Neighbor searches for thoughtful trick-or-treater
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One costumed kid in the East was met with a tricky decision: when you show up to a home and the candy bowl is empty, what do you do?. A small act of kindness has sparked a movement in Beaufort. Chuck Kennedy shared a video from...
Handicapped woman says broken elevator keeps her trapped
MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Handicapped tenants at the Mays Landing Apartments in Maysville say they have been stuck in their building’s second floor for weeks because of a broken elevator. Jessica Webber is a tenant who is wheelchair-bound. “I want off this second floor,” Webber says. “I’ve been stuck...
Shots fired near Wayne County Courthouse
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say several gunshots were fired near the Wayne County Courthouse on Monday. The Goldsboro Police Department says at about 1:50 p.m., officers heard several gunshots being fired and responded to the area near the courthouse. While officers were responding, technology confirmed to them that shots were fired in the 300 block of East Chestnut Street.
Three shot during apparent robbery in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Wayne County believe robbery may have been a motive after three people were found shot early this morning. It happened around 1:30 a.m. at a home on Jake Drive in Dudley. The victims have been identified as Brandy Boomhower, 38, Jacob Boomhower, 21,...
Teen driver charged in Goldsboro deadly bicycle crash
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a 17-year-old girl has been charged, more than a week after a Goldsboro man was struck and killed while riding his bicycle. Gary Edenfield was hit on East Beech Street just before 4:00 p.m. on October 27th. The 55-year-old man died at the scene.
Greenville voters stand on soap box & voice opinions
CRAVEN COUNTY: Child on ventilator after abuse; woman charged. An Eastern Carolina town host a free event for families. An Arts in the Park provides free family fun at the Contentnea Creekside Overlook park on Sunday afternoons. Portion of Highway 258 closed for maintenance. Updated: 10 hours ago. A portion...
ECU students search for clues to sunken fishing boats
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University graduate students searched for clues to forgotten fishing remnants within the dark waters of Albemarle Sound. The two-day expedition included eight students and four instructors with the university’s Maritime Studies Program. The group used a shallow water skiff, towing a side...
North Carolina Aquariums offering complimentary admission for veterans
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Three aquariums in our state are honoring veterans and their families with free admission on Veterans Day. North Carolina Aquariums at Fort Fischer, Pine Knoll Shores, and Roanoke Island are granting free admission to all veterans (active, reserve, or retired) and their dependents on Friday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Portion of Highway 258 closed for maintenance
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A portion of Highway 258 will be closed for a week for maintenance. Workers will replace a drainage pipe on the highway about four miles south of Tyree Road. The closure will begin at 8:30 on Monday and end at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Drivers can...
An Eastern Carolina town host a free event for families
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Arts in the Park provides free family fun at the Contentnea Creekside Overlook park on Sunday afternoons. Grifton’s Arts in the Park takes place monthly in hopes of providing family fun and relaxation. A variety of vendors show up selling various handmade products from soaps to plants and decor, along with access to The Grifton Museum.
Craven County woman accused of abusing autistic adult
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County woman is behind bars because deputies say she abused an autistic adult she was meant to care for multiple times. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old Patricia Howard was charged on Wednesday with five felony counts of assault on a disabled adult and two counts of communicating threats.
Woman freed from wreckage after minivan crashes through several yards in Newport
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - A woman had to be cut out of her minivan this morning after it crashed next to a home in Newport. It happened on Foxhall Road around 9:30 a.m. Witnesses say they saw the vehicle coming down the residential street at a high speed, the minivan plowed through two yards before rolling over several times and landing on its side just a few feet from an open garage. The vehicle was still smoking when rescue crews arrived, but police say it actually didn’t catch fire.
A local church is helping kids around the world
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A church here in the east has worked to feed to as many people in a Ecuador as possible over the last two days. Over 150 volunteers packaged rice, lentils, vitamins and veggies at Unity Church for those in need in Ecuador. The Greenville set goals...
2022 marks 102 years of the Warsaw Veterans Day parade
WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) - America’s oldest consecutive Veterans Day parade took place in one Eastern Carolina town. The 102-year-old Warsaw Veterans Day parade consisted of paratroopers, military planes, bands, performances, a memorial service, and tons of floats, all in honor of veterans. This year’s parade theme is “102 years...
WITN End Zone Playoffs Round One - Part Two
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - PLAYOFFS ROUND ONE - WITN END ZONE. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Much cooler start to your Tuesday; Tracking Subtropical Storm Nicole
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For your Tuesday, say goodbye to the 80s and hello to the 60s as temperatures will be rather mild. As you head out to the polls, you may need a light jacket, or if you are a big fan of the fall temperatures, t-shirt and sunglasses under mostly sunny skies.
