Chicago and Toronto face off in conference matchup
Toronto Raptors (6-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (5-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bulls -4; over/under is 221. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Toronto in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. Chicago finished 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference action a season...
Ottawa brings losing streak into game against Vancouver
Vancouver Canucks (3-6-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-7-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators take on the Vancouver Canucks after losing five games in a row. Ottawa has a 4-3-0 record at home and a 4-7-0 record overall. The Senators serve 13.0...
Canadiens visit the Red Wings after Suzuki's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (5-6-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Detroit Red Wings after Nicholas Suzuki scored two goals in the Canadiens' 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Detroit has gone 7-3-2 overall with...
Coyotes take on the Sabres following Ritchie's 2-goal performance
Arizona Coyotes (4-6-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-5-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Buffalo Sabres after Nick Ritchie's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Coyotes' 3-2 win. Buffalo has a 7-5-0 record overall and a 4-2-0 record...
Minnesota visits Los Angeles in Western Conference play
Minnesota Wild (5-5-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (7-6-1, third in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Minnesota Wild in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is 3-3-0 at home and 7-6-1 overall. The Kings have conceded 53 goals while scoring 48...
Stars bring win streak into matchup with the Jets
Dallas Stars (8-3-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (7-3-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars will try to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Winnipeg Jets. Winnipeg has a 7-3-1 record overall and a 4-1-0 record in Central Division...
Today in Sports History-Shula records his 200th NFL victory
1942 — Parker Hall of the Cleveland Rams throws seven interceptions against the Green Bay Packers. 1952 — Maurice Richard of the Montreal Canadiens becomes the NHL’s leading career goal scorer with his 325th in a 6-4 victory over the Chicago Black Hawks. 1959 — Elgin Baylor...
Timberwolves play the Knicks for out-of-conference game
New York Knicks (4-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (5-5, 10th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Timberwolves -2.5; over/under is 235. BOTTOM LINE: New York takes on Minnesota for a non-conference matchup. Minnesota went 46-36 overall last season while going 26-15 at home. The...
Nashville visits Seattle after Gross' 2-goal game
Nashville Predators (5-6-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (7-4-2, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit the Seattle Kraken after Jordan Gross scored two goals in the Predators' 4-3 shootout win over the Vancouver Canucks. Seattle has a 2-3-1 record in home games...
Indiana and New Orleans to meet in cross-conference contest
New Orleans Pelicans (5-4, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (4-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pacers -5.5; over/under is 233.5. BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts New Orleans in a non-conference matchup. Indiana finished 25-57 overall a season ago while going 16-25 at home. The...
Philadelphia takes on Phoenix in non-conference showdown
Phoenix Suns (7-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (4-6, 10th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: 76ers -2.5; over/under is 214.5. BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Phoenix face off in non-conference action. Philadelphia went 51-31 overall with a 24-17 record at home during the 2021-22 season....
Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 102
UTAH (110) Beasley 3-8 2-2 10, Markkanen 5-9 7-7 18, Olynyk 2-4 4-4 9, Clarkson 8-15 1-1 23, Conley 7-13 1-1 17, Gay 1-4 0-0 2, Kessler 2-2 0-0 4, Alexander-Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Horton-Tucker 1-5 2-2 5, Sexton 6-13 8-9 22. Totals 35-75 25-26 110. L.A. CLIPPERS (102) George...
Bruins get back on winning track, topple Blues
Patrice Bergeron and Trent Frederic scored third-period goals to lift the Boston Bruins past the visiting St. Louis Blues 3-1
Golden State takes on Sacramento, aims to end 5-game slide
Sacramento Kings (3-5, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (3-7, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -7.5; over/under is 234.5. BOTTOM LINE: Golden State aims to break its five-game losing streak when the Warriors take on Sacramento. Golden State went 33-19 in Western...
Kansas City 20, Tennessee 17, OT
014300—17 Kansas City36083—20 KC_FG Butker 23, 6:47. Drive: 16 plays, 69 yards, 8:13. Key Plays: Pacheco kick return to Kansas City 26; Mahomes 10 pass to Kelce; Mahomes 12 pass to Smith-Schuster; Byard 0 interception return to Tennessee 39; Mahomes 16 run; Mahomes 11 pass to Hardman on 3rd-and-6; Mahomes 13 pass to Hardman on 3rd-and-18. Kansas City 3, Tennessee 0.
Colorado 85, New Mexico St. 55
NEW MEXICO ST. (0-1) Strawbridge 3-7 0-0 7, Donaldson 5-13 0-1 10, Inoussa 5-11 2-4 15, Kaiser 2-7 3-4 7, Thiam 4-16 1-2 10, Yenes 1-4 0-0 2, Grays 1-2 0-0 2, Gueye 0-1 0-0 0, Sanchez-Oliver 0-0 0-0 0, Peterson 1-2 0-0 2, Shida 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-63 6-11 55.
Michigan St. 86, Delaware St. 37
MICHIGAN ST. (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 48.438, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Joiner 3-6, Ekh 2-7, Visscher 2-4, Elliott 1-3, McDaniel 1-3, Ozment 1-3, Hagemann 0-2, Ayrault 0-1, Hallock 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Parks 1, Ekh 1, Elliott 1, Hallock 1, Alexander 1) Turnovers: 14 (McDaniel 3, Hallock 3, Parks...
AP Top 25 Reality Check: ND is back; Who else can return?
No. 20 Notre Dame is back in The Associated Press college football poll after struggling early this season. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State and Wake Forest became the latest teams from the preseason AP Top 25 to slide out as eight ranked teams lost this past weekend. Heading into the stretch of...
Duke 77, NC A&T 57
DUKE (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.875, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Taylor 2-3, Jackson 2-4, Balogun 1-3, de Jesus 1-3, Richardson 1-2, Corosdale 0-2, Bollin 0-2, Day-Wilson 0-2) Blocked Shots: 8 (Brown 2, Taylor 2, Volker 1, Heide 1, Balogun 1, de Jesus 1) Turnovers: 14 (Oliver 2, Heide 2,...
Florida St. 113, Bethune-Cookman 50
FLORIDA ST. (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.674, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Howard 3-9, O'Brien 2-4, Latson 1-5, Myers 0-1, Bejedi 0-3, Turnage 0-4) Blocked Shots: 9 (Timpson 3, Latson 2, Turnage 2, Howard 1, Valenzuela 1) Turnovers: 11 (Latson 3, Bejedi 3, Timpson 2, Valenzuela 2, Howard 1) Steals:...
