Princeton’s Daubner races to fifth straight state berth

Princeton’s Julia Daubner hasn’t missed a chance to punch her ticket to the Minnesota State High School League’s State Cross Country meet in her career. Going four for four, Daubner, a senior, had the opportunity to make it five straight on Oct. 27, into the Section 5AA Cross Country Championships held at Bertram Park in Monticello.

Daubner didn’t misstep, racing to her fifth berth in as many years for the Tigers. The senior captain, after gutting out a sickness hampered Mississippi 8 Championships race the week prior, returned to form with a 19:23 to earn herself seventh in the field and lock up a spot in the Class AA State Meet.

Daubner’s time in the Section Championships was 70 seconds faster compared to her showing Mississippi 8 conference meet on Oct. 18.

Earning the fifth straight bid to State, Daubner will once again head to Northfield to run at Class AA State Meet, at the event’s venue on the campus of St. Olaf. The race is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 5.

As for how the rest of the Tigers fared in the Section Championships, coach Tom Ostroot was pleased with what he saw.

“Princeton had a good section showing for both the girls and boys,” he said.

The Princeton girls placed sixth in the meet while the boys earned ninth in the 12-team field.

Following Daubner had Elizabeth Daubner pegged as the next Tiger to finish. The younger Daubner earned 36th in the field via her 23:17. Emily Lindgren (24:21), Elsa Wogen (24:47), Morgan Mundt (25:33) and Anna Boulka (25:44) rounded things out for the Princeton.

On the other side for Princeton in the boys, the duo in Connor Quigley and Gavin Kivisto powered to end the year on a high note. Quigley raced to a 17:55, his best of the season, while Kivisto finished four seconds behind him. The races earned the pair 24th and 30th, respectively.

Rander Draheim (19:06), Bayden Brenteson (19:33), Adam Schreder (19:37), Shane Franklin (19:45) and Kody Nelson (20:34) made up the rest of the varsity field for the Tigers.

Milaca races

Also in attendance for the Section 5AA Championships had the Milaca Wolves participating in the event. The Wolves placed ninth for girls and 12th for boys.

The Milaca girls were led by Kirsten Batien, who finished 37th at 23:19. Sophie Schlenker (24:00) Hannah Braun (24:03), Ellie Linden (24:06), Brittany Carlson (25:08), Chase Hoebelheinrich (26:44), and Heather Chapin (27:05) also ran for the Wolves.

For the Milaca boys, Rollie Steinbrecher paced himself to a 32nd finish via a 18:22. The Wolves were next represented by Alex TenHaken (19:19), William Lange (20:27), Thomas Leom (21:10),Damiel Linden (21:43), Gabriel Jergens (22:20), and Cole Smith (22:31).