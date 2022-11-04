ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 21

Justice4all
3d ago

This is why women and girls don’t come forward. Nothing happens even if you do. This man has multiple women/girls over multiple years all reporting and still NOTHING.

Reply
15
Judy Taber
3d ago

I think it is because it is on the Mormon church. It is a cover up, and they don’t want to do anything for these women. I think it is very unfair and wrong.

Reply
6
Brenda Begay
3d ago

I can't stop being who I am just like you can't stop being who you are. LDS.....they never speak to me. They come in and just stand there staring and unable to speak. Then I put them out. Get out!!! Go bike riding and lie to others!!!

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12 News

Police: Valley business evacuated as police try to get man to surrender

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are attempting to get a suspect to surrender after they allegedly climbed atop the roof of a local business and caused criminal damage. Several police officers have been positioned around the business near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road for most of Monday afternoon as they try to negotiate with the suspect.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Kari Lake responds to suspicious package sent to Phoenix campaign office

Arizona's political candidates make final campaign efforts ahead of election day. Gubernatorial candidates Katie Hobbs and Kari Lake make their final pitches to voters ahead of Election Day. Federal judge blocks Cochise County's plan to hand count all ballots. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Hand counting all ballots was a...
ARIZONA STATE
santansun.com

Tempers flare as Chandler Council debates NDO

A feisty Chandler City Council on Oct. 24 began hammering out what a non-discrimination ordinance (NDO) would look like and the heated discussion led to confrontations, accusations, some shouting and pleas to follow decorum. “I’m desperately trying to get through this meeting and you are desperately getting in the way...
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

Pinal County Attorney bringing charges against 9-year-old who took gun to Queen Creek school

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — The Pinal County Attorney’s Office says it is bringing charges against a 9-year-old who brought a firearm to a Queen Creek school in August. The attorney’s office said Monday that they would be charging the child with charges of minor in possession of a firearm and interference with or disruption of an educational institution. Both are felonies.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Man sentenced to probation for poisoning food at multiple stores in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was accused of putting harmful chemicals in food at retail stores in Phoenix will avoid jail time. According to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, David Lohr will serve 10 years of probation. It was part of a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage and two counts of adding poison or other harmful substances to food or drink. He also has to pay $390.42 in restitution to Albertsons/Safeway and undergo a mental health evaluation.
PHOENIX, AZ
Suzy Jacobson Cherry

Phoenix Pagan Pride Day: A Chance to Know Your Neighbors

Readings will be available at Pagan Pride Day. Pictured: Aquarian Tarot by David Palladini, wood runes, crystals, and a brass bowlPhoto by Suzy Jacobson Cherry. The 19th Annual Phoenix Pagan Pride Day takes place Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Steele Indian School Park near the Circle of Life walkway. This free event includes celebrations at 9 a.m., noon, and 4 p.m. All are invited to observe or take part, if desired. Enjoy free workshops, children’s activities, reiki and other healers, tarot and oracle readers, as well as entertainment. Pagan Pride Day is also an artisan marketplace. Shops from around the Phoenix area will offer a variety of products for sale. Food vendors will be in attendance as well.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

2 people in custody following reported armed robbery, chase with Phoenix police

PHOENIX — Two armed robbery suspects are in custody after a chase and shooting involving Phoenix police Sunday afternoon. Phoenix police say around 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to an armed robbery call near 33rd and Glenrosa avenues. Police said when officers arrived, witnesses pointed to a vehicle driving by and told officers the suspects were inside.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Body found in Phoenix canal near 7th and Dunlap avenues, police say

PHOENIX - A dead body was found inside a Phoenix canal on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, the police department said. The unidentified body was found inside the canal near Dunlap and 7th avenues. "The area was secured and additional resources were called to assist with the recovery," Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Tempe could allow voters to decide fate of Coyotes hockey arena

TEMPE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The Tempe City Council will decide Thursday whether to allow voters the chance to decide the fate of a proposed entertainment district for the Arizona Coyotes. During a special meeting Thursday night, the council will review...
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy