ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MO

Cass County swears in new class of youth court volunteers

By Grant Stephens
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43rKtz_0iy7PKcU00

Cass County teens are stepping up to help an at times overloaded criminal justice system.

"Youth Courts," like the one in Cass County, exist all across the country.

Volunteers like Jim Eftink say they can have a tremendous impact on juvenile offenders.

"Perhaps most importantly — it has a very strong deterrence factor for the defendants themselves," Eftink said. "The fact that they have to go into a courtroom, and face a judge who is about the same age as them, has a more powerful and profound affect upon them."

Eftink helps train youth court volunteers like Lilly Johnson, and Sam Claiborn, who both studied for weeks to pass youth court's version of the bar.

Thursday night's swearing in ceremony at the Historic Cass County Courthouse makes it official.

"It makes me feel like I had like a part in the court system," Claiborne said.

Data from he United States Department of Justice shows in 2019 alone, court with juvenile jurisdiction handled more than 700,000 cases. Youth courts help ease that enormous burden.

Youth court jurors fill a crucial gap that many juveniles fall through. By taking on the more minor cases it frees up the tradition and often overloaded court system.

Johnson feels it's a better option for defendants who might just need a nudge in the right direction.

"Regardless of the circumstances, teens understand teens, because we all go through similar things on different levels and we can provide an unbiased and fair solution to their offenses," she said.

Twenty-one total youth court volunteers graduated Thursday night.

Comments / 0

Related
kmmo.com

OVERLAND PARK MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AFTER TRAFFIC STOP IN SALINE COUNTY

An Overland Park, Kansas man has been charged with a felony after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Saline County on Saturday, November 5, 2022. According to a probable cause statement Antonio Aguilar Ballesteros was pulled over after following a vehicle too close. When a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer pulled the vehicle over, an odor of marijuana emanated from the vehicle. Ballesteros communicated through a translator application on the Officer’s phone that he was traveling from California to Ohio to buy another vehicle and had only had four hours of sleep on the entire trip. Ballesteros did not have a driver’s license.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

KC-area man sold gun he used to kill his girlfriend

KANSAS CITY —A judge Friday sentenced a Kanas City-area man to 30 years in prison for the fatal shooting on Dec. 16, 2020, of his girlfriend Oriana Starr inside a residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The judge sentenced 28-year-old Brandon A. McDaniel to 27 years...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Smithville woman arrested after death of child in pedestrian crash

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver involved in a pedestrian incident that killed a 3-year-old girl in Smithville, Missouri, Friday night has been arrested. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report, 33-year-old Lacy James was arrested on charges of felony driving while intoxicated causing the death of another - not passenger and driving while suspended. The arrest report said James was taken into custody at 12:10 a.m. Saturday morning.
SMITHVILLE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

3 arrested after police chase in Kearney

KEARNEY — Police in Kearney were involved in a brief car chase overnight Nov. 3 that resulted in three people being taken into custody. According to a social media post from police, officers said they initially observed a suspicious vehicle. During the chase, police utilized stop sticks, which caused the suspect vehicle to lose a tire and come to a stop in the median on southbound Interstate 35.
KEARNEY, MO
KCTV 5

KCMO police in standoff with domestic violence suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department called tactical officers and negotiators into a standoff with an accused domestic violence suspect on Sunday. Police said they were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning to the 8600 block of E. 61st Terrace in regard to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

JOCO sheriff's office asks for help finding 2 runaway teens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding two teenage runaways. Authorities said 14-year-old Makenzie Goodall (pictured, left) and 16-year-old Genesis Shead ran away from their home in Edgerton, Kansas, early Thursday. The sheriff's office said they were last seen driving...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy