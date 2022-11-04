ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

KFVS12

SIU annual flagpole vigil to be held Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale will publicly commemorate Veterans Day with the annual vigil at the flagpole near the center of campus November 11. According to SIUC, this year’s Veterans Day event marks the 41st anniversary of the flagpole vigil, which began in 1981. The event,...
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

13th Annual Southern Illinois Chili Cookoff has record-setting day

MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – Good food for a good cause. The 13th Annual Southern Illinois Chili Cookoff brought a record 42 teams and hundreds upon hundreds of people to Marion today to try some of the best chili the area has to offer, and to raise money for several local charities.
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Early morning camper fire in Cape Girardeau

MO voters decide on everything from marijuana to rewriting the State Constitution | Ballot Breakdown. We have a look at what voters are deciding on in the Show-Me State. You can tune in at kfvs12.com/livestream. Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash returns with help from Knights of Columbus. Updated: 1 hour ago.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Livingston County Schools cancels classes due to illness

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Livingston County Schools canceled classes for all schools on Monday, Nov. 7 due to illness among staff and students. The district posted the announcement on its website Sunday. School is also canceled for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Classes will resume Wednesday, Nov. 9.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Food Truck Rally in Cape Girardeau

Stars & Stripes National Museum and Library craft fair in Cape Girardeau. Hundreds came by the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau today to do a little shopping and support a great cause. 61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A new...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Affordable housing coming to Williamson County

You can't buy happiness, but you can rescue it. That's what one woman in the Heartland says as inflation continues to take a toll on her animal rescue non-profit. A convicted killer in Southern Illinois is resentenced for a murder more than 20 years ago. Paducah public schools to close...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Paducah public schools to close Monday due to Flu activity

You can't buy happiness, but you can rescue it. That's what one woman in the Heartland says as inflation continues to take a toll on her animal rescue non-profit. A convicted killer in Southern Illinois is resentenced for a murder more than 20 years ago. Shooting arrest in Paducah, Ky.
PADUCAH, KY
ESPN

Southern Illinois hosts Little Rock for season opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Illinois Salukis start the season at home against the Little Rock Trojans. Southern Illinois finished 11-4 at home a season ago while going 16-15 overall. The Salukis averaged 5.5 steals, 2.1 blocks and 10.7 turnovers per game last season. Little Rock finished 1-10 on the road...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KFVS12

Ill. Democrats campaign in Marion

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Amendment 1 in Illinois would enshrine workers’ rights to collective bargaining into the Illinois Constitution. That Illinois amendment was the focus of a campaign stop in southern Illinois on Monday morning, November 7. Most of the Democratic statewide officeholders, including Governor JB Pritzker, spoke to...
ILLINOIS STATE
dailyegyptian.com

Jackson County Ballot Propositions: What To Know

CARBONDALE– Worker’s rights, home rule and school board seats are some of the highlights on Jackson County’s ballots for Tuesday’s election. A state-wide proposed amendment will be on the November 8 ballot, asking residents to add section 25, Workers Rights’ to article one of the Illinois state Constitution, Bill of Rights. This amendment will also make minor changes to section six and article seven of the Illinois State Constitution.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Marion, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

MARION, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah Police bomb squad trains with Coast Guard

Members of the Paducah Police Department Bomb Squad recently participated in a joint training exercise with the U.S. Coast Guard. The exercise was to help prepare them for emergencies on the Ohio River. The drills were attended by a number of first responders from the region and focused on scenarios...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple firefighters responded to a fire in Cape Girardeau Sunday morning at the Landing Point RV Park. When crews arrived at the scene they saw a camper on fire with lots of smoke. Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment

Stars & Stripes National Museum and Library craft fair in Cape Girardeau. Hundreds came by the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau today to do a little shopping and support a great cause. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hundreds of hungry folks brought their appetite to a food truck rally held...
MISSOURI STATE

