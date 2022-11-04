Dallas Stars (8-3-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (7-3-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars will try to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Winnipeg Jets. Winnipeg has a 7-3-1 record overall and a 4-1-0 record in Central Division...

DALLAS, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO