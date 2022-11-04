Candace Cameron Bure is getting personal with her followers about how she's coping without Bob Saget this holiday season. On October 23, the Full House actress took to her Instagram Stories to open up about how she's truly feeling since the death of her late TV dad earlier this year. Sitting at home on her couch teary-eyed and without a trace of makeup, she bared her soul about missing him during what is supposed to be a time spent with loved ones.

