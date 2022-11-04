WASHINGTON — Millions of Americans will head to the polls Tuesday for the 2022 midterm elections — and some political analysts are predicting heavy turnout. But even soaring voter participation would likely trail that of other developed countries. Comparing 2020 turnout among voting-age Americans with recent national elections in 49 other countries, the Pew Research Center found the U.S. ranks 31st.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO