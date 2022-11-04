Read full article on original website
Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to Bemidji Area
A convicted Level 3 predatory offender recently moved to a residence in the Bemidji area. The Bemidji Police Department is notifying the public that Micheal Warren Smith, 37, moved to the 1000 block of Mississippi Avenue NW in Bemidji on Oct. 26. Smith is described as a Native American man...
Vehicle Rolls After Striking a Bear in Itasca County
A Bemidji area woman was injured when the vehicle she was driving struck a bear Thursday in Itasca County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Chantal Rae Plante, 43, was injured when the eastbound 2015 Toyota Highlander she was driving rolled and struck a road sign after striking the animal on Highway 2 near County Road 25 in Wawina Township.
HUBBARD COUNTY, Minn. -- Law enforcement in northern Minnesota say a 29-year-old woman may face charges after crashing her vehicle with her baby inside in October.According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on Oct. 12 at 8:22 p.m. on Sunrise Drive in Rockwood Township, which is southwest of Bemidji. Officials say a mother was driving in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe when she turned to give her baby a bottle in the backseat. The vehicle then went off the side of the road and into the ditch, then came back across the road and overturned in the opposite ditch. When emergency responders arrived, the mother was found on the ground next to the damaged vehicle with one of her legs pinned underneath. She was extricated and airlifted to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. A passerby had removed the child, who appeared uninjured, from inside the vehicle. The sheriff's office says multiple charges are pending against the mother, but did not specify what type of charges.
Bemidji Fire Department Responds to Second Fire at Ridgeway Apartments
The Bemidji Fire Department responded to report of a fire at a Ridgeway Apartment building almost four hours after the initial fire. According to the press release from Chief Justin Sherwood, on November 3rd at approximately 11:03 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a second fire at 2830 Ridgeway Avenue NW. Upon arrival to the scene, firefighters saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the first floor of the two-story, multi-family structure. The emergency personnel then used a transitional type fire attack, removing plywood from the closed off building’s windows to attack the fire from the exterior. Firefighters then moved to attack the fire inside of the building.
Body cam footage shows altercation that got Becker County Sheriff's deputy fired
This video shows footage captured by the body-worn camera of former Becker County Sheriff Deputy Chad Peterson during an obsencity-laced, threatening verbal altercation with a resident that occurred just after midnight on June 7, 2021. Peterson, who was named Minnesota Officer of the Year in 2009, was put on paid leave the next day and was fired that December. He is now running for sheriff in Becker County.
Apple Blossom Village School in Bemidji Hosts Halloween Fundraiser for Outdoor Classrooms
A school in Bemidji is fundraising to pay off their new outdoor classrooms. Apple Blossom Village recently purchased two yurts, which are outdoor, portable, round tents usually found in Central Asian countries like Mongolia. Due to the high price tag of the two yurts, school staff are hosting different fundraisers to pay off this expense. The most recent fundraiser brought an enchanting experience to a Halloween-themed walk.
Itasca Co. Woman Pleads Guilty to Murder and Arson Charges
An Itasca County woman has pleaded guilty in court to charges of murder and arson in relation after a man was found stabbed to death in a burning camper in Ball Club in July 2022. According to the Itasca County Attorney’s Office, on October 31st, 42-year-old Crystal Marie Wilson of...
Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota
WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
Roger "Denny Bug" Dennis Budreau, Sr.
Roger "Denny Bug" Dennis Budreau, Sr. August 4, 1949 ~ October 31, 2022 (age 73) Roger "Denny Bug" Dennis Budreau, Sr., age 73, of the Bear Clan and Cass Lake, MN, started his journey to the spirit world on Monday, October 31, 2022, from the Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji, MN. He was born in Cass Lake on August 4, 1949, the son of Loretta (Jones) and Milton Budreau, Sr.
