. But how do the sport's legends really feel about...
JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son Ty Gibbs wins title
Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing for his NFL and NASCAR Hall of Fame father, died Sunday morning just hours after his son won the Xfinity Series championship. He was 49.
Chase Elliott has telling response to Ross Chastain question
Chase Elliott had a telling response to a question he received Sunday after his disappointing 28th-place finish at Phoenix Raceaway in the final race of the season. The Championship 4 contender was spun out by Ross Chastain on lap 200 of the race. Elliott had to pit to repair the No. 9 Chevrolet, setting him a lap behind his competition.
Coy Gibbs' death is yet another reason why social media sucks
Call it fake news or misinformation: no one deserves to be impugned by social media or websites that intentionally give false reports just for "clicks"
Joe Gibbs Racing Releases Statement On Tragic Death
Tragic news hit the Gibbs family on Sunday afternoon. Coy Gibbs, who's the co-owner of Joe Gibbs Racing and the son of Joe Gibbs, passed away in his sleep on Sunday night, per a statement. "It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went...
Rick Hendrick shares his thoughts on Jimmie Johnson’s return to Cup Series
Rick Hendrick shared his thoughts on Friday about Jimmie Johnson’s return to NASCAR’s Cup Series. Johnson announced on Friday that he is returning to the Cup Series as a part-owner and part-time driver for Petty GMS. The team switch is a big change for Johnson, who drove the...
Dale Jr. Reveals What He Told Noah Gragson Following His Loss
Noah Gragson came in second at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on Sunday, losing a hard-fought race to Ty Gibbs. While Gragson may be bummed about losing to Gibbs, who does not appear to be a fan favorite, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is encouraged by what he saw from the young driver this season.
NASCAR Crew Member Hospitalized On Sunday Night
A NASCAR team crew member was hospitalized on Sunday night during the Cup Series finish. A tire carrier for the No. 17 Ford was hospitalized following a scary collision with a car. RFK Racing announced the unfortunate news. "The tire carrier for the No. 17 Ford was struck by a...
NASCAR Fans React To What Driver Said About Ty Gibbs
Noah Gragson may have respect for how Ty Gibbs won Saturday's race at NASCAR Championship weekend, but it doesn't mean he's a fan. After finishing second at Phoenix Raceway, Gragson spoke to the media about Gibbs and his controversial driving style. I've had a conversation with Ty ... and let...
thecomeback.com
NASCAR world reacts to Joey Logano winning Cup Series championship
Joey Logano is back on top of the NASCAR racing world. Logano dominated the final race of the season to become a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion over Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott. While the race was largely dominated by Logano, all four drivers were up toward the...
Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’
Ryan Blaney didn't try to hide his frustration after finishing second at Phoenix when he bluntly called out a reporter for asking a "dumb question." The post Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
NASCAR world shocked by death of team owner
The NASCAR world was shocked by news Sunday that Coy Gibbs has died. According to a Joe Gibbs Racing tweet, the team’s co-owner died in his sleep overnight. He was 49. In addition to his role as the team’s co-owner with his father, Joe Gibbs, Coy also served as COO and vice chairman.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
Brutal Crash Takes Out Drag Racers at World Cup Finals
Both drivers are miraculously fine, after a fiery crash destroyed two Fox-body Mustang drag racers.
Cole Custer Essentially Laughed in NASCAR’s Face With His Actions at Martinsville
Cole Custer clearly didn't care about getting another fine from NASCAR with his actions at Martinsville. The post Cole Custer Essentially Laughed in NASCAR’s Face With His Actions at Martinsville appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Praying For Gibbs Family Today
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is joining the NASCAR world in praying for the Gibbs family on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, 23XI Racing announced that Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs will not race in the Cup Series event, due to a family emergency. "Due to a family emergency, Ty Gibbs will not...
NASCAR World Praying For The Gibbs Family On Sunday
NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Gibbs will not race on Sunday, due to a family emergency. It's unclear what exactly is going on with Gibbs and his family. "Ty Gibbs not racing today because of a family emergency. TBD who will race the car," Bob Pockrass reported on Sunday afternoon.
Brad Keselowski quickly escapes vehicle as car catches fire, gets engulfed in smoke
Brad Keselowski had a scary incident on Sunday during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race in Phoenix as his vehicle caught fire and got smoky.
