Minnesota visits Los Angeles in Western Conference play
Minnesota Wild (5-5-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (7-6-1, third in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Minnesota Wild in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is 3-3-0 at home and 7-6-1 overall. The Kings have conceded 53 goals while scoring 48...
Canadiens visit the Red Wings after Suzuki's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (5-6-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Detroit Red Wings after Nicholas Suzuki scored two goals in the Canadiens' 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Detroit has gone 7-3-2 overall with...
Nashville visits Seattle after Gross' 2-goal game
Nashville Predators (5-6-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (7-4-2, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit the Seattle Kraken after Jordan Gross scored two goals in the Predators' 4-3 shootout win over the Vancouver Canucks. Seattle has a 2-3-1 record in home games...
Coyotes take on the Sabres following Ritchie's 2-goal performance
Arizona Coyotes (4-6-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-5-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Buffalo Sabres after Nick Ritchie's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Coyotes' 3-2 win. Buffalo has a 7-5-0 record overall and a 4-2-0 record...
Philadelphia takes on Phoenix in non-conference showdown
Phoenix Suns (7-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (4-6, 10th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: 76ers -2.5; over/under is 214.5. BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Phoenix face off in non-conference action. Philadelphia went 51-31 overall with a 24-17 record at home during the 2021-22 season....
Cleveland plays Los Angeles on 8-game win streak
Cleveland Cavaliers (8-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-5, eighth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -1; over/under is 220. BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland is looking to continue its eight-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles. Los Angeles went 42-40 overall a...
Indiana and New Orleans to meet in cross-conference contest
New Orleans Pelicans (5-4, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (4-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pacers -5.5; over/under is 233.5. BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts New Orleans in a non-conference matchup. Indiana finished 25-57 overall a season ago while going 16-25 at home. The...
Timberwolves play the Knicks for out-of-conference game
New York Knicks (4-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (5-5, 10th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Timberwolves -2.5; over/under is 235. BOTTOM LINE: New York takes on Minnesota for a non-conference matchup. Minnesota went 46-36 overall last season while going 26-15 at home. The...
Stars bring win streak into matchup with the Jets
Dallas Stars (8-3-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (7-3-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars will try to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Winnipeg Jets. Winnipeg has a 7-3-1 record overall and a 4-1-0 record in Central Division...
Utah plays Los Angeles, looks for 5th straight home win
Los Angeles Lakers (2-7, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (8-3, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -5; over/under is 229.5. BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Los Angeles aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak. Utah went 49-33 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference...
Los Angeles plays Utah on 3-game road skid
Los Angeles Lakers (2-7, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (8-3, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -3; over/under is 229.5. BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hits the road against Utah looking to break its three-game road losing streak. Utah went 2-4 overall and 33-19...
San Antonio takes on Denver, aims to break 3-game slide
Denver Nuggets (6-3, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-5, ninth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Spurs -7.5; over/under is 234.5. BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio heads into the matchup against Denver as losers of three in a row. San Antonio went 34-48 overall and...
Today in Sports History-Shula records his 200th NFL victory
1942 — Parker Hall of the Cleveland Rams throws seven interceptions against the Green Bay Packers. 1952 — Maurice Richard of the Montreal Canadiens becomes the NHL’s leading career goal scorer with his 325th in a 6-4 victory over the Chicago Black Hawks. 1959 — Elgin Baylor...
UCLA begins season at home against Sacramento State
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -25.5; over/under is 135. BOTTOM LINE: The UCLA Bruins host the Sacramento State Hornets for the season opener. UCLA finished 27-8 overall a season ago while going 14-1 at home. The Bruins shot 45.1% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season. Sacramento State...
Migos rapper Takeoff's funeral set for Friday at Atlanta's State Farm Arena
It's unclear whether Takeoff's arena-sized homegoing celebration Friday in Atlanta will be open to the public. The Migos rapper was killed Nov. 1.
Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 102
UTAH (110) Beasley 3-8 2-2 10, Markkanen 5-9 7-7 18, Olynyk 2-4 4-4 9, Clarkson 8-15 1-1 23, Conley 7-13 1-1 17, Gay 1-4 0-0 2, Kessler 2-2 0-0 4, Alexander-Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Horton-Tucker 1-5 2-2 5, Sexton 6-13 8-9 22. Totals 35-75 25-26 110. L.A. CLIPPERS (102) George...
Golden State takes on Sacramento, aims to end 5-game slide
Sacramento Kings (3-5, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (3-7, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -7.5; over/under is 234.5. BOTTOM LINE: Golden State aims to break its five-game losing streak when the Warriors take on Sacramento. Golden State went 33-19 in Western...
Giants' McKinney out at least 4 games with hand injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney injured a hand while on vacation in Mexico during the bye week and will miss at least four games. McKinney tweeted about the injury on Monday and the Giants confirmed the tweet. New York returns to action Sunday against Houston.
Kansas City 20, Tennessee 17, OT
014300—17 Kansas City36083—20 KC_FG Butker 23, 6:47. Drive: 16 plays, 69 yards, 8:13. Key Plays: Pacheco kick return to Kansas City 26; Mahomes 10 pass to Kelce; Mahomes 12 pass to Smith-Schuster; Byard 0 interception return to Tennessee 39; Mahomes 16 run; Mahomes 11 pass to Hardman on 3rd-and-6; Mahomes 13 pass to Hardman on 3rd-and-18. Kansas City 3, Tennessee 0.
AP Top 25 Reality Check: ND is back; Who else can return?
No. 20 Notre Dame is back in The Associated Press college football poll after struggling early this season. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State and Wake Forest became the latest teams from the preseason AP Top 25 to slide out as eight ranked teams lost this past weekend. Heading into the stretch of...
