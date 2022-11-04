Read full article on original website
KFVS12
SIU annual flagpole vigil to be held Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale will publicly commemorate Veterans Day with the annual vigil at the flagpole near the center of campus November 11. According to SIUC, this year’s Veterans Day event marks the 41st anniversary of the flagpole vigil, which began in 1981. The event,...
KFVS12
Woodland R-IV School District closed Monday because of water outage
MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - Students in the Woodland R-IV School District will have a three day weekend. According to the district’s Facebook page, a water outage on Monday, November 7 will keep students out of class. In addition to no school for Woodland R-IV students, there will be...
KFVS12
Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash back for 2022 with help from Knights of Columbus
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash is a Toys for Tots event at bars in Cape Girardeau that’s been going on for years. This year, the event almost didn’t happen because of a lack of volunteers. “I really cannot let this go away,” one...
kbsi23.com
13th Annual Southern Illinois Chili Cookoff has record-setting day
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – Good food for a good cause. The 13th Annual Southern Illinois Chili Cookoff brought a record 42 teams and hundreds upon hundreds of people to Marion today to try some of the best chili the area has to offer, and to raise money for several local charities.
KFVS12
Fundraiser held for Stars and Stripes Museum in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds came by the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau on Saturday to do a little shopping and support a great cause. This is all part of the Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library Craft Fair where roughly 60 vendors took part in the event.
KFVS12
Annual Deer Hunters Sight-in Day to be held in Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will be holding their Annual Deer Hunters Sight-in Day on Saturday, November 12. The event will be held at the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Firing Range from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The range will be open rain...
KFVS12
Early morning camper fire in Cape Girardeau
wpsdlocal6.com
Livingston County Schools cancels classes due to illness
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Livingston County Schools canceled classes for all schools on Monday, Nov. 7 due to illness among staff and students. The district posted the announcement on its website Sunday. School is also canceled for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Classes will resume Wednesday, Nov. 9.
KFVS12
Food Truck Rally in Cape Girardeau
KFVS12
Affordable housing coming to Williamson County
wfcnnews.com
W. Frankfort PE teacher issued remedial warning; expected to return to work
WEST FRANKFORT - The West Frankfort CUSD #168 school board voted at a special board meeting tonight to issue a remedial warning to an employee accused of denying the use of locker rooms to a transgender student. Mr. Cody Hiller, a physical education teacher at Frankfort Community High School, allegedly...
KFVS12
Paducah public schools to close Monday due to Flu activity
KFVS12
Williamson Co. Cops & Kids Christmas event to return for holiday season
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Williamson County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 197 will hold its annual Cops & Kids Christmas event. According to WC FOP, the program is designed to unite local law enforcement along with public safety employees with local disadvantaged children for a special day of shopping. The...
ESPN
Southern Illinois hosts Little Rock for season opener
BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Illinois Salukis start the season at home against the Little Rock Trojans. Southern Illinois finished 11-4 at home a season ago while going 16-15 overall. The Salukis averaged 5.5 steals, 2.1 blocks and 10.7 turnovers per game last season. Little Rock finished 1-10 on the road...
KFVS12
Ill. Democrats campaign in Marion
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Amendment 1 in Illinois would enshrine workers’ rights to collective bargaining into the Illinois Constitution. That Illinois amendment was the focus of a campaign stop in southern Illinois on Monday morning, November 7. Most of the Democratic statewide officeholders, including Governor JB Pritzker, spoke to...
dailyegyptian.com
Jackson County Ballot Propositions: What To Know
CARBONDALE– Worker’s rights, home rule and school board seats are some of the highlights on Jackson County’s ballots for Tuesday’s election. A state-wide proposed amendment will be on the November 8 ballot, asking residents to add section 25, Workers Rights’ to article one of the Illinois state Constitution, Bill of Rights. This amendment will also make minor changes to section six and article seven of the Illinois State Constitution.
Marion, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police bomb squad trains with Coast Guard
Members of the Paducah Police Department Bomb Squad recently participated in a joint training exercise with the U.S. Coast Guard. The exercise was to help prepare them for emergencies on the Ohio River. The drills were attended by a number of first responders from the region and focused on scenarios...
KFVS12
RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple firefighters responded to a fire in Cape Girardeau Sunday morning at the Landing Point RV Park. When crews arrived at the scene they saw a camper on fire with lots of smoke. Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the...
KFVS12
61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment
