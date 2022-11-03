Read full article on original website
Related
talentrecap.com
‘Spain’s Got Talent’ Airs Age-Defying, Beautiful Aerial Duo Audition
Age doesn’t matter with this amazing Spain’s Got Talent audition performed by award-winning duo Luna Girls. The duo consists of aerial performers Marika Gould and Marina Luna, they are 24 and 50 years old respectively. The two auditioned for Spain’s Got Talent with a stunning aerial act with unbelievable execution.
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ is Gearing Up for ’90s Night, Return of Relays — Here’s What to Expect
Fans can expect the next episode of Dancing With the Stars to be phenomenal, since the competition is getting down to the best of the best. The eight remaining pairs are still gunning for their well-deserved spots following the upcoming ’90s-themed night. Dancing With the Stars‘s ’90s Night Features...
talentrecap.com
Three Teen Singers Compete on Team Gwen in Leaked ‘The Voice’ Knockout
The Voice has shared another three-way Knockout performance from Season 22 ahead of Monday night’s new episode. This match-up features three teenage artists on Gwen Stefani’s team going head to head for a spot in the live shows. Team Gwen Artists Compete in The Voice Knockout. First up...
talentrecap.com
‘America’s Got Talent’ Alum Heavenly Joy Jerkins Stuns With Powerful JVKE Cover
Heavenly Joy Jerkins originally appeared with tons of skills on America’s Got Talent, at the time, she was only five years old. In 2022, 12 year old Heavenly Joy is a prodigy in her own right. Her singing abilities continue to improve along with her guitar playing as she showcases her vocals in a much improved and practiced fashion.
talentrecap.com
Who is the Milkshake? ‘The Masked Singer’ Prediction & Clues!
I can honestly say I’ve never been more excited for a season of The Masked Singer than this one! There’s a brand new format, a record 22 contestants, and some of the best costumes we’ve seen to date. All that’s left is for each hidden celebrity to show off their impressive talent!
talentrecap.com
Gabby Windey Breaks Silence on Relationship with Erich Schwer – Are They Broken Up?
The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey, who is currently competing on Dancing with the Stars Season 31, recently gave an update about her relationship with former fiancé Erich Schwer. Fans have suspected that the couple might have split up after they saw that Windey wasn’t wearing her engagement ring.
Comments / 0