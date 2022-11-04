ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, NJ

News 12

Two dead in separate crashes involving deer in New Jersey

Police are urging drivers to be vigilant for deer on the roadways after two separate, fatal crashes in the state on Sunday. Authorities say a deer caused a head-on crash between two cars on Interstate 94 in Fredon late in the day. A 19-year-old woman was killed and her 18-year-old...
FREDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
News 12

Vote 2022: President Biden visits Yonkers to boost Gov. Hochul as Election Day nears

Gov. Kathy Hochul appeared at a big rally with President Joe Biden in Yonkers Sunday night with the hopes of getting a boost ahead of Election Day this Tuesday. Biden's visit at Sarah Lawrence College happened a day after Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was on the campaign trail with Republican candidates from Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties in Mahopac on Saturday.
YONKERS, NY
News 12

Police: 71-year-old woman killed in New City crash

Clarkstown police say a 71-year-old woman died Sunday in a car crash. Police say it happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Congers Road near Conrad Lane. They say a Jeep Grand Cherokee hit a tree. Rosanne Firenze, of Congers, was pulled from the vehicle and pronounced dead at Montefiore Nyack...
NEW CITY, NY

