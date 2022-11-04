Read full article on original website
Justice4all
3d ago
This is why women and girls don’t come forward. Nothing happens even if you do. This man has multiple women/girls over multiple years all reporting and still NOTHING.
Judy Taber
3d ago
I think it is because it is on the Mormon church. It is a cover up, and they don’t want to do anything for these women. I think it is very unfair and wrong.
Brenda Begay
3d ago
I can't stop being who I am just like you can't stop being who you are. LDS.....they never speak to me. They come in and just stand there staring and unable to speak. Then I put them out. Get out!!! Go bike riding and lie to others!!!
Police: Valley business evacuated as police try to get man to surrender
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are attempting to get a suspect to surrender after they allegedly climbed atop the roof of a local business and caused criminal damage. Several police officers have been positioned around the business near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road for most of Monday afternoon as they try to negotiate with the suspect.
AZFamily
Kari Lake responds to suspicious package sent to Phoenix campaign office
Arizona's political candidates make final campaign efforts ahead of election day. Gubernatorial candidates Katie Hobbs and Kari Lake make their final pitches to voters ahead of Election Day. Federal judge blocks Cochise County's plan to hand count all ballots. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Hand counting all ballots was a...
santansun.com
Tempers flare as Chandler Council debates NDO
A feisty Chandler City Council on Oct. 24 began hammering out what a non-discrimination ordinance (NDO) would look like and the heated discussion led to confrontations, accusations, some shouting and pleas to follow decorum. “I’m desperately trying to get through this meeting and you are desperately getting in the way...
ABC 15 News
Pinal County Attorney bringing charges against 9-year-old who took gun to Queen Creek school
QUEEN CREEK, AZ — The Pinal County Attorney’s Office says it is bringing charges against a 9-year-old who brought a firearm to a Queen Creek school in August. The attorney’s office said Monday that they would be charging the child with charges of minor in possession of a firearm and interference with or disruption of an educational institution. Both are felonies.
Phoenix PD and FBI respond to Kari Lake headquarters for reports of 'suspicious item' in the mail
PHOENIX — On Saturday night, the FBI and Phoenix police, along with hazmat and bomb squad units, were called to Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's campaign headquarters after "suspicious items" were reportedly found in the mail, according to NBC News. A source familiar with the incident told NBC...
Queen Creek 4th-grader who brought a gun to school in August facing felony charges
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. In August, a 9-year-old Queen Creek Student reportedly brought a gun to school. Now, the Pinal County Attorney's Office has filed charges against the 4th grader. The situation began on Aug. 24 when a student...
'Suspicious envelope' found in mail at Kari Lake headquarters in Phoenix
Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's campaign has confirmed her headquarters in Phoenix received a suspicious envelope this weekend.
Arizona man accused of fatally shooting boss over paycheck dispute
PHOENIX — An Arizona man is accused of fatally shooting his boss on Wednesday after a pay dispute stemming from some missing items, authorities said. Daniel Gordon Sr., 51, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and possession of a prohibited weapon, according to Maricopa County online court records.
2 arrested in death of a Phoenix man who was dismembered
Authorities say two suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of an 80-year-old Air Force veteran man whose decomposing body was found dismembered in his Phoenix home
Man found stabbed to death in El Mirage, suspect on the loose
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in El Mirage Monday afternoon. El Mirage police say around 2:35 p.m., officers were called to an alley near El Mirage and Thunderbird roads for reports of a dog bite. Police say when officers arrived, they found a man...
KTAR.com
Kari Lake campaign office closed in Phoenix amid investigation into delivery of ‘suspicious items’
PHOENIX — The campaign office for Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake announced it shut down Sunday morning amid an ongoing investigation into a “suspicious envelope” delivered to the Phoenix site. “Yesterday, a member of the Kari Lake staff opened an envelope delivered to our campaign office...
AZFamily
Man sentenced to probation for poisoning food at multiple stores in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was accused of putting harmful chemicals in food at retail stores in Phoenix will avoid jail time. According to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, David Lohr will serve 10 years of probation. It was part of a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage and two counts of adding poison or other harmful substances to food or drink. He also has to pay $390.42 in restitution to Albertsons/Safeway and undergo a mental health evaluation.
Phoenix Pagan Pride Day: A Chance to Know Your Neighbors
Readings will be available at Pagan Pride Day. Pictured: Aquarian Tarot by David Palladini, wood runes, crystals, and a brass bowlPhoto by Suzy Jacobson Cherry. The 19th Annual Phoenix Pagan Pride Day takes place Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Steele Indian School Park near the Circle of Life walkway. This free event includes celebrations at 9 a.m., noon, and 4 p.m. All are invited to observe or take part, if desired. Enjoy free workshops, children’s activities, reiki and other healers, tarot and oracle readers, as well as entertainment. Pagan Pride Day is also an artisan marketplace. Shops from around the Phoenix area will offer a variety of products for sale. Food vendors will be in attendance as well.
2 people in custody following reported armed robbery, chase with Phoenix police
PHOENIX — Two armed robbery suspects are in custody after a chase and shooting involving Phoenix police Sunday afternoon. Phoenix police say around 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to an armed robbery call near 33rd and Glenrosa avenues. Police said when officers arrived, witnesses pointed to a vehicle driving by and told officers the suspects were inside.
fox10phoenix.com
Body found in Phoenix canal near 7th and Dunlap avenues, police say
PHOENIX - A dead body was found inside a Phoenix canal on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, the police department said. The unidentified body was found inside the canal near Dunlap and 7th avenues. "The area was secured and additional resources were called to assist with the recovery," Phoenix...
12news.com
'Biological matter' on chainsaw lead Phoenix police to murder suspect, records show
Thomas Wallace is accused of being involved in the death of a Phoenix man. Neighbors had not seen the victim for several weeks before police discovered his body.
Tempe could allow voters to decide fate of Coyotes hockey arena
TEMPE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The Tempe City Council will decide Thursday whether to allow voters the chance to decide the fate of a proposed entertainment district for the Arizona Coyotes. During a special meeting Thursday night, the council will review...
'Dream flights': Former pilots, Veterans take to sky again after decades away
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Former pilots and several Veterans took to the skies Sunday afternoon at Glendale Municipal Airport with an opportunity to reminisce about their time in the cockpit. The Dream Flights are organized by the organization and held to find seniors who love aircraft to get to take...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
East Valley tutor accused of 'inappropriate' conduct gets probation for forgery charge
CHANDLER, Ariz. — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. An East Valley tutor accused by multiple families of inappropriately touching children was sentenced Friday on a forgery charge in Maricopa County Superior Court. Brett Smith was sentenced to 2.5 years of probation after taking...
