okcfox.com
Raising Oklahoma: Kids and The Holidays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, but for parents, it can be a stressful time of year keeping kids on track during the holidays. Jana Lahood, Resource and Referral Program Manager with Rainbow Fleet, shares some great tips on managing the holidays with kids so everyone can stay on track and joyful this time of year.
2 Mid-Del Middle Schools remote on Friday
Del-City Middle School and Midwest City Middle School are shifting to remote learning on Friday, November 4.
okcfox.com
Veterans encouraged to join construction industry
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Veterans day is this week, and for the 200,000 members of the military leaving the service each year, it can be challenging to find a civilian job. Fox 25 spoke with Afghanistan war veteran, Matthew Heath, who now works for Boldt Construction in OKC, and he said joining the construction industry after the military was a great idea, and he encourages other veterans to do the same.
okcfox.com
Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma seeing an increased demand in their services
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma works with more than 50 counties in the state. Since 2020, more Oklahomans are seeking out their services, especially right now. “Our pantries and our partners do see an increase in need around the holiday time so they will...
okcfox.com
'It's a nightmare.' Expert weighs in on ransomware attack facing Norman Public Schools
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — On Friday afternoon, Norman Public Schools informed parents that the district was experiencing a ransomware attack. Officials expect a "significant disruption" as a result of the cyber attack. While the district has only released limited details regarding the situation, Fox 25 gathered insight on the...
okcfox.com
Fall Fun on What's Going On
On What's Going On we tell you where to go for some fall fun!. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GRAND CASINO & RESORT.
okcfox.com
Fugitive wanted for Arkansas murder arrested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A fugitive wanted for a murder in Arkansas was arrested in Oklahoma City over the weekend. Oklahoma City police said 36-year-old Broderick Carter was taken into custody at a house in the 1300 block of NW 106th Street on Saturday after a standoff. Oklahoma City...
Edmond neighborhood concerned after a group of burglars allegedly broke into multiple cars
A Northwest Edmond neighborhood is on edge after a group of burglars broke into a series of cars.
KOCO
Timeline: Severe storms with risk of tornadoes, hail coming into Oklahoma
Severe storms with the risk of tornadoes and hail are heading into Oklahoma. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says you won't see severe storms until the overnight hours, with the first window coming from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. Friday across western Oklahoma. The risk Friday will come in fast, and severe storms are likely near the Oklahoma City metro by lunch.
blackchronicle.com
3,000 Workers To Move Into Development
One of the state’s oldest banks is one of three tenants moving their operations to a new five-story office building to be built at the gateway to downtown Oklahoma City. The three tenants, also partners in the development, anticipate they will collectively bring more than 300 employees downtown. Oklahoma...
okcfox.com
OSBI aiding in investigation of shooting near Wewoka that left one dead
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is aiding the Seminole County Sheriff's Office with their investigation of a homicide and shooting that occurred on Sunday. OSBI says the shooting occurred around 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 6 in rural Seminole County, in between the...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking for lotto ticket theft suspects
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for two people wanted for questioning in connection to the theft of lottery tickets. Police said investigators have four cases working on the pair. They've made away with about $2,200 in lottery tickets, according to police. The suspects are reportedly...
okcfox.com
'I'm ready to win': OKC Spark's Jocelyn Alo talks playing the HOF Stadium for 2023 season
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The OKC Spark, the Women's Professional Fastpitch’s (WPF) newest franchise, announced on Monday that its home stadium will be in the USA Softball Hall of Fame (HOF) stadium in Oklahoma City. On Thursday, Nov. 3, OKC Spark announced that former University of Oklahoma softball...
OKCPD: One shot outside City Rescue Mission
The Oklahoma City Police Department says one person was shot Friday afternoon at the City Rescue Mission downtown.
KOCO
More drivers fall victim to skimmers at gas stations in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. — More drivers have fallen victim to skimmers at gas stations in the Edmond area. This has become a problem not just for the Edmond area but all over the state and across the nation. One thing detectives have learned recently is you can prevent this from happening to you if you use the chip of your card or the tap-to-pay feature.
String of mistakes leaves Oklahoma woman unable to vote in midterms despite thinking she registered to vote
A string of mistakes has left one Oklahoma woman on the sidelines for this election. Despite thinking she’d registered, she won't be able to vote on Tuesday.
okcfox.com
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per child
hand holding moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) A new stimulus proposal, called the Family Security Act 2.0., has been introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. Under this proposal, families would receive $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For any families with children ages six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child. Romney calls the bill “pro-family, pro-life and pro-marriage,” and it is the second version of the legislation after it was originally proposed in 2021. Romney says the payments would decrease the economic burdens on young parents and incentivize marriage by keeping the income threshold for benefits the same for single parents and couples.
okcfox.com
OSU's Sanders partners with Stillwater's Eskimo Joe's
STILLWATER (KOKH) - Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders has landed the first NIL partnership with Stillwater’s Eskimo Joe’s. “Spencer reached out to us because he wanted to create a shirt for his family and friends,” said Stan Clark, CEO of Eskimo Joe’s. “He was so genuine, gracious, humble and unassuming that we ultimately decided to go all-in to create a full-blown, co-branded Eskimo Joe’s, OSU and Spencer Sanders shirt featuring Spencer with Pete and Joe.”
KOCO
4 people arrested after overnight pursuit in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Four people have been arrested after an overnight pursuit in Oklahoma City, police said. Overnight, Oklahoma City police responded to a scene near Lyrewood Lane and Wilshire Boulevard where four people were in a vehicle. After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed near Northwest Expressway and...
