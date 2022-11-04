ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, MN

Princeton’s Daubner races to fifth straight state berth

By Michael Pappas
Union-Times
Union-Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dU1Hb_0iy7OgAN00

Princeton’s Julia Daubner hasn’t missed a chance to punch her ticket to the Minnesota State High School League’s State Cross Country meet in her career. Going four for four, Daubner, a senior, had the opportunity to make it five straight on Oct. 27, into the Section 5AA Cross Country Championships held at Bertram Park in Monticello.

Daubner didn’t misstep, racing to her fifth berth in as many years for the Tigers. The senior captain, after gutting out a sickness hampered Mississippi 8 Championships race the week prior, returned to form with a 19:23 to earn herself seventh in the field and lock up a spot in the Class AA State Meet.

Daubner’s time in the Section Championships was 70 seconds faster compared to her showing Mississippi 8 conference meet on Oct. 18.

Earning the fifth straight bid to State, Daubner will once again head to Northfield to run at Class AA State Meet, at the event’s venue on the campus of St. Olaf. The race is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 5.

As for how the rest of the Tigers fared in the Section Championships, coach Tom Ostroot was pleased with what he saw.

“Princeton had a good section showing for both the girls and boys,” he said.

The Princeton girls placed sixth in the meet while the boys earned ninth in the 12-team field.

Following Daubner had Elizabeth Daubner pegged as the next Tiger to finish. The younger Daubner earned 36th in the field via her 23:17. Emily Lindgren (24:21), Elsa Wogen (24:47), Morgan Mundt (25:33) and Anna Boulka (25:44) rounded things out for the Princeton.

On the other side for Princeton in the boys, the duo in Connor Quigley and Gavin Kivisto powered to end the year on a high note. Quigley raced to a 17:55, his best of the season, while Kivisto finished four seconds behind him. The races earned the pair 24th and 30th, respectively.

Rander Draheim (19:06), Bayden Brenteson (19:33), Adam Schreder (19:37), Shane Franklin (19:45) and Kody Nelson (20:34) made up the rest of the varsity field for the Tigers.

Milaca races

Also in attendance for the Section 5AA Championships had the Milaca Wolves participating in the event. The Wolves placed ninth for girls and 12th for boys.

The Milaca girls were led by Kirsten Batien, who finished 37th at 23:19. Sophie Schlenker (24:00) Hannah Braun (24:03), Ellie Linden (24:06), Brittany Carlson (25:08), Chase Hoebelheinrich (26:44), and Heather Chapin (27:05) also ran for the Wolves.

For the Milaca boys, Rollie Steinbrecher paced himself to a 32nd finish via a 18:22. The Wolves were next represented by Alex TenHaken (19:19), William Lange (20:27), Thomas Leom (21:10),Damiel Linden (21:43), Gabriel Jergens (22:20), and Cole Smith (22:31).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDIO-TV

No. 5 UMD women’s hockey takes No. 1 Minnesota to overtime

The No. 5 University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team was on the road Friday taking on top-ranked Minnesota. UMD would be down 2-0 heading into the second period before Gabby Krause scored cutting the lead in half. Nina Jobst-Smith tied the game up in the third period...
DULUTH, MN
Kearney Hub

Nebraska shuts out Minnesota in first half

LINCOLN — A surprise reversal of roles has Nebraska leading Minnesota 10-0 at halftime behind an effective run game and playmaking defense. The defining statistics and M.O.s of each team flipped for much of the first 30 minutes. The Huskers outrushed their northern rivals 110 to minus-7, with Anthony Grant providing 89 on 14 carries and the defense adding six tackles for loss (three sacks).
LINCOLN, NE
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

U of M researchers seeking to cut down state's number of car-deer crashes

MINNEAPOLIS -- November is peak time for car-deer crashes in Minnesota. Researchers from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and Duluth are on a mission to reduce the number of deer-car collisions on Minnesota roads with a new study happening right now.More than $20 million in insurance claims are filed every year because of car-deer crashes, but experts said that number is higher because many crashes are not reported.The $200,000 study funded by the Minnesota Department of Transportation aims to make the roads safer, save drivers money and potentially save lives.The study officially started in spring of 2021.Ron Moen, an associate...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

3 Minnesotans $50k richer after Saturday's Powerball drawing

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Since you're not packing your bag for a tropical vacation you must have heard that of all the Powerball tickets purchased for Saturday's drawing, not one matched all the winning numbers. Those numbers were: 28-45-53-56-69, Powerball 20. The jackpot is now at a staggering $1.9 billion...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Power outages sweeping through northern Minnesota from winds

Minnesota Power says they’re working to restore power after multiple outages were reported in areas ranging from Little Falls to Duluth Sunday. Outages were first reported Pillager at around 9 a.m., with more in Little Falls and Pierz around 12:30 p.m. By 2:30 p.m., Minnesota Power reported outages in...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

What Minnesota's old weather logs tell about this fall's extreme temperature swings

MINNEAPOLIS -- A temperature seesaw brought record heat earlier this week, but now temps are closer to average. The all-time November high in the Twin Cities is 77 degrees. According to a log kept in the University of Minnesota's climate library, which stores logs dating back to the late 1880s, it was on Nov. 1, 1933. The Twin Cities neared that record when it topped out on Wednesday at 76.Climatologist Pete Boulay says this year's seesaw-like fall weather is not much of an exception, as it is perhaps a rule."The records of Minnesota, especially in November, it's hot and cold," said Boulay. "The Halloween Blizzard, one of those classic cases where a few days before was fairly balmy."Minnesota has also been struggling with a drought this year, and Boulay says the state would need more than 100 inches of snow to make up the deficit. The record for most snow in a Twin Cities winter is 98.6 inches, which was back in the 1980s. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
froggyweb.com

$1 Million Powerball ticket sold in Minnesota, three $50,000 winners

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Nobody won the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, but there are some winners in Minnesota. The Minnesota State Lottery says a ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Kwik Trip in Hinckley. Three $50,000 Powerball tickets were purchased at a Holiday StationStore in Coon Rapids, Gas Plus in Roseville and a Speedway in Litchfield.
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hopkins Assistant Fire Chief Jimmy Scanlon dies in line of duty

HOPKINS, Minn. -- The Hopkins community is mourning the death of the city's assistant fire chief, who died on Friday after responding to a fire call the day before.James "Jimmy" Scanlon had been with the department for 14 years, and had started serving as the assistant chief in 2019.He went into cardiac arrest on Thursday and died early Friday morning, according to the city. His death is considered a line-of-duty death."Chief Scanlon was one of our own," the city's announcement read. He had grown up in Hopkins and graduated from Hopkins High School. He leaves behind his partner and four children.A visitation will be held for Scanlon on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts, followed by a funeral service.The city's flags are at half-staff and will remain so until his funeral.
HOPKINS, MN
Boxing Scene

Morrell's Trainer: Yerbossynuly Took Way Too Many Punches; Might Never Fight Again

MINNEAPOLIS – Ronnie Shields couldn’t believe Aidos Yerbossynuly left his corner round after brutal round Saturday night. David Morrell Jr.’s trainer thinks their one-sided fight should’ve been stopped long before Morrell dropped the courageous Kazakh contender twice during the 12th round. The precise, powerful Morrell brutally knocked out Yerbossynuly with a right uppercut that dropped him flat on his back late in the final round at The Armory.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Pedestrian seriously injured in Litchfield

(Litchfield MN-) A Litchfield man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in Litchfield Friday night. The state patrol says at 10:27 p.m. Friday 21-year-old Jordan Peterson was struck by a car traveling westbound on Highway 12, approaching Gorman Avenue. Peterson was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis with life threatening injuries, and police say alcohol was a factor on Peterson's part. The car driver, 33-year-old April Carriveau of Litchfield was not hurt.
LITCHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans flock to buy lottery tickets in hopes of being world's next billionaire

MINNEAPOLIS -- Many are dreaming big today hoping to turn a $2 Powerball ticket into $1.6 billion.WCCO's Allen Henry spoke with Minnesotans today who are hoping to become the world's next billionaire. "We've noticed an upsurge in sales. This morning, we've sold over $400 in lottery tickets already," said Sam Osman, who works at Bobby and Steve's Auto World.The jackpot has been steadily growing since Aug. 3 when someone in Pennsylvania won $200 million.The last time someone won the Powerball in Minnesota though was August 2013."It is for fun mostly for me. I've been playing for a while. I go in on a few different tickets a week. I get lucky here and there with winning small amounts. So, there's always that hope," said Dell Barse.The odds of winning of course are small: 1 in 292.2 million. But that's not stopping people from dreaming big about what they'd do with the winnings. "My family would be well taken care of. that's important to me. Not just immediate family but extended family as well. So, anyone can dream big," said Barse.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

"21 Days of Peace" returns to north Minneapolis intersection after shooting injures 2

MINNEAPOLIS -- A community organization known for interrupting crime and providing resources to people in need is turning its focus to a troubled north Minneapolis intersection.After a shooting injured two people, including a woman riding on a city bus earlier this week, "21 Days of Peace" has been asked to bring its volunteers to Lowry and Penn Avenues North.Surveillance video of three masked teenagers opening fire near the intersection shows the chaotic moments before two people were shot, including a woman riding on a metro transit bus."It was 30 shots, 30 shots that went out and this woman was just...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Pedestrian hit by car on Highway 12 in Meeker County

LITCHFIELD, Minn. -- A young man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a car late Friday night on Highway 12.Police say a car was traveling westbound on Highway 12 approaching South Gorman Avenue when it struck the 21-year-old pedestrian shortly before 10:30 p.m.The crash report says alcohol was involved for the pedestrian but not the driver.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
Union-Times

Union-Times

Princeton, MN
663
Followers
552
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Union-Times is the official weekly newspaper of Princeton and Milaca, incorporating the Princeton Union, est. 1876; Princeton Eagle, est. 1974; and the Mille Lacs County Times, est. 1892. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.unionandtimes.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/union_times/

Comments / 0

Community Policy