CARBONDALE– Worker’s rights, home rule and school board seats are some of the highlights on Jackson County’s ballots for Tuesday’s election. A state-wide proposed amendment will be on the November 8 ballot, asking residents to add section 25, Workers Rights’ to article one of the Illinois state Constitution, Bill of Rights. This amendment will also make minor changes to section six and article seven of the Illinois State Constitution.

JACKSON COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO