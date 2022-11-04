Read full article on original website
Justin Verlander, Yuli Gurriel, Dusty Baker may not return to Astros after World Series win
Expiring deals and contract options appear to be in play before the Astros can even start a repeat bid. Who would you want to return the most?
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
3 Phillies who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
The Philadelphia Phillies’ run to the World Series was improbable. Next season should look different as they try to return to the series. The Philadelphia Phillies rode the perfect storm to get to the World Series in 2022. The club got hot at the right moment and went with it.
Who Is Alex Bregman's Wife? All About Reagan Bregman
Alex Bregman and wife Reagan welcomed their first child in August 2022 Alex Bregman is having quite the season. The Houston Astros third baseman is currently competing against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series after helping his team clinch a victory in Game 2 of the ALCS with a three-run home run. In addition to his on-field success, the baseball pro recently became a new father after welcoming his first child with his wife and number one supporter, Reagan Bregman. The pair got engaged in January 2020 and...
Two Women Brawl at Astros World Series Parade
Two women got into a vicious fight during the Astros World Series parade.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
3 Philadelphia Phillies who were huge disappointments in the World Series loss to Houston
A tremendous story during the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies came up short against the Houston Astros in the World Series. If you’re looking for one of the biggest reasons why the Philadelphia Phillies fell in six games to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, look no further than the lack of offense produced by the Philadelphia lineup. Houston pitchers held the Phillies to a combined .163/.259/.321 slash line. Following a 7-0 win in Game 3, the Phillies scored just three runs over the final three games of the Fall Classic.
Ted Cruz Showered With Boos at Astros World Series Parade
Fans booed Ted Cruz heavily at the Astros World Series parade.
Ex-MLB star Lenny Dykstra pins Phillies' World Series struggles on Jill Biden's appearance
Jill Biden took in the Philadelphia Phillies' Game 4 loss to the Houston Astros, and Lenny Dykstra said her appearance changed everything.
Dodger Fans React to Astros World Series Win
Dodger fans react to our nemesis from Texas winning the World Series
tigerdroppings.com
This Philly Fan Is Willing To Lose His Family And Job For The Phillies To Win World Series
How bad do you want your team to win it all? This guy will lose everything for the Phillies to take home the title. Smart...
Kate Upton ‘So Proud’ Of Justin Verlander For Making It To World Series, Plans To Be At ‘Every’ Game (Exclusive)
Kate Upton is one proud wife! The stunning supermodel ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23 to celebrate her husband Justin Verlander after his team’s big win against the New York Yankees and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’ll be keeping that same energy when her husband pitches in the World Series start this Friday, Oct. 28. Justin, 39, and his team The Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for as many as 7 games, and Kate, 30, is planning to be there for every one. “This is a huge moment for Justin so barring any family issues Kate will be there at every game,” the source shared. “She’s not just a supportive wife, she’s also become a massive baseball fan, she’s passionate about the game and knows her stuff so going to these World Series games and being there for Justin is a privilege, she loves it.”
Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber greet Phillies fans as team returns from Houston
Reaching the World Series was a surprise for the Phillies, who were 22-29 when Rob Thomson replaced fired manager Joe Girardi on June 3.
Astros beat Phillies in six games to win 2022 World Series
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series on Saturday night, winning their first Fall Classic and second overall since 2017. Until Saturday, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker held the record for most wins by an MLB manager without...
Report: Astros Catcher Maldonado Playing Through Broken Hand
Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado is reportedly behind the plate for Game 6 of the World Series with a broken hand.
Referee Takes Out Vikings Defender During Wild Commanders Touchdown
A tough break for Minnesota.
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Links Halos to Top Catcher on the Market
This would be quite the splash for GM Perry Minasian.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series scores, results: Houston Astros take down Philadelphia Phillies in Fall Classic
The Houston Astros are the 2022 World Series champions. The Astros took down the Philadelphia in Phillies in six games to win the second title in franchise history, winning three games in a row to close out the Fall Classic. Rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña was named MVP of the 2022 World Series. Game 6 marked the first time in MLB history a World Series Game has been played later than Nov. 4.
iheart.com
Casino Breaks Betting Record Mainly Due to Phillies' World Series Run
>Casino Breaks Betting Record Mainly Due to Phillies' World Series Run. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A sports betting site in Pennsylvania says activity from the Phillies' World Series run has helped it break state records. Officials with FanDuel Sportsbook at Live! Casino and Hotel in Philadelphia say more than 10-million-dollars, their biggest monthly handle ever, was posted in October. They also say the 50-percent increase from the NL Championship Series to the World Series put wagering totals on par with those for a typical Sunday Eagles game.
NASCAR Team Owner Coy Gibbs Dies at 49
Gibbs is the son of former NFL coach Joe Gibbs and the father of NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs.
